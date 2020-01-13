TrashTalk Fantasy League : Terry Rozier et Nico Batum cumulent un joli 0, à Charlotte on sait investir son blé

Conseils des experts

Bilan Hornets Crying meme jordan

On a quand même sacrément hâte de voir ça de nos propres yeux à Paris la semaine prochaine.

Une nuit de NBA ? Une nuit pleine de scores de TrashTalk Fantasy League ! Avant la mise à jour des points dans la matinée, on regarde tout de suite ce qui s’est passé chez les gros clients qui étaient en jeu.

Il y avait de belles performances à valider pour cette soirée de saison régulière. Pour rappel, les scores seront mis à jour aux alentours de 9h30, et de nombreux joueurs se connectent donc merci de bien vouloir rester patients. Cependant, cette patience peut être nourrie par la lecture des scores ci-dessous, un résumé savoureux de ce qu’il y a eu de mieux et de pire en TTFL cette nuit.

# Ils ont cartonné

– Jonas Valanciunas : 63 points

– Jimmy Butler : 49 points

– D’Angelo Russell : 48 points

– DeMar DeRozan : 47 points

– Rudy Gobert, Nikola Jokic et Kelly Oubre Jr. : 44 points

– Montrezl Harrell : 43 points

– R.J. Barrett : 42 points

– Kawhi Leonard et Ian Mahinmi : 39 points

– Serge Ibaka et Julius Randle : 38 points

– Kyrie Irving : 37 points

# Ils ont fait le boulot

– Bojan Bogdanovic : 35 points

– James Johnson, Lou Williams et Joe Ingles : 34 points

– Dwayne Bacon : 33 points

Taj Gibson et Jaren Jackson Jr. : 32 points

– Kevin Knox, Cody Zeller, Norman Powell et Deandre Ayton : 30 points

# Ils doivent mieux faire

– Bam Adebayo : 28 points

– Kyle Lowry et Jamal Murray : 27 points

– Kendrick Nunn, Jordan Clarkson et Gary Harris : 25 points

– DeAndre Jordan : 24 points

– Taurean Prince et Jarrett Allen : 23 points

– Ja Morant, Miles Bridges et Brandon Clarke : 22 points

– Rudy Gay et Bradley Beal : 21 points

– Dejounte Murray et Eric Paschall : 20 points

– Elfrid Payton et Tyler Herro : 18 points

– Ricky Rubio : 17 points

– Pascal Siakam et Aron Baynes : 16 points

– LaMarcus Aldridge, Devin Booker, Jordan Poole et Draymond Green : 14 points

– Isaiah Thomas, Dario Saric et Spencer Dinwiddie : 12 points

– Bobby Portis : 9 points

– John Collins et Caris LeVert : 8 points

– Will Barton : 6 points

– P.J. Washington : 5 points

– Alen Smailagic et Goran Dragic : 4 points

– Nicolas Batum : 2 points

– Terrance Mann, Kelly Olynyk, Ty Jerome, Trae Young : 0 point

– Cameron Johnson : -1 point

– Terry Rozier : -2 points

– Willie Cauley-Stein : -3 points

– De’Andre Hunter : -4 points

# Le programme de ce soir

  • Pistons – Pelicans
  • Pacers – Sixers
  • Celtics – Bulls
  • Wolves – Thunder
  • Blazers – Hornets
  • Kings – Magic
  • Lakers – Cavaliers
