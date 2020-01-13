TrashTalk Fantasy League : Terry Rozier et Nico Batum cumulent un joli 0, à Charlotte on sait investir son blé

Une nuit de NBA ? Une nuit pleine de scores de TrashTalk Fantasy League ! Avant la mise à jour des points dans la matinée, on regarde tout de suite ce qui s’est passé chez les gros clients qui étaient en jeu.
Il y avait de belles performances à valider pour cette soirée de saison régulière. Pour rappel, les scores seront mis à jour aux alentours de 9h30, et de nombreux joueurs se connectent donc merci de bien vouloir rester patients. Cependant, cette patience peut être nourrie par la lecture des scores ci-dessous, un résumé savoureux de ce qu’il y a eu de mieux et de pire en TTFL cette nuit.
# Ils ont cartonné
– Jonas Valanciunas : 63 points
– Jimmy Butler : 49 points
– D’Angelo Russell : 48 points
– DeMar DeRozan : 47 points
– Rudy Gobert, Nikola Jokic et Kelly Oubre Jr. : 44 points
– Montrezl Harrell : 43 points
– R.J. Barrett : 42 points
– Kawhi Leonard et Ian Mahinmi : 39 points
– Serge Ibaka et Julius Randle : 38 points
– Kyrie Irving : 37 points
# Ils ont fait le boulot
– Bojan Bogdanovic : 35 points
– James Johnson, Lou Williams et Joe Ingles : 34 points
– Dwayne Bacon : 33 points
Taj Gibson et Jaren Jackson Jr. : 32 points
– Kevin Knox, Cody Zeller, Norman Powell et Deandre Ayton : 30 points
# Ils doivent mieux faire
– Bam Adebayo : 28 points
– Kyle Lowry et Jamal Murray : 27 points
– Kendrick Nunn, Jordan Clarkson et Gary Harris : 25 points
– DeAndre Jordan : 24 points
– Taurean Prince et Jarrett Allen : 23 points
– Ja Morant, Miles Bridges et Brandon Clarke : 22 points
– Rudy Gay et Bradley Beal : 21 points
– Dejounte Murray et Eric Paschall : 20 points
– Elfrid Payton et Tyler Herro : 18 points
– Ricky Rubio : 17 points
– Pascal Siakam et Aron Baynes : 16 points
– LaMarcus Aldridge, Devin Booker, Jordan Poole et Draymond Green : 14 points
– Isaiah Thomas, Dario Saric et Spencer Dinwiddie : 12 points
– Bobby Portis : 9 points
– John Collins et Caris LeVert : 8 points
– Will Barton : 6 points
– P.J. Washington : 5 points
– Alen Smailagic et Goran Dragic : 4 points
– Nicolas Batum : 2 points
– Terrance Mann, Kelly Olynyk, Ty Jerome, Trae Young : 0 point
– Cameron Johnson : -1 point
– Terry Rozier : -2 points
– Willie Cauley-Stein : -3 points
– De’Andre Hunter : -4 points
# Le programme de ce soir
- Pistons – Pelicans
- Pacers – Sixers
- Celtics – Bulls
- Wolves – Thunder
- Blazers – Hornets
- Kings – Magic
- Lakers – Cavaliers