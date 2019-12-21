Conseils des experts

TrashTalk Fantasy League : R.J. Barrett officiellement adopté par les Knicks après son -9

Ça a mis un peu de temps, mais c’est fait !

Une nuit de NBA ? Une nuit pleine de scores de TrashTalk Fantasy League ! Avant la mise à jour des points dans la matinée, on regarde tout de suite ce qui s’est passé chez les gros clients qui étaient en jeu.

Il y avait de belles performances à valider pour cette soirée de saison régulière. Pour rappel, les scores seront mis à jour aux alentours de 9h30, et de nombreux joueurs se connectent donc merci de bien vouloir rester patients. Cependant, cette patience peut être nourrie par la lecture des scores ci-dessous, un résumé savoureux de ce qu’il y a eu de mieux et de pire en TTFL cette nuit.

# Ils ont cartonné

– Joel Embiid : 58 points

– Shai Gilgeous-Alexander, Bradley Beal et Bobby Portis : 53 points

– Jordan Clarkson : 52 points

– Damian Lillard : 50 points

– C.J. McCollum : 49 points

– Ish Smith : 48 points

– Ricky Rubio : 47 points

– Nikola Jokic et Jaylen Brown : 46 points

– Jamal Murray : 45 points

– Serbe Ibaka : 44 points

– Nikola Vucevic : 42 points

– Kristaps Porzingis et Kyle Lowry : 41 points

– Richaun Holmes et Jayson Tatum : 40 points

– Dennis Schröder : 37 points

– T.J. Warren : 35 points

# Ils ont fait le boulot

– Bam Adebayo : 39 points

– Jonas Valanciunas, Jrue Holiday, Brandon Ingram et Mitchell Robinson : 34 points

– Kevin Love, Alec Burks et Tim Hardaway Jr. : 33 points

– T.J. McConnell : 32 points

– Damion Lee et Danilo Gallinari : 31 points

– Myles Turner : 30 points

– Marvin Bagley : 29 points

– Grant Williams, Dario Saric et Domantas Sabonis : 28 points

# Ils doivent mieux faire

– Jimmy Butler, D’Angelo Russell et Chris Paul : 27 points

– Hassan Whiteside, Goran Dragic et Devin Booker : 26 points

– Steven Adams et Draymond Green : 24 points

– Enes Kanter, Ben Simmons et Andre Drummond : 23 points

– Derrick Favors et Tristan Thompson : 22 points

– Darius Garland et Andrew Wiggins : 21 points

– J.J. Redick, Isaiah Thomas, Lonzo Ball, Paul Millsap, Kelly Olynyk et Willie Cauley-Stein : 20 points

– Kelly Oubre Jr., Josh Richardson, Justin James et Aaron Gordon : 18 points

– De’Aaron Fox, Markelle Fultz, Jonathan Isaac et Kendrick Nunn : 17 points

– Ja Morant, Derrick Rose, Evan Fournier et Julius Randle : 16 points

– Gary Harris, Robert Covington, Jaxson Hayes et Kent Bazemore : 15 points

– Tyler Herro et Will Barton : 14 points

– Markieff Morris et Jeff Teague : 13 points

– Carmelo Anthony, Kevin Know et Trey Burke : 11 points

– Dennis Smith Jr., Larry Nance Jr. et Al Horford : 10 points

– Jaylen Nowell, Kevin Porter Jr. et Brandon Clarke : 9 points

– Darius Bazley et Elfrid Payto : 8 points

– Romeo Langford et Goga Bitadze :  7 points

– Admiral Schofield et Eric Paschall : 6 points

– Buddy Hield : 5 points

– Cameron Hohnson, Jordan Poole et Harrison Barnes : 4 points

– Kemba Walker : 3 points

– Jarrett Culver : 2 points

– Tobias Harris : 0 point

– Sekou Doumbouya et Nickeil Alexander-Walker : -2 points

– Matisse Thybulle et Ty Jerome : -3 points

– R.J. Barrett : -9 points

# Le programme de ce soir

  • Hornets – Jazz
  • Nets – Hawks
  • Pistons – Bulls
  • Sixers – Wizards
  • Knicks – Bucks
  • Grizzlies – Kings
  • Spurs – Clippers
  • Suns – Rockets
  • Blazers – Wolves
