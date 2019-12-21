TrashTalk Fantasy League : R.J. Barrett officiellement adopté par les Knicks après son -9

Une nuit de NBA ? Une nuit pleine de scores de TrashTalk Fantasy League ! Avant la mise à jour des points dans la matinée, on regarde tout de suite ce qui s’est passé chez les gros clients qui étaient en jeu.
Il y avait de belles performances à valider pour cette soirée de saison régulière. Pour rappel, les scores seront mis à jour aux alentours de 9h30, et de nombreux joueurs se connectent donc merci de bien vouloir rester patients. Cependant, cette patience peut être nourrie par la lecture des scores ci-dessous, un résumé savoureux de ce qu’il y a eu de mieux et de pire en TTFL cette nuit.
# Ils ont cartonné
– Joel Embiid : 58 points
– Shai Gilgeous-Alexander, Bradley Beal et Bobby Portis : 53 points
– Jordan Clarkson : 52 points
– Damian Lillard : 50 points
– C.J. McCollum : 49 points
– Ish Smith : 48 points
– Ricky Rubio : 47 points
– Nikola Jokic et Jaylen Brown : 46 points
– Jamal Murray : 45 points
– Serbe Ibaka : 44 points
– Nikola Vucevic : 42 points
– Kristaps Porzingis et Kyle Lowry : 41 points
– Richaun Holmes et Jayson Tatum : 40 points
– Dennis Schröder : 37 points
– T.J. Warren : 35 points
# Ils ont fait le boulot
– Bam Adebayo : 39 points
– Jonas Valanciunas, Jrue Holiday, Brandon Ingram et Mitchell Robinson : 34 points
– Kevin Love, Alec Burks et Tim Hardaway Jr. : 33 points
– T.J. McConnell : 32 points
– Damion Lee et Danilo Gallinari : 31 points
– Myles Turner : 30 points
– Marvin Bagley : 29 points
– Grant Williams, Dario Saric et Domantas Sabonis : 28 points
# Ils doivent mieux faire
– Jimmy Butler, D’Angelo Russell et Chris Paul : 27 points
– Hassan Whiteside, Goran Dragic et Devin Booker : 26 points
– Steven Adams et Draymond Green : 24 points
– Enes Kanter, Ben Simmons et Andre Drummond : 23 points
– Derrick Favors et Tristan Thompson : 22 points
– Darius Garland et Andrew Wiggins : 21 points
– J.J. Redick, Isaiah Thomas, Lonzo Ball, Paul Millsap, Kelly Olynyk et Willie Cauley-Stein : 20 points
– Kelly Oubre Jr., Josh Richardson, Justin James et Aaron Gordon : 18 points
– De’Aaron Fox, Markelle Fultz, Jonathan Isaac et Kendrick Nunn : 17 points
– Ja Morant, Derrick Rose, Evan Fournier et Julius Randle : 16 points
– Gary Harris, Robert Covington, Jaxson Hayes et Kent Bazemore : 15 points
– Tyler Herro et Will Barton : 14 points
– Markieff Morris et Jeff Teague : 13 points
– Carmelo Anthony, Kevin Know et Trey Burke : 11 points
– Dennis Smith Jr., Larry Nance Jr. et Al Horford : 10 points
– Jaylen Nowell, Kevin Porter Jr. et Brandon Clarke : 9 points
– Darius Bazley et Elfrid Payto : 8 points
– Romeo Langford et Goga Bitadze : 7 points
– Admiral Schofield et Eric Paschall : 6 points
– Buddy Hield : 5 points
– Cameron Hohnson, Jordan Poole et Harrison Barnes : 4 points
– Kemba Walker : 3 points
– Jarrett Culver : 2 points
– Tobias Harris : 0 point
– Sekou Doumbouya et Nickeil Alexander-Walker : -2 points
– Matisse Thybulle et Ty Jerome : -3 points
– R.J. Barrett : -9 points
# Le programme de ce soir
- Hornets – Jazz
- Nets – Hawks
- Pistons – Bulls
- Sixers – Wizards
- Knicks – Bucks
- Grizzlies – Kings
- Spurs – Clippers
- Suns – Rockets
- Blazers – Wolves