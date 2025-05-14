Les plus grosses détentes jamais enregistrées au NBA Draft Combine
Le 14 mai 2025 à 18:57 par Nicolas Meichel
Cette semaine, en marge de la Loterie et des Playoffs, se déroule le NBA Draft Combine à Chicago. L’occasion pour les scouts d’observer de près les prospects et de les tester sur différents exercices. Parmi ces derniers : celui mesurant la détente. Voici les cinq plus gros scores jamais enregistrés.
Keon Johnson (1m22)
.@Vol_Hoops freshman Keon Johnson sets new draft combine record with 48.0 inch vertical leap! #PhantomCam
Microsoft Surface NBA Draft Combine coverage: 3:00pm/et Thursday on ESPN2! 📺 pic.twitter.com/q6WqyWkOHL
— NBA Draft (@NBADraft) June 24, 2021
Kenny Gregory (1m16)
Jericho Sims et Hamidou Diallo (1m13)
#ATTSlamDunk Champion @hamidoudiallo posted a 44.5-inch maximum vertical leap at the 2017 @NBADraft Combine! #NBAVault pic.twitter.com/Yrs5fKVtv8
— NBA History (@NBAHistory) February 20, 2019
Pat Connaughton (1m12)
VIDEO: ND’s Pat Connaughton posted a 44-inch max vertical leap at the 2015 NBA Draft Combine http://t.co/Tk8jicsroh pic.twitter.com/gWc2SJzXhh
— Bleacher Report (@BleacherReport) May 14, 2015
Combine 2025 : Drake Powell bat tout le monde
Sur le NBA Draft Combine 2025, c’est Drake Powell (North Carolina) qui a sauté le plus haut avec 1m09 de détente. Le phénomène bahaméen de Baylor V.J. Edgecombe s’est également illustré (1m de détente).
Drake Powell jumps a 42 1/2 and then a monster 43 inch max vertical leap, tops by a wide margin so far at the NBA draft combine and an impressive mark historically. pic.twitter.com/FGp7Xwk5Hg
— Jonathan Givony (@DraftExpress) May 13, 2025
À lire également :