Cette semaine, en marge de la Loterie et des Playoffs, se déroule le NBA Draft Combine à Chicago. L’occasion pour les scouts d’observer de près les prospects et de les tester sur différents exercices. Parmi ces derniers : celui mesurant la détente. Voici les cinq plus gros scores jamais enregistrés.

Keon Johnson (1m22)

.@Vol_Hoops freshman Keon Johnson sets new draft combine record with 48.0 inch vertical leap! #PhantomCam

Microsoft Surface NBA Draft Combine coverage: 3:00pm/et Thursday on ESPN2! 📺 pic.twitter.com/q6WqyWkOHL

— NBA Draft (@NBADraft) June 24, 2021

Kenny Gregory (1m16)

Jericho Sims et Hamidou Diallo (1m13)

#ATTSlamDunk Champion @hamidoudiallo posted a 44.5-inch maximum vertical leap at the 2017 @NBADraft Combine! #NBAVault pic.twitter.com/Yrs5fKVtv8

— NBA History (@NBAHistory) February 20, 2019

Pat Connaughton (1m12)

VIDEO: ND’s Pat Connaughton posted a 44-inch max vertical leap at the 2015 NBA Draft Combine http://t.co/Tk8jicsroh pic.twitter.com/gWc2SJzXhh

— Bleacher Report (@BleacherReport) May 14, 2015

Combine 2025 : Drake Powell bat tout le monde

Sur le NBA Draft Combine 2025, c’est Drake Powell (North Carolina) qui a sauté le plus haut avec 1m09 de détente. Le phénomène bahaméen de Baylor V.J. Edgecombe s’est également illustré (1m de détente).

Drake Powell jumps a 42 1/2 and then a monster 43 inch max vertical leap, tops by a wide margin so far at the NBA draft combine and an impressive mark historically. pic.twitter.com/FGp7Xwk5Hg

— Jonathan Givony (@DraftExpress) May 13, 2025

