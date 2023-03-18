TrashTalk Fantasy League : DeMar DeRozan a fait 90 points de plus que Luka Doncic

C’est parti pour le petit point matinal en TrashTalk Fantasy League, celui qui décidera de votre humeur aujourd’hui ! Bonne ou mauvaise nouvelle, top pick ou hell pick, caviar ou carotte, il y en aura pour tout le monde et chaque matin jusqu’à l’été prochain. N’oubliez pas de garder le sourire, c’est une guerre mais ça reste un jeu.
# LE PODIUM DE LA NUIT EN TTFL
Best picks en #TTFL cette nuit :
– DeMar DeRozan : 90 pts
– Joel Embiid : 73 pts
– Kyrie Irving : 59 pts#NBA pic.twitter.com/iRLf3wm74y
# LES 30 MEILLEURS SCORES DE LA NUIT EN TTFL
#TTFL Top 30
➡️ Deck #22 | Pick #142#NBA pic.twitter.com/FJbMGCku3P
# LE SCORE DES PICKS LES PLUS POPULAIRES DE LA NUIT EN TTFL
#TTFL Popular-Picks Scores
➡️ Deck #22 | Pick #142
📊 Moyenne de la nuit : 42.31 pts#NBA pic.twitter.com/l4YTudsXkT
# LES MATCHS DE CE SOIR
- 18h : Knicks – Nuggets
- 20h : Clippers – Magic
- 0h : Pacers – Sixers
- 0h : Raptors – Wolves
- 1h : Wizards – Kings
- 1h : Grizzlies – Warriors
- 1h : Bulls – Heat
- 2h : Jazz – Celtics