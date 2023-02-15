C’est parti pour le petit point matinal en TrashTalk Fantasy League, celui qui décidera de votre humeur aujourd’hui ! Bonne ou mauvaise nouvelle, top pick ou hell pick, caviar ou carotte, il y en aura pour tout le monde et chaque matin jusqu’à l’été prochain. N’oubliez pas de garder le sourire, c’est une guerre mais ça reste un jeu.
Comment jouer à la TrashTalk Fantasy League ?
Règles et explications du meilleur jeu de basket de la galaxie
# LE PODIUM DE LA NUIT EN TTFL
Best picks en #TTFL cette nuit :
– Jrue Holiday : 65 pts
– Jakob Poeltl : 59 pts
– Kawhi Leonard : 59 pts#NBA pic.twitter.com/T002SBuoiH
— TrashTalk Fantasy Lab (@TTFLab) February 15, 2023
# LES 30 MEILLEURS SCORES DE LA NUIT EN TTFL
À venir…
# LES SCORES DES PICKS LES PLUS POPULAIRES DE LA NUIT EN TTFL
#TTFL Popular-Picks Scores
➡️ Deck #18 | Pick #117
📊 Moyenne de la nuit : 43.78 pts#NBA pic.twitter.com/FXOqpFp77w
— TrashTalk Fantasy Lab (@TTFLab) February 15, 2023
# LES MATCHS DE CE SOIR
- 1h : Hornets – Spurs
- 1h : Pacers – Bulls
- 1h30 : Sixers – Cavaliers
- 1h30 : Hawks – Knicks
- 1h30 : Celtics – Pistons
- 1h30 : Nets – Heat
- 2h : Grizzlies – Jazz
- 2h : Thunder – Rockets
- 2h : Nuggets – Mavericks
- 4h : Lakers – Pelicans