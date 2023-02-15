Conseils des experts

TrashTalk Fantasy League : Bradley Beal vous apporte les croissants… et la carotte du matin

Bradley Beal wizards 7 janvier 2021 TrashTalk Fantasy League

“Désolé les mecs”

 Source : NBA League Pass

C’est parti pour le petit point matinal en TrashTalk Fantasy League, celui qui décidera de votre humeur aujourd’hui ! Bonne ou mauvaise nouvelle, top pick ou hell pick, caviar ou carotte, il y en aura pour tout le monde et chaque matin jusqu’à l’été prochain. N’oubliez pas de garder le sourire, c’est une guerre mais ça reste un jeu.

Comment jouer à la TrashTalk Fantasy League ?
Règles et explications du meilleur jeu de basket de la galaxie

# LE PODIUM DE LA NUIT EN TTFL

# LES 30 MEILLEURS SCORES DE LA NUIT EN TTFL

# LES SCORES DES PICKS LES PLUS POPULAIRES DE LA NUIT EN TTFL

# LES MATCHS DE CE SOIR

  • 1h : Hornets – Spurs
  • 1h : Pacers – Bulls
  • 1h30 : Sixers – Cavaliers
  • 1h30 : Hawks – Knicks
  • 1h30 : Celtics – Pistons
  • 1h30 : Nets – Heat
  • 2h : Grizzlies – Jazz
  • 2h : Thunder – Rockets
  • 2h : Nuggets – Mavericks
  • 4h : Lakers – Pelicans
