TrashTalk Fantasy League : félicitations Cam Thomas, tu viens de briser la vie de 20% des joueurs de la TTFL

Par
Publié le
larmes 30 juillet 2021

Il fallait le tenter, vous l’avez fait, vous avez échoué.

 Source image : YouTube

C’est parti pour le petit point matinal en TrashTalk Fantasy League, celui qui décidera de votre humeur aujourd’hui ! Bonne ou mauvaise nouvelle, top pick ou hell pick, caviar ou carotte, il y en aura pour tout le monde et chaque matin jusqu’à l’été prochain. N’oubliez pas de garder le sourire, c’est une guerre mais ça reste un jeu.

Comment jouer à la TrashTalk Fantasy League ?
Règles et explications du meilleur jeu de basket de la galaxie

# LE PODIUM DE LA NUIT EN TTFL

# LES 30 MEILLEURS SCORES DE LA NUIT EN TTFL

# LES PICKS LES PLUS POPULAIRES DE LA NUIT EN TTFL

# LES MATCHS DE CE SOIR

  • 1h : Pistons – Spurs
  • 1h : Pacers – Suns
  • 1h : Sixers – Knicks
  • 1h30 : Celtics – Hornets
  • 1h30 : Raptors – Jazz
  • 2h : Heat – Rockets
  • 2h : Grizzlies – Wolves
  • 4h : Pelicans – Cavs
  • 4h : Blazers – Thunder
  • 4h : Kings – Mavericks
  • 4h30 : Clippers – Bucks
