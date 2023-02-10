C’est parti pour le petit point matinal en TrashTalk Fantasy League, celui qui décidera de votre humeur aujourd’hui ! Bonne ou mauvaise nouvelle, top pick ou hell pick, caviar ou carotte, il y en aura pour tout le monde et chaque matin jusqu’à l’été prochain. N’oubliez pas de garder le sourire, c’est une guerre mais ça reste un jeu.
# LE PODIUM DE LA NUIT EN TTFL
Best picks en #TTFL cette nuit :
– Aaron Gordon : 65 pts
– Giannis Antetokounmpo : 62 pts
– Trae Young : 62 pts#NBA pic.twitter.com/le6gJyYguX
— TrashTalk Fantasy Lab (@TTFLab) February 10, 2023
# LES 30 MEILLEURS SCORES DE LA NUIT EN TTFL
#TTFL Top 30
➡️ Deck #17 | Pick #112#NBA pic.twitter.com/RnlD3m67Jh
— TrashTalk Fantasy Lab (@TTFLab) February 10, 2023
# LES PICKS LES PLUS POPULAIRES DE LA NUIT EN TTFL
Découvrez les popular picks de la nuit ! #TTFL #popularPicks pic.twitter.com/plp6VKYM6x
— TrashTalk Fantasy Lab (@TTFLab) February 9, 2023
# LES MATCHS DE CE SOIR
- 1h : Pistons – Spurs
- 1h : Pacers – Suns
- 1h : Sixers – Knicks
- 1h30 : Celtics – Hornets
- 1h30 : Raptors – Jazz
- 2h : Heat – Rockets
- 2h : Grizzlies – Wolves
- 4h : Pelicans – Cavs
- 4h : Blazers – Thunder
- 4h : Kings – Mavericks
- 4h30 : Clippers – Bucks