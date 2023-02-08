Conseils des experts

TrashTalk Fantasy League : LeBron James serait donc plus fiable qu’Anthony Davis, on en apprend tous les jours

Par
Publié le
Anthony Davis 8 février 2023

27 points TTFL pour Anthony Davis

 Source image : YouTube

C’est parti pour le petit point matinal en TrashTalk Fantasy League, celui qui décidera de votre humeur aujourd’hui ! Bonne ou mauvaise nouvelle, top pick ou hell pick, caviar ou carotte, il y en aura pour tout le monde et chaque matin jusqu’à l’été prochain. N’oubliez pas de garder le sourire, c’est une guerre mais ça reste un jeu.

Comment jouer à la TrashTalk Fantasy League ?
Règles et explications du meilleur jeu de basket de la galaxie

# LE PODIUM DE LA NUIT EN TTFL

# LES 30 MEILLEURS SCORES DE LA NUIT EN TTFL

# LE SCORE DES PICKS LES PLUS POPULAIRES DE LA NUIT EN TTFL

#TTFL Popular-Picks Scores

➡️ Deck #17 | Pick #110

📊 Moyenne de la nuit : 43.37 pts#NBA pic.twitter.com/jLNYWUhAIC

— TrashTalk Fantasy Lab (@TTFLab) February 8, 2023

# LES MATCHS DE CE SOIR

  • 1h : Cavs – Pistons
  • 1h : Wizards – Hornets
  • 1h30 : Celtics -Sixers
  • 1h30 : Heat – Pacers
  • 1h30 : Raptors – Spurs
  • 2h : Rockets – Kings
  • 3h : Jazz – Wolves
  • 4h : Clippers – Mavs
  • 4h : Blazers – Warriors
