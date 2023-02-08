C’est parti pour le petit point matinal en TrashTalk Fantasy League, celui qui décidera de votre humeur aujourd’hui ! Bonne ou mauvaise nouvelle, top pick ou hell pick, caviar ou carotte, il y en aura pour tout le monde et chaque matin jusqu’à l’été prochain. N’oubliez pas de garder le sourire, c’est une guerre mais ça reste un jeu.
Comment jouer à la TrashTalk Fantasy League ?
Règles et explications du meilleur jeu de basket de la galaxie
# LE PODIUM DE LA NUIT EN TTFL
Best picks en #TTFL cette nuit :
– Deandre Ayton : 66 pts
– Cam Thomas : 62 pts
– LeBron James : 61 pts#NBA pic.twitter.com/Xi4OOabLKF
— TrashTalk Fantasy Lab (@TTFLab) February 8, 2023
# LES 30 MEILLEURS SCORES DE LA NUIT EN TTFL
#TTFL Top 30
➡️ Deck #17 | Pick #110#NBA pic.twitter.com/nemthL3SvA
— TrashTalk Fantasy Lab (@TTFLab) February 8, 2023
# LE SCORE DES PICKS LES PLUS POPULAIRES DE LA NUIT EN TTFL
#TTFL Popular-Picks Scores
➡️ Deck #17 | Pick #110
📊 Moyenne de la nuit : 43.37 pts#NBA pic.twitter.com/jLNYWUhAIC
— TrashTalk Fantasy Lab (@TTFLab) February 8, 2023
# LES MATCHS DE CE SOIR
- 1h : Cavs – Pistons
- 1h : Wizards – Hornets
- 1h30 : Celtics -Sixers
- 1h30 : Heat – Pacers
- 1h30 : Raptors – Spurs
- 2h : Rockets – Kings
- 3h : Jazz – Wolves
- 4h : Clippers – Mavs
- 4h : Blazers – Warriors