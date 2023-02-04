Conseils des experts

TrashTalk Fantasy League : Jayson Tatum fait mieux que Anthony Edwards mais moins bien que Malaki Branham

Par
Publié le
Jayson Tatum 11 janvier 2023

Mala qui ?

 Source image : YouTube

C’est parti pour le petit point matinal en TrashTalk Fantasy League, celui qui décidera de votre humeur aujourd’hui ! Bonne ou mauvaise nouvelle, top pick ou hell pick, caviar ou carotte, il y en aura pour tout le monde et chaque matin jusqu’à l’été prochain. N’oubliez pas de garder le sourire, c’est une guerre mais ça reste un jeu.

Comment jouer à la TrashTalk Fantasy League ?
Règles et explications du meilleur jeu de basket de la galaxie

# LE PODIUM DE LA NUIT EN TTFL

# LES 30 MEILLEURS SCORES DE LA NUIT EN TTFL

# LE SCORE DES PICKS LES PLUS POPULAIRES DE LA NUIT EN TTFL

# LES MATCHS DE CE SOIR

  • 0h : Nets – Wizards
  • 0h : Pelicans – Lakers
  • 1h : Pistons – Suns
  • 1h : Knicks – Clippers
  • 2h : Bulls – Blazers
  • 2h : Bucks – Heat
  • 2h : Thunder – Rockets
  • 2h30 : Warriors – Mavericks
  • 3h : Nuggets – Hawks
