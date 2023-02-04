C’est parti pour le petit point matinal en TrashTalk Fantasy League, celui qui décidera de votre humeur aujourd’hui ! Bonne ou mauvaise nouvelle, top pick ou hell pick, caviar ou carotte, il y en aura pour tout le monde et chaque matin jusqu’à l’été prochain. N’oubliez pas de garder le sourire, c’est une guerre mais ça reste un jeu.
# LE PODIUM DE LA NUIT EN TTFL
Best picks en #TTFL cette nuit :
– Joel Embiid : 58 pts
– Kristaps Porzingis : 57 pts
– Anfernee Simons : 55 pts#NBA pic.twitter.com/bHK034rmJV
# LES 30 MEILLEURS SCORES DE LA NUIT EN TTFL
#TTFL Top 30
➡️ Deck #16 | Pick #106#NBA pic.twitter.com/9gQS6cG6ql
# LE SCORE DES PICKS LES PLUS POPULAIRES DE LA NUIT EN TTFL
#TTFL Popular-Picks Scores
➡️ Deck #16 | Pick #106
📊 Moyenne de la nuit : 30.92 pts#NBA pic.twitter.com/6aUGN7u67C
# LES MATCHS DE CE SOIR
- 0h : Nets – Wizards
- 0h : Pelicans – Lakers
- 1h : Pistons – Suns
- 1h : Knicks – Clippers
- 2h : Bulls – Blazers
- 2h : Bucks – Heat
- 2h : Thunder – Rockets
- 2h30 : Warriors – Mavericks
- 3h : Nuggets – Hawks