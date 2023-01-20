C’est parti pour le petit point matinal en TrashTalk Fantasy League, celui qui décidera de votre humeur aujourd’hui ! Bonne ou mauvaise nouvelle, top pick ou hell pick, caviar ou carotte, il y en aura pour tout le monde et chaque matin jusqu’à l’été prochain. N’oubliez pas de garder le sourire, c’est une guerre mais ça reste un jeu.
Comment jouer à la TrashTalk Fantasy League ?
Règles et explications du meilleur jeu de basket de la galaxie
# LE PODIUM DE LA NUIT EN TTFL
Best picks en #TTFL cette nuit :
– Scottie Barnes : 55 pts
– Joel Embiid : 53 pts
– Jayson Tatum : 53 pts#NBA pic.twitter.com/hPbpxltzuc
— TrashTalk Fantasy Lab (@TTFLab) January 20, 2023
# LES 30 MEILLEURS SCORES DE LA NUIT EN TTFL
#TTFL Top 30
➡️ Deck #14 | Pick #91#NBA pic.twitter.com/xYchmRwXEP
— TrashTalk Fantasy Lab (@TTFLab) January 20, 2023
# LES PICKS LES PLUS POPULAIRES DE LA NUIT EN TTFL
#TTFL Popular-Picks Scores
➡️ Deck #14 | Pick #91
📊 Moyenne de la nuit : 35.56 pts#NBA pic.twitter.com/VI7TytHoJx
— TrashTalk Fantasy Lab (@TTFLab) January 20, 2023
# LES MATCHS DE CE SOIR
- 1h : Magic – Pelicans
- 1h30 : Hawks – Knicks
- 1h30 : Cavs – Warriors
- 1h30 : Mavericks – Heat
- 2h : Spurs – Clippers
- 3h : Nuggets – Pacers
- 3h : Jazz – Nets
- 4h : Lakers – Grizzlies
- 4h : Kings – Thunder