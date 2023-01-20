Conseils des experts

TrashTalk Fantasy League : Joel Embiid n’a pas déçu, mais Scottie Barnes lui a volé le top pick

Par
Publié le
Scottie Barnes 6 avril 2022

That’s all folks.

 Source image : NBA League Pass

C’est parti pour le petit point matinal en TrashTalk Fantasy League, celui qui décidera de votre humeur aujourd’hui ! Bonne ou mauvaise nouvelle, top pick ou hell pick, caviar ou carotte, il y en aura pour tout le monde et chaque matin jusqu’à l’été prochain. N’oubliez pas de garder le sourire, c’est une guerre mais ça reste un jeu.

Comment jouer à la TrashTalk Fantasy League ?
Règles et explications du meilleur jeu de basket de la galaxie

# LE PODIUM DE LA NUIT EN TTFL

# LES 30 MEILLEURS SCORES DE LA NUIT EN TTFL

# LES PICKS LES PLUS POPULAIRES DE LA NUIT EN TTFL

# LES MATCHS DE CE SOIR

  • 1h : Magic – Pelicans
  • 1h30 : Hawks – Knicks
  • 1h30 : Cavs – Warriors
  • 1h30 : Mavericks – Heat
  • 2h : Spurs – Clippers
  • 3h : Nuggets – Pacers
  • 3h : Jazz – Nets
  • 4h : Lakers – Grizzlies
  • 4h : Kings – Thunder
