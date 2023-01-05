TrashTalk Fantasy League : avalanche de larmes, merci Pascal Siakam

C’est parti pour le petit point matinal en TrashTalk Fantasy League, celui qui décidera de votre humeur aujourd’hui ! Bonne ou mauvaise nouvelle, top pick ou hell pick, caviar ou carotte, il y en aura pour tout le monde et chaque matin jusqu’à l’été prochain. N’oubliez pas de garder le sourire, c’est une guerre mais ça reste un jeu.
Comment jouer à la TrashTalk Fantasy League ?
Règles et explications du meilleur jeu de basket de la galaxie
# LE PODIUM DE LA NUIT EN TTFL
Best picks en #TTFL cette nuit :
– Kevin Durant : 70 pts
– Bam Adebayo : 55 pts
– Giannis Antetokounmpo : 54 pts#NBA pic.twitter.com/hNDkQ3JVo3
# LES 30 MEILLEURS SCORES DE LA NUIT EN TTFL
#TTFL Top 30
➡️ Deck #12 | Pick #76#NBA pic.twitter.com/3ScnpTx0wC
# LES PICKS LES PLUS POPULAIRES DE LA NUIT EN TTFL
#TTFL Popular-Picks Scores
➡️ Deck #12 | Pick #76
📊 Moyenne de la nuit : 34.93 pts#NBA pic.twitter.com/Wr5OwawHHs
# LES MATCHS DE CE SOIR
- 1h : Magic – Grizzlies
- 1h30 : Mavericks – Celtics
- 2h : Rockets – Jazz
- 4h : Clippers – Nuggets