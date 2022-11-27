C’est parti pour le petit point TTFL matinal, celui qui décidera de votre humeur aujourd’hui ! Bonne ou mauvaise nouvelle, top pick ou hell pick, caviar ou carotte, il y en aura pour tout le monde et chaque matin jusqu’à l’été prochain. Et gardez le sourire, c’est une guerre mais ça reste un jeu.
# Ils ont cartonné
– LeBron James : 64 points
– Deandre Ayton : 62 points
– Alperen Sengun, Tre Jones : 52 points
# Ils ont assuré
– Shai Gilgeous-Alexander : 46 points
– Luka Doncic : 42 points
– Jalen Green : 41 points
– OG Anunoby : 40 points
# C’est pas trop mal
– Dennis Schröder : 39 points
– Fred VanVleet : 38 points
– Devin Booker : 36 points
– Chris Boucher, Collin Sexton : 33 points
– Lonnie Walker IV, Keldon Johnson, Jordan Clarkson : 32 points
# Un peu pourri quand même
– Jabari Smith Jr., Mikal Bridges : 27 points
– Jakob Poeltl : 25 points
– Devin Vassell : 24 points
– Josh Giddey : 22 points
– Spencer Dinwiddie : 20 points
– Lauri Markkanen : 19 points
– Kevin Porter Jr. : 18 points
# Les belles carottes
– Christian Wood : 15 points
– Russell Westbrook : 13 points
– Gary Trent Jr. : 12 points
– Cameron Payne : 9 points
– Luguentz Dort : 5 points
– Anthony Davis, Pascal Siakam, Scottie Barnes, Chris Paul : 0 point
– Tre Mann : – 10 point
# Programme de ce soir
- 21h : Nets – Blazers
- 21h30 : Wolves – Warriors
- 22h : Clippers – Pacers
- 23h : Hawks – Heat
- 0h : Magic – Sixers
- 0h : Pistons – Cavs
- 0h : Celtics – Wizards
- 0h : Knicks – Grizzlies
- 2h : Bucks – Mavs