TrashTalk Fantasy League : Anthony Davis a posé un lapin, on sait tous ce que ça veut dire

Anthony Davis Lakers 11 novembre 2021 pari programme

Merci pour l’absence de dernière minute AD.

C’est parti pour le petit point TTFL matinal, celui qui décidera de votre humeur aujourd’hui ! Bonne ou mauvaise nouvelle, top pick ou hell pick, caviar ou carotte, il y en aura pour tout le monde et chaque matin jusqu’à l’été prochain. Et gardez le sourire, c’est une guerre mais ça reste un jeu.

C’est quoi la TrashTalk Fantasy League ? Règles et explications pour jouer à la TTFL, le meilleur jeu de basket de la galaxie

L’adresse qui va bien pour tout savoir sur ton jeu préféré

# Ils ont cartonné

– LeBron James : 64 points

– Deandre Ayton : 62 points

– Alperen Sengun, Tre Jones : 52 points

# Ils ont assuré

– Shai Gilgeous-Alexander : 46 points

– Luka Doncic : 42 points

– Jalen Green : 41 points

– OG Anunoby : 40 points

# C’est pas trop mal

– Dennis Schröder : 39 points

– Fred VanVleet : 38 points

– Devin Booker : 36 points

– Chris Boucher, Collin Sexton : 33 points

– Lonnie Walker IV, Keldon Johnson, Jordan Clarkson : 32 points

# Un peu pourri quand même

– Jabari Smith Jr., Mikal Bridges : 27 points

– Jakob Poeltl : 25 points

– Devin Vassell : 24 points

– Josh Giddey : 22 points

– Spencer Dinwiddie : 20 points

– Lauri Markkanen : 19 points

– Kevin Porter Jr. : 18 points

# Les belles carottes

– Christian Wood : 15 points

– Russell Westbrook : 13 points

– Gary Trent Jr. : 12 points

– Cameron Payne : 9 points

– Luguentz Dort : 5 points

– Anthony Davis, Pascal Siakam, Scottie Barnes, Chris Paul : 0 point

– Tre Mann : – 10 point

# Programme de ce soir

  • 21h : Nets – Blazers
  • 21h30 : Wolves – Warriors
  • 22h : Clippers – Pacers
  • 23h : Hawks – Heat
  • 0h : Magic – Sixers
  • 0h : Pistons – Cavs
  • 0h : Celtics – Wizards
  • 0h : Knicks – Grizzlies
  • 2h : Bucks – Mavs
