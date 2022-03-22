Conseils des experts

TrashTalk Fantasy League : Jonas Valanciunas et Christian Wood régalent, la course au MVP est relancée

Jonas Valanciunas

Parce qu’il était l’heure de ressortir ce montage.

C’est parti pour le petit point TTFL matinal, celui qui décidera de votre humeur aujourd’hui ! Bonne ou mauvaise nouvelle, top pick ou hell pick, caviar ou carotte, il y en aura pour tout le monde et chaque matin jusqu’à l’été prochain.

# Ils ont cartonné

– Christian Wood : 73 points

– LeBron James : 65 points

– Kevin Durant : 62 points

– Jayson Tatum : 59 points

– Jonas Valanciunas : 53 points

– Tre Mann : 51 points

# Ils ont assuré

– Dwight Powell : 48 points

– Darius Garland, Shai Gilgeous-Alexander et Jimmy Butler : 47 points

– Kristaps Porzingis : 46 points

– Tyrese Maxey : 44 points

– DeMar DeRozan : 42 points

– Bam Adebayo et Zach LaVine : 41 points

– Darius Bazley : 40 points

# C’est pas trop mal

– Bruce Brown Jr. : 37 points

– Cade Cunningham et Brandon Williams : 36 points

– Karl-Anthony Towns et Drew Eubanks : 35 points

– Russell Westbrook, C.J. McCollum, Derrick White, Grant Williams et Nic Claxton : 34 points

– Spencer Dinwiddie, Chris Boucher et CJ Elleby : 33 points

– Nikola Vucevic et Kyle Lowry : 32 points

– Pascal Siakam, Saddiq Bey, Marvin Bagley III et D.J. Augustin : 31 points

– LaMelo Ball, Anthony Edwards, Mike Conley, Reggie Bullock et Shake Milton : 30 points

# Un peu pourri quand même

– Jaylen Brown : 29 points

– Jalen Green et Lauri Markkanen : 28 points

– Donovan Mitchell : 27 points

– Tobias Harris : 26 points

– D’Angelo Russell et Jordan Clarkson : 24 points

– Fred VanVleet : 23 points

– Miles Bridges : 22 points

– Caris LeVert et Montrezl Harrell : 21 points

– Rudy Gobert et Jalen Brunson : 20 points

– Evan Mobley : 19 points

– Terry Rozier : 17 points

# Les belles carottes

– Scottie Barnes : 16 points

– Luka Doncic : 12 points

– Kevin Porter Jr. : 11 points

– Tyler Herro : 10 points

– Joel Embiid, James Harden, Kyrie Irving, Brandon Ingram, Kyle Kuzma, Gary Trent Jr. et Bojan Bogdanovic : 0 point

– Seth Curry : – 4 points

– Devonte’ Graham : – 6 points

# programme de ce soir

  • 0h : Magic – Warriors
  • 0h30 : Knicks – Hawks
  • 1h : Bulls – Bucks
  • 3h : Nuggets – Clippers
