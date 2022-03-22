TrashTalk Fantasy League : Jonas Valanciunas et Christian Wood régalent, la course au MVP est relancée

C’est parti pour le petit point TTFL matinal, celui qui décidera de votre humeur aujourd’hui ! Bonne ou mauvaise nouvelle, top pick ou hell pick, caviar ou carotte, il y en aura pour tout le monde et chaque matin jusqu’à l’été prochain.
C’est quoi la TrashTalk Fantasy League ? Règles et explications pour jouer à la TTFL, le meilleur jeu de basket de la galaxie
L’adresse qui va bien pour tout savoir sur ton jeu préféré
# Ils ont cartonné
– Christian Wood : 73 points
– LeBron James : 65 points
– Kevin Durant : 62 points
– Jayson Tatum : 59 points
– Jonas Valanciunas : 53 points
– Tre Mann : 51 points
# Ils ont assuré
– Dwight Powell : 48 points
– Darius Garland, Shai Gilgeous-Alexander et Jimmy Butler : 47 points
– Kristaps Porzingis : 46 points
– Tyrese Maxey : 44 points
– DeMar DeRozan : 42 points
– Bam Adebayo et Zach LaVine : 41 points
– Darius Bazley : 40 points
# C’est pas trop mal
– Bruce Brown Jr. : 37 points
– Cade Cunningham et Brandon Williams : 36 points
– Karl-Anthony Towns et Drew Eubanks : 35 points
– Russell Westbrook, C.J. McCollum, Derrick White, Grant Williams et Nic Claxton : 34 points
– Spencer Dinwiddie, Chris Boucher et CJ Elleby : 33 points
– Nikola Vucevic et Kyle Lowry : 32 points
– Pascal Siakam, Saddiq Bey, Marvin Bagley III et D.J. Augustin : 31 points
– LaMelo Ball, Anthony Edwards, Mike Conley, Reggie Bullock et Shake Milton : 30 points
# Un peu pourri quand même
– Jaylen Brown : 29 points
– Jalen Green et Lauri Markkanen : 28 points
– Donovan Mitchell : 27 points
– Tobias Harris : 26 points
– D’Angelo Russell et Jordan Clarkson : 24 points
– Fred VanVleet : 23 points
– Miles Bridges : 22 points
– Caris LeVert et Montrezl Harrell : 21 points
– Rudy Gobert et Jalen Brunson : 20 points
– Evan Mobley : 19 points
– Terry Rozier : 17 points
# Les belles carottes
– Scottie Barnes : 16 points
– Luka Doncic : 12 points
– Kevin Porter Jr. : 11 points
– Tyler Herro : 10 points
– Joel Embiid, James Harden, Kyrie Irving, Brandon Ingram, Kyle Kuzma, Gary Trent Jr. et Bojan Bogdanovic : 0 point
– Seth Curry : – 4 points
– Devonte’ Graham : – 6 points
# programme de ce soir
- 0h : Magic – Warriors
- 0h30 : Knicks – Hawks
- 1h : Bulls – Bucks
- 3h : Nuggets – Clippers