TrashTalk Fantasy League : un joueur de TTFL sur cinq a fait zéro cette nuit, faites un effort quand même

C’est parti pour le petit point TTFL matinal, celui qui décidera de votre humeur aujourd’hui ! Bonne ou mauvaise nouvelle, top pick ou hell pick, caviar ou carotte, il y en aura pour tout le monde et chaque matin jusqu’à l’été prochain.
C’est quoi la TrashTalk Fantasy League ? Règles et explications pour jouer à la TTFL, le meilleur jeu de basket de la galaxie
# Ils ont cartonné
– Josh Hart : 79 points
– Jordan Clarkson : 65 points
– Bam Adebayo : 63 points
– De’Aaron Fox : 59 points
– Klay Thompson : 57 points
– Nikola Jokic et Pascal Siakam : 54 points
# Ils ont assuré
– Jordan Poole : 50 points
– Giannis Antetokounmpo, Tyler Herro et Trendon Watford : 47 points
– Scottie Barnes : 46 points
– Jock Landale : 43 points
– Chris Boucher et Kentavious Caldwell-Pope : 40 points
– Hassan Whiteside et Drew Eubanks : 39 points
# C’est pas trop mal
– Bojan Bogdanovic : 35 points
– Darius Garland, Anthony Edwards et Nikola Vucevic : 31 points
– Donovan Mitchell, Tyrese Haliburton et Ayo Dosunmu : 30 points
# Un peu pourri quand même
– DeMar DeRozan : 29 points
– Harrison Barnes et Chris Duarte : 27 points
– Kyle Kuzma : 26 points
– Karl-Anthony Towns : 24 points
– Khris Middleton et Evan Mobley : 23 points
– Kevin Love : 22 points
– D’Angelo Russell : 21 points
– Jrue Holiday et Kyle Lowry : 19 points
– Stephen Curry : 18 points
– Buddy Hield : 16 points
# Les belles carottes
– Malik Beasley : 14 points
– Bobby Portis : 8 points
– Gary Trent Jr. : 1 point
– Dejounte Murray, Jimmy Butler, Rudy Gobert, Fred VanVleet, Domantas Sabonis, Zach LaVine, Malcolm Brogdon, Draymond Green, Aaron Gordon et Jakob Poeltl : 0 point
# programme de ce soir
- 18h : Nets – Knicks
- 20h : Pistons – Clippers
- 20h30 : Celtics – Mavericks
- 23h : Magic – Sixers
- 0h : Hawks – Pacers
- 0h : Pelicans – Rockets
- 0h : Thunder – Grizzlies
- 2h : Suns – Lakers