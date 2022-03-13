Conseils des experts

TrashTalk Fantasy League : un joueur de TTFL sur cinq a fait zéro cette nuit, faites un effort quand même

Rudy Gobert, Zach LaVine, Dejounte Murray, Jimmy Butler et Domantas Sabonis vous souhaitent un agréable dimanche.

C’est parti pour le petit point TTFL matinal, celui qui décidera de votre humeur aujourd’hui ! Bonne ou mauvaise nouvelle, top pick ou hell pick, caviar ou carotte, il y en aura pour tout le monde et chaque matin jusqu’à l’été prochain.

C’est quoi la TrashTalk Fantasy League ? Règles et explications pour jouer à la TTFL, le meilleur jeu de basket de la galaxie

L’adresse qui va bien pour tout savoir sur ton jeu préféré

# Ils ont cartonné

– Josh Hart : 79 points

– Jordan Clarkson : 65 points

– Bam Adebayo : 63 points

– De’Aaron Fox : 59 points

– Klay Thompson : 57 points

– Nikola Jokic et Pascal Siakam : 54 points

# Ils ont assuré

– Jordan Poole : 50 points

– Giannis Antetokounmpo, Tyler Herro et Trendon Watford : 47 points

– Scottie Barnes : 46 points

– Jock Landale : 43 points

– Chris Boucher et Kentavious Caldwell-Pope : 40 points

– Hassan Whiteside et Drew Eubanks : 39 points

# C’est pas trop mal

– Bojan Bogdanovic : 35 points

– Darius Garland, Anthony Edwards et Nikola Vucevic : 31 points

– Donovan Mitchell, Tyrese Haliburton et Ayo Dosunmu : 30 points

# Un peu pourri quand même

– DeMar DeRozan : 29 points

– Harrison Barnes et Chris Duarte : 27 points

– Kyle Kuzma : 26 points

– Karl-Anthony Towns : 24 points

– Khris Middleton et Evan Mobley : 23 points

– Kevin Love : 22 points

– D’Angelo Russell : 21 points

– Jrue Holiday et Kyle Lowry : 19 points

– Stephen Curry : 18 points

– Buddy Hield : 16 points

# Les belles carottes

– Malik Beasley : 14 points

– Bobby Portis : 8 points

– Gary Trent Jr. : 1 point

– Dejounte Murray, Jimmy Butler, Rudy Gobert, Fred VanVleet, Domantas Sabonis, Zach LaVine, Malcolm Brogdon, Draymond Green, Aaron Gordon et Jakob Poeltl : 0 point

# programme de ce soir

  • 18h : Nets – Knicks
  • 20h : Pistons – Clippers
  • 20h30 : Celtics – Mavericks
  • 23h : Magic – Sixers
  • 0h : Hawks – Pacers
  • 0h : Pelicans – Rockets
  • 0h : Thunder – Grizzlies
  • 2h : Suns – Lakers
