Conseils des experts

TrashTalk Fantasy League : Dejounte Murray et LaMelo Ball ont cartonné, car ce sont des All-Stars aussi en TTFL

Par
Publié le
Dejounte Murray 12 février 2022

Donc apparemment on peut manger du Faucon et c’est digeste.

 Source image : NBA League Pass

C’est parti pour le petit point TTFL matinal, celui qui décidera de votre humeur aujourd’hui ! Bonne ou mauvaise nouvelle, top pick ou hell pick, caviar ou carotte, il y en aura pour tout le monde et chaque matin jusqu’à l’été prochain.

C’est quoi la TrashTalk Fantasy League ? Règles et explications pour jouer à la TTFL, le meilleur jeu de basket de la galaxie

L’adresse qui va bien pour tout savoir sur ton jeu préféré

# Ils ont cartonné

– Dejounte Murray : 70 points

– LaMelo Ball : 64 points

– DeMar DeRozan : 60 points

– Karl-Anthony Towns : 51 points

– Jarrett Allen et Terry Rozier : 48 points

– Nikola Vucevic : 50 points

# Ils ont assuré

– Keldon Johnson : 47 points

– Anthony Edwards : 43 points

– Joel Embiid et Hassan Whiteside : 41 points

– Robert Williams III : 40 points

– Rajon Rondo et Bogdan Bogdanovic : 39 points

– Nikola Jokic et Tyrese Maxey : 37 points

# C’est pas trop mal

– Saddiq Bey et Ayo Dosunmu : 36 points

– Tyrese Maxey et Devin Vassell : 35 points

– Tobias Harris, Coby White, Javonte Green et Marcus Smart : 34 points

– Jayson Tatum, Miles Bridges et Oshae Brissett : 33 points

– Caris LeVert : 31 points

# Un peu pourri quand même

– Cole Anthony : 29 points

– Clint Capela et Wendell Carter Jr. : 28 points

– Donovan Mitchell : 27 points

– Trae Young, Jordan Clarkson et Chris Duarte : 26 points

– Jakob Poeltl : 25 points

– Buddy Hield : 24 points

– Jerami Grant et Montrezl Harrell : 23 points

– Aaron Gordon : 22 points

– Kevin Love et D’Angelo Russell : 21 points

– Josh Giddey et Will Barton : 19 points

– Franz Wagner : 18 points

# Les belles carottes

– Evan Mobley : 14 points

– Luguentz Dort : 13 points

– Cade Cunningham : 12 points

– Zach LaVine : 10 points

– Jaylen Brown et Mike Conley : 9 points

– Kelly Oubre Jr. : 5 points

– Bojan Bogdanovic : 1 point

– Darius Garland, Rudy Gobert, Shai Gilgeous-Alexander et James Harden : 0 point

– John Collins : – 1 point

# programme de ce soir

  • 23h : Blazers – Knicks
  • 1h : Hornets – Grizzlies
  • 1h : Wizards – Kings
  • 1h : Pelicans – Spurs
  • 1h30 : Sixers – Cavs
  • 1h30 : Raptors – Nuggets
  • 2h : Bulls – Thunder
  • 2h : Heat – Nets
  • 2h30 : Mavericks – Clippers
  • 2h30 : Warriors – Lakers
  • 3h : Suns – Magic
