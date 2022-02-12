TrashTalk Fantasy League : Dejounte Murray et LaMelo Ball ont cartonné, car ce sont des All-Stars aussi en TTFL

C’est parti pour le petit point TTFL matinal, celui qui décidera de votre humeur aujourd’hui ! Bonne ou mauvaise nouvelle, top pick ou hell pick, caviar ou carotte, il y en aura pour tout le monde et chaque matin jusqu’à l’été prochain.
# Ils ont cartonné
– Dejounte Murray : 70 points
– LaMelo Ball : 64 points
– DeMar DeRozan : 60 points
– Karl-Anthony Towns : 51 points
– Jarrett Allen et Terry Rozier : 48 points
– Nikola Vucevic : 50 points
# Ils ont assuré
– Keldon Johnson : 47 points
– Anthony Edwards : 43 points
– Joel Embiid et Hassan Whiteside : 41 points
– Robert Williams III : 40 points
– Rajon Rondo et Bogdan Bogdanovic : 39 points
– Nikola Jokic et Tyrese Maxey : 37 points
# C’est pas trop mal
– Saddiq Bey et Ayo Dosunmu : 36 points
– Tyrese Maxey et Devin Vassell : 35 points
– Tobias Harris, Coby White, Javonte Green et Marcus Smart : 34 points
– Jayson Tatum, Miles Bridges et Oshae Brissett : 33 points
– Caris LeVert : 31 points
# Un peu pourri quand même
– Cole Anthony : 29 points
– Clint Capela et Wendell Carter Jr. : 28 points
– Donovan Mitchell : 27 points
– Trae Young, Jordan Clarkson et Chris Duarte : 26 points
– Jakob Poeltl : 25 points
– Buddy Hield : 24 points
– Jerami Grant et Montrezl Harrell : 23 points
– Aaron Gordon : 22 points
– Kevin Love et D’Angelo Russell : 21 points
– Josh Giddey et Will Barton : 19 points
– Franz Wagner : 18 points
# Les belles carottes
– Evan Mobley : 14 points
– Luguentz Dort : 13 points
– Cade Cunningham : 12 points
– Zach LaVine : 10 points
– Jaylen Brown et Mike Conley : 9 points
– Kelly Oubre Jr. : 5 points
– Bojan Bogdanovic : 1 point
– Darius Garland, Rudy Gobert, Shai Gilgeous-Alexander et James Harden : 0 point
– John Collins : – 1 point
# programme de ce soir
- 23h : Blazers – Knicks
- 1h : Hornets – Grizzlies
- 1h : Wizards – Kings
- 1h : Pelicans – Spurs
- 1h30 : Sixers – Cavs
- 1h30 : Raptors – Nuggets
- 2h : Bulls – Thunder
- 2h : Heat – Nets
- 2h30 : Mavericks – Clippers
- 2h30 : Warriors – Lakers
- 3h : Suns – Magic