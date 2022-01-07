Résumé NBA (scores, stats, highlights) : les Suns sont la meilleure équipe de la Ligue cette saison, c’est le bilan qui le dit

Quatre matchs seulement cette nuit mais, comment dire, deux trois choses à raconter. Vous connaissez le chemin alors on s’installe, avec un café, et on checke le gros résumé de la nuit NBA !

# Les résultats de la nuit

Knicks – Celtics : 108-105

Grizzlies – Pistons : 118-88

Pelicans – Warriors : 101-96

Suns – Clippers : 106-89

# Ce qu’il faut retenir

# Quelques souvenirs de la nuit

The Time Lord gets started early with an alley-oop jam and a block on the first 2 possessions of the game for the @celtics on TNT! pic.twitter.com/XR3RkMBA2e — NBA (@NBA) January 7, 2022

Evan Fournier is up to 12 points in the first quarter for the @nyknicks! End of the 1st quarter on TNT! pic.twitter.com/GxhYWKX7Uv — NBA (@NBA) January 7, 2022

You’re not going to outwork Jonathan Kuminga! Warriors v Pelicans on NBA League Pass⤵

Watch Now: https://t.co/oz9UCQxdQa pic.twitter.com/CNmvBY0ex9 — NBA (@NBA) January 7, 2022

The @nyknicks end the 3rd quarter on a 16-3 run! Start of the Q4 on TNT! pic.twitter.com/T8dtE6GUHm — NBA (@NBA) January 7, 2022

Robert Williams is having a block party! He’s up to a career high 7 blocks for the @celtics on TNT. pic.twitter.com/GLk7QpvTD0 — NBA (@NBA) January 7, 2022

Evan Fournier has The Garden rocking!

38 PTS & 9 3PM (9-for-13 3PM)@celtics 96@nyknicks 96

Q4 2:40 Remaining on TNT pic.twitter.com/9epIj7nogL — NBA (@NBA) January 7, 2022

🔟 3PM for Evan Fournier…oh and 41 PTS!@celtics 101@nyknicks 101

Q4 1:20 Remaining on TNT pic.twitter.com/DvkAuHB4ht — NBA (@NBA) January 7, 2022

Immanuel Quickley for the lead!@nyknicks 103@celtics 101 Under 30 seconds to play on TNT pic.twitter.com/I1GEs17LmT — NBA (@NBA) January 7, 2022

Jayson Tatum with the TOUGH bucket to tie the game on TNT! 1.5 remaining, NYK ball pic.twitter.com/IFtMQ2rVrg — NBA (@NBA) January 7, 2022

RJ Barrett’s game-winner from inside MSG! 🔥 Submit YOUR in-arena or at-home angle of RJ’s #TissotBuzzerBeater for a chance to be featured on @NBA social! SEND HERE: https://t.co/JPzYVTy97V pic.twitter.com/FLAkQkrYOo — NBA (@NBA) January 7, 2022

Gary Clark with a CLUTCH block to seal the win for the @PelicansNBA ! pic.twitter.com/oo21Ar5x7g — NBA (@NBA) January 7, 2022

CP3 picks off the pass & Jalen Smith cleans the glass! #ValleyProud Watch Now on TNT! pic.twitter.com/9kCpDJbMXT — NBA (@NBA) January 7, 2022

32 PTS | 11 REB | 6 AST@B_Ingram13 was in a groove for the @PelicansNBA ! pic.twitter.com/5vBmKon1wI — NBA (@NBA) January 7, 2022

Great hustle from the @LAClippers as they’ve cut a 19 point deficit down to 5 on TNT!@LAClippers: 80@suns: 85

Q4 6:10 remaining pic.twitter.com/ztKCwsKoun — NBA (@NBA) January 7, 2022

Chris Paul is coming up big down the stretch for the @suns, he has 14 PTS, 9 AST, and a career high 13 REB on TNT! pic.twitter.com/lJgLFgvbS1 — NBA (@NBA) January 7, 2022

Evan Fournier was letting it FLY at The Garden! 41 PTS (career high)

8 REB

10 3PM (career high) pic.twitter.com/M7H9LfW13z — NBA (@NBA) January 7, 2022

Chris Paul (@CP3) snatches a career-high 13 rebounds on his way to a triple-double and a win for the @Suns! pic.twitter.com/zeKQGA0QrA — NBA (@NBA) January 7, 2022

🏀 Final Score Thread 🏀 Evan Fournier went off for 41 PTS & drained 10 threes (both career highs) to help the @nyknicks fight back from a 25-point deficit, putting RJ Barrett in position to hit the #TissotBuzzerBeater! Julius Randle: 22 PTS, 8 REB

RJ Barrett: 13 PTS, 6 AST pic.twitter.com/xJoSl0MAgb — NBA (@NBA) January 7, 2022

# Le Top 10 de la nuit

# Les scores TTFL de la nuit

# Le classement

# Le programme de ce soir