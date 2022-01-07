Résumé de la nuit

Résumé NBA (scores, stats, highlights) : les Suns sont la meilleure équipe de la Ligue cette saison, c’est le bilan qui le dit



Evan Fournier et R.J. Barrett au top, les Grizzlies qui enchainent et les Suns qui grillent la politesse aux Warriors. Envoyez le gros résumé de la nuit NBA !

Quatre matchs seulement cette nuit mais, comment dire, deux trois choses à raconter. Vous connaissez le chemin alors on s’installe, avec un café, et on checke le gros résumé de la nuit NBA !

# Les résultats de la nuit

# Ce qu’il faut retenir 

# Quelques souvenirs de la nuit

 

# Le Top 10 de la nuit

# Les scores TTFL de la nuit

# Le classement

classement 7 janvier 2021

# Le programme de ce soir

  • 1h : Sixers – Spurs
  • 1h30 : Nets – Bucks
  • 1h30 : Raptors – Jazz
  • 2h : Bulls – Wizards
  • 2h : Rockets – Mavs
  • 2h : Thunder – Wolves
  • 3h : Nuggets – Kings
  • 4h : Lakers – Hawks
  • 4h : Blazers – Cavs
