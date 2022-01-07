Résumé NBA (scores, stats, highlights) : les Suns sont la meilleure équipe de la Ligue cette saison, c’est le bilan qui le dit

Quatre matchs seulement cette nuit mais, comment dire, deux trois choses à raconter. Vous connaissez le chemin alors on s’installe, avec un café, et on checke le gros résumé de la nuit NBA !
# Les résultats de la nuit
- Knicks – Celtics : 108-105
- Grizzlies – Pistons : 118-88
- Pelicans – Warriors : 101-96
- Suns – Clippers : 106-89
# Ce qu’il faut retenir
- On connait les premiers résultats des votes pour le All-Star Game à l’Est.
- On connait les premiers résultats des votes pour le All-Star Game à l’Ouest
- Les Grizzlies ont tranquillement disposé des Pistons, sans blague.
- Et les Grizzlies en sont désormais à six victoires de suite.
- Olivier Sarr a claqué un bête de match en G League
- Encore un thriller incroyable entre les Knicks et les Celtics, avec un Jayson Tatum bouillant mais un Evan Fournier all-time et un R.J. Barrett so clutch.
- Les Warriors avaient laissé Stephen Curry et Draymond Green au repos.
- Brandon Ingram en a profité pour se rassurer avec un match à la… Brandon Ingram, enfin.
- Les Suns ont battu les Clippers à la longue, grâce notamment à un Chris Paul qui rajeunit de jour en jour.
- Mais les Clippers s’en foutent parce qu’ils ont eu une bonne nouvelle dans la soirée.
# Quelques souvenirs de la nuit
# Le Top 10 de la nuit
