TrashTalk Fantasy League : évidemment qu’il vaut mieux miser sur Evan Fournier que sur Devin Booker, évidemment

C’est parti pour le petit point TTFL matinal, celui qui décidera de votre humeur aujourd’hui ! Bonne ou mauvaise nouvelle, top pick ou hell pick, caviar ou carotte, il y en aura pour tout le monde et chaque matin jusqu’à l’été prochain.
C’est quoi la TrashTalk Fantasy League ? Règles et explications pour jouer à la TTFL, le meilleur jeu de basket de la galaxie
L’adresse qui va bien pour tout savoir sur ton jeu préféré
# Ils ont cartonné
– Jayson Tatum : 62 points
– Evan Fournier : 61 points
– Brandon Ingram : 54 points
# Ils ont assuré
– Marcus Morris : 43 points
– Cam Johnson : 41 points
– Chris Paul : 36 points
# C’est pas trop mal
– Ja Morant et Jalen Smith : 33 points
– Dennis Schroder : 32 points
– Herb Jones : 30 points
# Un peu pourri quand même
– Julius Randle et Robert Williams III : 28 points
– Andrew Wiggins : 25 points
– Jonas Valanciunas : 21 points
# Les belles carottes
– Jaylen Brown : 17 points
– R.J. Barrett, Terance Mann et Reggie Jackson : 16 points
– Jaren Jackson Jr. et Marcus Smart : 14 points
– Eric Bledsoe : 8 points
– Dante Cunningham : 7 points
– Jordan Poole : 6 points
– Devin Booker : 4 points
– Stephen Curry, Deandre Ayton, Draymond Green, Kemba Walker, Desmond Bane et Ivica Zubac : 0 point
– Saddiq Bey : – 5 points
– Devonte’ Graham : – 9 points
# programme de ce soir
- 1h : Sixers – Spurs
- 1h30 : Nets – Bucks
- 1h30 : Raptors – Jazz
- 2h : Bulls – Wizards
- 2h : Rockets – Mavs
- 2h : Thunder – Wolves
- 3h : Nuggets – Kings
- 4h : Lakers – Hawks
- 4h : Blazers – Cavs