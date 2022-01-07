Conseils des experts

TrashTalk Fantasy League : évidemment qu’il vaut mieux miser sur Evan Fournier que sur Devin Booker, évidemment

Devin Booker 26 décembre 2021

4 points TTFL cette nuit pour Devin Booker, ça calme.

C’est parti pour le petit point TTFL matinal, celui qui décidera de votre humeur aujourd’hui ! Bonne ou mauvaise nouvelle, top pick ou hell pick, caviar ou carotte, il y en aura pour tout le monde et chaque matin jusqu’à l’été prochain.

# Ils ont cartonné

– Jayson Tatum : 62 points

– Evan Fournier : 61 points

– Brandon Ingram : 54 points

# Ils ont assuré

– Marcus Morris : 43 points

– Cam Johnson : 41 points

– Chris Paul : 36 points

# C’est pas trop mal

– Ja Morant et Jalen Smith : 33 points

– Dennis Schroder : 32 points

– Herb Jones : 30 points

# Un peu pourri quand même

– Julius Randle et Robert Williams III : 28 points

– Andrew Wiggins : 25 points

– Jonas Valanciunas : 21 points

# Les belles carottes

– Jaylen Brown : 17 points

– R.J. Barrett, Terance Mann et Reggie Jackson : 16 points

– Jaren Jackson Jr. et Marcus Smart : 14 points

– Eric Bledsoe : 8 points

– Dante Cunningham : 7 points

– Jordan Poole : 6 points

– Devin Booker : 4 points

– Stephen Curry, Deandre Ayton, Draymond Green, Kemba Walker, Desmond Bane et Ivica Zubac : 0 point

– Saddiq Bey : – 5 points

– Devonte’ Graham : – 9 points

# programme de ce soir

  • 1h : Sixers – Spurs
  • 1h30 : Nets – Bucks
  • 1h30 : Raptors – Jazz
  • 2h : Bulls – Wizards
  • 2h : Rockets – Mavs
  • 2h : Thunder – Wolves
  • 3h : Nuggets – Kings
  • 4h : Lakers – Hawks
  • 4h : Blazers – Cavs
