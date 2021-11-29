Résumé de la nuit

Résumé NBA (scores, stats, highlights) : LeBron James solide face aux Pistons, et cette fois-ci personne ne lui a couru après

29 novembre 2021

33/5/9/2/1 pour LeBron James, 24/10/2/2/3 pour Anthony Davis et 25/6/9 pour Russell Westbrook, ça aide pas mal pour gagner un match.

Petite nuit pour terminer la semaine mais deux main events en début et fin de programme, avec un Stephen Curry qui a encore passé un step d’insolence et un LeBron James qui n’est jamais aussi bon que lorsqu’il se concentre sur son basket. Envoyez le gros résumé !

# Les résultats de la nuit

# Ce qu’il faut retenir 

  • Stephen Curry a fait du Stephen Curry amélioré face aux Clippers et face aux arbitres. Fallait pas l’énerver.
  • Sept victoires de suite pour les Warriors, 18-2 au total, et un match É-NORME qui s’annonce demain soir face aux Suns.
  • Giannis Antetokounmpo et les Bucks pointent également à sept de suite et ils ont intégré le Top 4 à l’Est.
  • Jayson Tatum a été nul, Jayln Brown revient discrètement, mais les lieutenants de Boston ont fait le taf face à Toronto.
  • Si le match des Kings à Memphis était un spectacle comique, ce serait celui de Cauet.
  • Les Lakers se sont fait peur sur la fin mais leur Big Three était trop fort pour les Pistons.
  • 33/5/9/2/1 pour LeBron James, 24/10/2/2/3 pour Anthony Davis et 25/6/9 pour Russell Westbrook
  • Killian Hayes était de retour pour les Pistons (6 points, 3 rebonds et 8 passes)

# Quelques images pour égayer votre journée

# Le Top 10 de la nuit

  • A retrouver asap en cliquant sur ce lien magique

# Les scores TTFL de la nuit

# Le classement

classement 29 novembre 2021

# Le programme de ce soir

  • 1h : Sixers – Magic
  • 1h30 : Heat – Nuggets
  • 2h : Bulls – Hornets
  • 2h : Rockets – Thunder
  • 2h : Wolves – Pacers
  • 2h30 : Mavericks – Cavs
  • 2h30 : Spurs – Wizards
  • 3h : Jazz – Blazers
  • 4h30 : Clippers – Pelicans
