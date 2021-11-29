Résumé NBA (scores, stats, highlights) : LeBron James solide face aux Pistons, et cette fois-ci personne ne lui a couru après

Petite nuit pour terminer la semaine mais deux main events en début et fin de programme, avec un Stephen Curry qui a encore passé un step d’insolence et un LeBron James qui n’est jamais aussi bon que lorsqu’il se concentre sur son basket. Envoyez le gros résumé !
# Les résultats de la nuit
- Warriors – Clippers : 105-90, les notes du match juste ICI
- Pacers – Bucks : 100-118
- Raptors – Celtics : 97-109
- Grizzlies – Kings : 128-101
- Lakers – Pistons : 110-106
# Ce qu’il faut retenir
- Stephen Curry a fait du Stephen Curry amélioré face aux Clippers et face aux arbitres. Fallait pas l’énerver.
- Sept victoires de suite pour les Warriors, 18-2 au total, et un match É-NORME qui s’annonce demain soir face aux Suns.
- Giannis Antetokounmpo et les Bucks pointent également à sept de suite et ils ont intégré le Top 4 à l’Est.
- Jayson Tatum a été nul, Jayln Brown revient discrètement, mais les lieutenants de Boston ont fait le taf face à Toronto.
- Si le match des Kings à Memphis était un spectacle comique, ce serait celui de Cauet.
- Les Lakers se sont fait peur sur la fin mais leur Big Three était trop fort pour les Pistons.
- 33/5/9/2/1 pour LeBron James, 24/10/2/2/3 pour Anthony Davis et 25/6/9 pour Russell Westbrook
- Killian Hayes était de retour pour les Pistons (6 points, 3 rebonds et 8 passes)
# Quelques images pour égayer votre journée
💯
Stephen Curry is the fastest to 100 triples in a season (19 games played) in NBA history!
THIS WEEKEND ONLY stream NBA League Pass for 50% off here: https://t.co/5ekswLCtFD
— NBA (@NBA) November 28, 2021
Steph with a little razzle dazzle 🤩
@warriors lead in LA on NBA League Pass… THIS WEEKEND ONLY stream NBA League Pass for 50% off here: https://t.co/5ekswLCtFD
— NBA (@NBA) November 28, 2021
Jrue handles 👀
Jrue stepback 🔥
Stream NBA League Pass for 50% off this weekend only: https://t.co/5ekswLCtFD
— NBA (@NBA) November 28, 2021
The big slam off the backdoor cut 😤
Domantas Sabonis finds Justin Holiday on NBA League Pass… Watch @Pacers and Bucks in Q2 now: https://t.co/5ekswLCtFD
— NBA (@NBA) November 28, 2021
Of course Steph makes this 🤯
Curry is up to 33 PTS with 7 3PM on NBA League Pass!@warriors and Clippers Q4 action: https://t.co/5ekswLCtFD
— NBA (@NBA) November 28, 2021
Justin Holiday gets 🆙 for the big rejection 😱
The huge block leads to the LeVert triple!@Pacers and Bucks trade buckets in Q3 on NBA League Pass: https://t.co/5ekswLU4xb
— NBA (@NBA) November 28, 2021
Another day, another @StephenCurry30 showcase ☔
Steph (33 PTS, 5 REB, 6 AST, 6 STL, 7 3PM) records his 8th 30+ PT game of the season in the @warriors‘ 7th-straight W! pic.twitter.com/PRCcLFp6NU
— NBA (@NBA) November 28, 2021
Tyus Jones ➡ Brandon Clarke
Running straight to the rim for the slam!@memgrizz lead in Q2 on NBA League Pass: https://t.co/5ekswLCtFD
— NBA (@NBA) November 28, 2021
Steven Adams whips it inside to John Konchar 👀
Playing a little point center for the @memgrizz on NBA League Pass: https://t.co/5ekswLCtFD
— NBA (@NBA) November 28, 2021
Dillon Brooks splits the defense and throws it down 😤
He's leading the way for the @memgrizz with 21 PTS on NBA League Pass: https://t.co/5ekswLCtFD
— NBA (@NBA) November 29, 2021
Giannis: 26 PTS, 13 REB
Jrue: 23 PTS, 7 REB, 9 AST
The @Bucks win their 7th-straight as @Giannis_An34 and @Jrue_Holiday11 lead the way 🦌 pic.twitter.com/odgNVrqkSE
— NBA (@NBA) November 29, 2021
Josh Christopher is in his bag tonight. This pass was just cold 🥶 pic.twitter.com/w17QEbHH6w
— NBA G League (@nbagleague) November 29, 2021
LeBron with the pinpoint dime to DeAndre Jordan 🎯
The slam puts the @Lakers ahead in Q1 on NBA League Pass: https://t.co/5ekswLCtFD
— NBA (@NBA) November 29, 2021
Russ from way in the corner 👀@Lakers lead Detroit heading into Q2 on NBA League Pass!
THIS WEEKEND ONLY stream NBA League Pass for 50% off here: https://t.co/5ekswLCtFD
— NBA (@NBA) November 29, 2021
LeBron gets fancy on this assist to Wayne Ellington 😱
Watch @Lakers and Pistons on NBA League Pass: https://t.co/5ekswLCtFD
— NBA (@NBA) November 29, 2021
No-look 👀
Jerami Grant finds Isaiah Stewart for two!@DetroitPistons lead in Q2 on NBA League Pass: https://t.co/5ekswLCtFD
— NBA (@NBA) November 29, 2021
AND-1 💪
LeBron muscles inside for two!
He's got 22 PTS for the @Lakers in Q3 on NBA League Pass: https://t.co/5ekswLCtFD
— NBA (@NBA) November 29, 2021
The scoop oop?! 💥
LeBron tosses it up to AD for the thunderous alley-oop!@Lakers lead on NBA League Pass: https://t.co/5ekswLCtFD
— NBA (@NBA) November 29, 2021
Showtime 🤩
The double-clutch dunk from Malik Monk caps off the @Lakers fast break!
Watch Q4… Stream NBA League Pass for 50% off this weekend only: https://t.co/5ekswLCtFD
— NBA (@NBA) November 29, 2021
Cade cuts the lead to 6!@DetroitPistons 91@Lakers 97
Watch the final 5 minutes on NBA League Pass: https://t.co/5ekswLCtFD
— NBA (@NBA) November 29, 2021
🏀 FINAL SCORE THREAD 🏀
Stephen Curry fills up the stats sheet to lead the @warriors to their seventh-straight win 🙌
Stephen Curry: 33 PTS, 5 REB, 6 AST, 6 STL, 7 3PM
Otto Porter Jr.: 18 PTS, 10 REB
Jordan Poole: 17 PTS, 4 3PM
Paul George: 30 PTS, 5 REB, 5 AST pic.twitter.com/CsQyIfiunF
— NBA (@NBA) November 28, 2021
# Le Top 10 de la nuit
# Le programme de ce soir
- 1h : Sixers – Magic
- 1h30 : Heat – Nuggets
- 2h : Bulls – Hornets
- 2h : Rockets – Thunder
- 2h : Wolves – Pacers
- 2h30 : Mavericks – Cavs
- 2h30 : Spurs – Wizards
- 3h : Jazz – Blazers
- 4h30 : Clippers – Pelicans