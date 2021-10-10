Knicks

Résumé NBA (scores, stats, highlights) : les Knicks reçus deux sur deux, Evan Fournier est donc toujours invaincu à New York

Evan Fournier

Evan Fournier invaincu et Yves Pons qui s’envole, une bien belle nuit pour nos Frenchies en NBA. On enchaine quand ? Bah on enchaine ce soir, dès minuit.

Trois petits matchs cette nuit et quelques perfs tout de même à retenir, notamment celles des deux Français qui foulaient ces dernières heures les parquets cainris. On fait le tour du propriétaire ensemble ?

# Les résultats de la nuit

# Ce qu’il faut retenir 

  • abandonné par Jaylen Brown pour cause de foutu COVID, Jayson Tatum préchauffe et commence à tout faire tout seul (20/9/7 face aux Raptors)
  • Scottie Barnes confirme une fois de plus tout le bien qu’on pense de lui. Une grosse défense, en attaque ça pétarade, bref ça promet
  • Evan Fournier a mis 14 pions dans la capitale, R.J. Barrett et Derrick Rose ont également assuré et les Knicks ont battu les Wizards
  • Côté Sorciers Deni Avdija faisait son grand retour et on espère qu’il rendra ses coéquipiers plus adroits.
  • Yves Pons a pris la sauce par Sharife Cooper mais il a renvoyé Danilo Gallinari à Venise par la première gondole
  • 2 points, 7 rebonds et 1 contre au final pour Air Pons, la suite au prochain épisode
  • Dans la famille des rookies de Memphis Santi Aldama a également montré le bout de son nez espagnol
  • Et en l’absence de Ja Morant ce sont les jeunes Brandon Clarke et Desmond Bane qui ont joué les patrons
  • Mais les Hawks l’ont emporté grâce à un bon John Collins et une nouvelle sortie majeure de Sharife Cooper

# Quelques images pour égayer votre journée

# Le Top 10 de la nuit

# Le programme de ce soir

  • 0h : Magic – Spurs
  • 1h : Cavs – Bulls
  • 1h30 : Bucks – Thunder
  • 4h : Lakers – Suns

Une petite nuit de saturday night, plutôt une bonne chose quand on sait que je joues ce matin à 9h, ô joie des poules départementales. Bref on est pas là pour raconter nos vies alors rendez-vous ce soir pour la suite, dès minuit !

