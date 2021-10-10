Résumé NBA (scores, stats, highlights) : les Knicks reçus deux sur deux, Evan Fournier est donc toujours invaincu à New York

Trois petits matchs cette nuit et quelques perfs tout de même à retenir, notamment celles des deux Français qui foulaient ces dernières heures les parquets cainris. On fait le tour du propriétaire ensemble ?
# Les résultats de la nuit
# Ce qu’il faut retenir
- abandonné par Jaylen Brown pour cause de foutu COVID, Jayson Tatum préchauffe et commence à tout faire tout seul (20/9/7 face aux Raptors)
- Scottie Barnes confirme une fois de plus tout le bien qu’on pense de lui. Une grosse défense, en attaque ça pétarade, bref ça promet
- Evan Fournier a mis 14 pions dans la capitale, R.J. Barrett et Derrick Rose ont également assuré et les Knicks ont battu les Wizards
- Côté Sorciers Deni Avdija faisait son grand retour et on espère qu’il rendra ses coéquipiers plus adroits.
- Yves Pons a pris la sauce par Sharife Cooper mais il a renvoyé Danilo Gallinari à Venise par la première gondole
- 2 points, 7 rebonds et 1 contre au final pour Air Pons, la suite au prochain épisode
- Dans la famille des rookies de Memphis Santi Aldama a également montré le bout de son nez espagnol
- Et en l’absence de Ja Morant ce sont les jeunes Brandon Clarke et Desmond Bane qui ont joué les patrons
- Mais les Hawks l’ont emporté grâce à un bon John Collins et une nouvelle sortie majeure de Sharife Cooper
# Quelques images pour égayer votre journée
# Le Top 10 de la nuit
# Le programme de ce soir
- 0h : Magic – Spurs
- 1h : Cavs – Bulls
- 1h30 : Bucks – Thunder
- 4h : Lakers – Suns
Une petite nuit de saturday night, plutôt une bonne chose quand on sait que je joues ce matin à 9h, ô joie des poules départementales. Bref on est pas là pour raconter nos vies alors rendez-vous ce soir pour la suite, dès minuit !