Résumé NBA (scores, stats, highlights) : les Knicks reçus deux sur deux, Evan Fournier est donc toujours invaincu à New York

Trois petits matchs cette nuit et quelques perfs tout de même à retenir, notamment celles des deux Français qui foulaient ces dernières heures les parquets cainris. On fait le tour du propriétaire ensemble ?

# Les résultats de la nuit

Celtics – Raptors : 113-111

Wizards – Knicks : 99-117

Grizzlies – Hawks : 87-91

# Ce qu’il faut retenir

abandonné par Jaylen Brown pour cause de foutu COVID, Jayson Tatum préchauffe et commence à tout faire tout seul (20/9/7 face aux Raptors)

Scottie Barnes confirme une fois de plus tout le bien qu’on pense de lui. Une grosse défense, en attaque ça pétarade, bref ça promet

Evan Fournier a mis 14 pions dans la capitale, R.J. Barrett et Derrick Rose ont également assuré et les Knicks ont battu les Wizards

Côté Sorciers Deni Avdija faisait son grand retour et on espère qu’il rendra ses coéquipiers plus adroits.

Yves Pons a pris la sauce par Sharife Cooper mais il a renvoyé Danilo Gallinari à Venise par la première gondole

2 points, 7 rebonds et 1 contre au final pour Air Pons, la suite au prochain épisode

Dans la famille des rookies de Memphis Santi Aldama a également montré le bout de son nez espagnol

Et en l’absence de Ja Morant ce sont les jeunes Brandon Clarke et Desmond Bane qui ont joué les patrons

Mais les Hawks l’ont emporté grâce à un bon John Collins et une nouvelle sortie majeure de Sharife Cooper

# Quelques images pour égayer votre journée

Neto dime.

Avdija finish.@WashWizards and Knicks are off and running on NBA LP 👀 pic.twitter.com/X3VO6Oz4Jj — NBA (@NBA) October 9, 2021

Protecting the paint 🚫🚫🚫 Three blocks in 23 seconds from Daniel Gafford! 💻: https://t.co/V0kkYEEIkG pic.twitter.com/427Z0NMBMp — NBA (@NBA) October 9, 2021

Romeo Langford spins and tosses in the floater on NBA LP! 💻: https://t.co/V0kkYEEIkG pic.twitter.com/QXtvE92fx9 — NBA (@NBA) October 10, 2021

OG muscles inside for the flush 💪 pic.twitter.com/LY0yKEVV5B — NBA (@NBA) October 10, 2021

The circus finish falls 🎪 Montrezl Harrell has 9 PTS and 4 REB at the break on NBA LP! pic.twitter.com/YODAbCyAD0 — NBA (@NBA) October 10, 2021

Horford block ❌

Horford dunk 😤 Turning defense into offense on NBA LP! pic.twitter.com/vcQ9kBlQl5 — NBA (@NBA) October 10, 2021

WITH TWO HANDS 🚫 Yves Pons meets it at the rim on NBA TV! 💻: https://t.co/E0TqX69c2f pic.twitter.com/TOyTe11oGW — NBA (@NBA) October 10, 2021

Scottie Barnes skies for the block and the slam ✈#NBARooks x #NBAPreseason pic.twitter.com/dxC1ZMwypr — NBA (@NBA) October 10, 2021

Harrell swats it away! He’s leading the way for the @WashWizards with 16 PTS and 7 REB heading into the fourth. 💻: https://t.co/V0kkYEEIkG pic.twitter.com/8Ce8xECf4f — NBA (@NBA) October 10, 2021

Count it!… 😅 Svi gets the reverse dunk to go! pic.twitter.com/kuR4tue8jf — NBA (@NBA) October 10, 2021

THE PUTBACK THROWDOWN 😤 John Konchar soars in for the clean up on NBA TV! 💻: https://t.co/E0TqX69c2f pic.twitter.com/AIReB5NW0N — NBA (@NBA) October 10, 2021

Derrick Rose tallies 15 PTS and 8 AST to lead the @nyknicks to the win in Washington 🌹 pic.twitter.com/fOdju06hC6 — NBA (@NBA) October 10, 2021

Jayson Tatum (20 PTS, 9 REB, 7 AST) does it all in the @celtics‘ #NBAPreseason win ☘ pic.twitter.com/8TX3MhWlPw — NBA (@NBA) October 10, 2021

🏀 FINAL SCORE THREAD 🏀 Jayson Tatum (20 PTS, 9 REB, 7 AST) leads the @celtics to the #NBAPreseason win ☘ Al Horford: 16 PTS, 4 3PM

Romeo Langford: 13 PTS, 3 3PM

Payton Pritchard: 11 PTS, 5 AST, 3 3PM

Fred VanVleet: 22 PTS, 5 AST, 6 3PM pic.twitter.com/bwvnyezXLo — NBA (@NBA) October 10, 2021

# Le Top 10 de la nuit

# Le programme de ce soir

0h : Magic – Spurs

1h : Cavs – Bulls

1h30 : Bucks – Thunder

4h : Lakers – Suns

Une petite nuit de saturday night, plutôt une bonne chose quand on sait que je joues ce matin à 9h, ô joie des poules départementales. Bref on est pas là pour raconter nos vies alors rendez-vous ce soir pour la suite, dès minuit !