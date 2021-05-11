Conseils des experts

TrashTalk Fantasy League : Kelan Martin est bien meilleur que Ja Morant, vous devriez le savoir

C’est parti pour le petit point TTFL matinal, celui qui décidera de votre humeur aujourd’hui. Bonne ou mauvaise nouvelle, top pick ou hell pick, caviar ou carotte, il y en aura pour tout le monde et chaque matin jusqu’à l’été prochain.

# Ils ont cartonné

– Russell Westbrook : 61 points

– Domantas Sabonis et Damian Lillard : 56 points

– John Collins et Trae Young : 53 points

– Jonas Valanciunas : 46 points

– Stephen Curry : 45 points

– Giannis Antetokounmpo : 44 points

– Jusuf Nurkic, Dejounte Murray, Jordan Clarkson et C.J. McCollum : 43 points

– Kelly Olynyk : 42 points

– Norman Powell : 41 points

– Kelan Martin : 40 points

# Ils ont fait le boulot

– Bogdan Bogdanovic : 39 points

– Keldon Johnson : 38 points

– Bojan Bogdanovic et Kenyon Martin Jr. : 36 points

– Dean Wade et Khris Middleton : 35 points

– Clint Capela : 34 points

– Caris LeVert : 33 points

– Isaac Okoro et Jakob Poeltl : 32 points

– D.J. Augustin et Patty Mills : 31 points

– Lonzo Ball : 30 points

# Un peu pourri quand même

– Jrue Holiday et Draymond Green : 29 points

– DeMar DeRozan et Collin Sexton : 28 points

– Rudy Gobert : 27 points

– Dillon Brooks : 26 points

– Rui Hachimura et Jaren Jackson Jr. : 22 points

– Davis Bertans : 21 points

– Enes Kanter : 17 points

# Les belles carottes

– Ja Morant : 15 points

– Brook Lopez : 14 points

– Danilo Gallinari : 12 points

– Andrew Wiggins : 9 points

– Kevin Huerter : 3 points

– Kevin Love, Darius Garland, Brandon Ingram, Zion Williamson, Christian Wood et Kelly Oubre Jr. : 0 point

– Lou Williams : – 1 point

# programme de ce soir

  • 1h00 : Hornets – Nuggets
  • 1h00 : Pistons – Wolves
  • 1h30 : Celtics – Heat
  • 1h30 : Raptors – Clippers
  • 2h : Pacers – Sixers
  • 2h : Bulls – Nets
  • 2h : Grizzlies – Mavericks
  • 3h : Bucks – Magic
  • 4h : Warriors – Suns
  • 4h : Kings – Thunder
  • 4h : Lakers – Knicks
