TrashTalk Fantasy League : Jaylen Brown a cartonné face au Thunder, les fans de Boston doivent être trop heureux

28 avril 2021

Can’t read my, can’t read my, no he can’t read my poker face, poker face. Papapapa papapapa poker face, papapapa papapapa poker face.

C’est parti pour le petit point TTFL matinal, celui qui décidera de votre humeur aujourd’hui. Bonne ou mauvaise nouvelle, top pick ou hell pick, caviar ou carotte, il y en aura pour tout le monde et chaque matin jusqu’à l’été prochain.

# Ils ont cartonné

– Jaylen Brown : 60 points

– Luka Doncic : 58 points

– Giannis Antetokounmpo : 57 points

– Anfernee Simons : 50 points

– Christian Wood : 48 points

– Kelly Olynyk : 47 points

– Karl-Anthony Towns : 41 points

– Kevin Durant, Jae’Sean Tate et Miles Bridges : 40 points

# Ils ont fait le boulot

– Payton Pritchard : 39 points

– Brook Lopez et Oshae Brissett : 37 points

– Damian Lillard, Kyle Lowry et OG Anunoby : 36 points

– Stephen Curry : 35 points

– Devonte’ Graham, Juancho Hernangomez et Jeff Green : 34 points

– Darius Bazley : 32 points

– C.J. McCollum, Dorian Finney-Smith, Khem Birch et Luguentz Dort : 31 points

– Robert Covington : 30 points

# Ils doivent ou peuvent mieux faire

– Enes Kanter : 28 points

– Carmelo Anthony : 25 points

– Andrew Wiggins : 24 points

– Jusuf Nurkic : 23 points

# Un peu pourri quand même

– Caris LeVert : 22 points

– Malcolm Brogdon et Khris Middleton : 21 points

– Anthony Edwards : 19 points

– Jrue Holiday : 18 points

# Les belles carottes

– D’Angelo Russell : 14 points

– Fred VanVleet et Anthony Edwards : 13 points

– Draymond Green : 11 points

– Kyrie Irving et Evan Fournier : 10 points

– Pascal Siakam : 6 points

– Fred VanVleet : 5 points

– Terry Rozier, Jayson Tatum, Kemba Walker, Kristaps Porzingis et Domantas Sabonis : 0 point

– Norman Powell : – 6 points

# programme de ce soir

  • 1h : Cavs – Magic
  • 1h : Sixers – Hawks
  • 1h30 : Wizards – Lakers
  • 1h30 : Celtics – Hornets
  • 1h30 : Knicks – Bulls
  • 2h : Heat – Spurs
  • 3h : Grizzlies – Blazers
  • 3h : Nuggets – Pelicans
  • 4h : Suns – Clippers
  • 4h : Kings – Jazz
