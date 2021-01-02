Conseils des experts

TrashTalk Fantasy League : Damian Lillard face aux Warriors, les vrais savaient forcément comment ça finirait

Deux plus deux font quatre, Evan Fournier perd ses cheveux, Damian Lillard cartonne les Warriors.

C’est parti pour le petit point TTFL matinal, celui qui décidera de votre humeur aujourd’hui. Bonne ou mauvaise nouvelle, top pick ou hell pick, caviar ou carotte, il y en aura pour tout le monde et chaque matin jusqu’à l’été prochain.

# Ils ont cartonné

– Damian Lillard : 55 points

– Anthony Davis : 54 points

– Giannis Antetokounmpo : 49 points

– Bradley Beal : 48 points

– Mike Conley : 47 points

– Keldon Johnson : 46 points

– Kawhi Leonard, LeBron James et DeMar DeRozan : 45 points

– Jamal Murray : 44 points

– De’Andre Hunter : 42 points

– Luka Doncic, Deandre Ayton et Kevin Durant : 40 points

# Ils ont fait le boulot

Bam Adebayo, Nikola Jokic et Chris Paul : 39 points

– Kyle Anderson, Stephen Curry et Jaylen Brown : 36 points

– Thomas Bryant et C.J. McCollum : 35 points

– Bismack Biyombo, John Collins et Paul George : 34 points

– Bobby Portis : 32 points

– Carmelo Anthony : 31 points

# Ils doivent ou peuvent mieux faire

– Mason Plumlee, Naz Reid et Jayson Tatum : 29 points

– Khris Middleton et Clint Capela : 28 points

– Jonas Valanciunas et Trae Young : 27 points

– Derrick Rose et Deni Avdija : 25 points

– Rudy Gobert, Dillon Brooks et Paul Millsap : 24 points

– Wendell Carter Jr. et Brandon Clarke : 23 points

# Un peu pourri quand même

– Kyrie Irving : 22 points

– Jerami Grant : 20 points

– Dennis Schroder, Andrew Wiggins et LaMelo Ball : 19 points

– Jrue Holiday, Rui Hachimura, Devin Booker et Zach LaVine : 18 points

– Marcus Smart et Robert Covington : 17 points

– Tristan Thompson, Tim Hardaway Jr. et Gordon Hayward : 16 points

# Les belles carottes

– Serge Ibaka et Jusuf Nurkic : 15 points

– Jordan Clarkson : 14 points

– Montrezl Harrell, Brook Lopez, Dejounte Murray et Tyler Herro : 13 points

– Davis Bertans, Anthony Edwards, Josh Richardson, Kyle Kuzma, Jarrett Allen, James Wiseman et Donovan Mitchell : 12 points

– Goran Dragic : 11 points

– Lou Williams : 10 points

– Coby White : 9 points

– D’Angelo Russell : 8 points

– Bogdan Bogdanovic, Ricky Rubio et Caris LeVert : 7 points

– Kelly Oubre Jr. : 6 points

– Draymond Green : 3 points

– Duncan Robinson et Jimmy Butler : 1 point

– Russell Westbrook, Devonte’ Graham, Bojan Bogdanovic, Terry Rozier, Danilo Gallinari, Blake Griffin, Lauri Markkanen, Michael Porter Jr., Ja Morant, Kemba Waker, Kristaps Porzingis et Karl-Anthony Towns : 0 point

– Killian Hayes : – 2 points

# Le programme de ce soir

  • Rockets – Kings
  • Pacers – Knicks
  • Magic – Thunder
  • Sixers – Hornets
  • Hawks – Cavaliers
  • Pelicans – Raptors
