Le programme complet du dernier weekend de saison régulière NBA, équipe par équipe !

Le 11 avr. 2025 à 10:46 par Nicolas Vrignaud

Nous y sommes. Le dernier weekend de la saison régulière NBA 2024-25. Un beau feu d’artifice qui s’annonce capital pour plusieurs équipes, notamment à l’Ouest et dans le Play-in de l’Est. Allez, on se fait donc le gros planning qui va bien.

Dans un souci de lisibilité, le planning sera effectué par Conférence et par division. Ce sera aussi plus facile de trouver votre équipe favorite. On a mis les équipes à surveiller niveau classement en gras. 

Conférence Est

Division Atlantique

  • Celtics : vs. Hornets (ce soir, 1h30) / vs. Hornets (dimanche, 19h)
  • Raptors : @ Dallas (ce soir, 3h) / @ Spurs (dimanche, 21h30)
  • Nets : @ Wolves (ce soir, 3h) / vs. Knicks (dimanche, 19h)
  • Sixers : vs. Hawks (ce soir, 1h) / vs. Bulls (dimanche, 19h)
  • Knicks : vs. Cavaliers (ce soir, 1h30) / @ Nets (dimanche, 19h)

Division Centrale

  • Cavaliers : @ Knicks (ce soir, 1h30) / vs. Pacers (dimanche, 19h)
  • Pistons : vs. Bucks (ce soir, 1h) / @ Bucks (dimanche, 19h)
  • Pacers : vs. Magic (ce soir, 1h) / @ Cavaliers (dimanche, 19h)
  • Bucks : @ Pistons (ce soir, 1h) / vs. Pistons (dimanche, 19h)
  • Bulls : vs. Wizards (ce soir, 2h) / @ Sixers (dimanche, 19h)

Division Sud-Est

  • Magic : @ Pacers (ce soir, 1h) / @ Hawks (dimanche, 19h)
  • Heat : @ Pelicans (ce soir, 2h) / vs. Wizards (dimanche, 19h)
  • Wizards : @ Bulls (ce soir, 2h) / @ Heat (dimanche, 19h)
  • Hornets : @ Celtics (ce soir, 1h30) / @ Celtics (dimanche, 19h)
  • Hawks : @ Sixers (ce soir, 1h) / vs. Magic (dimanche 19h)

Conférence Ouest

Division Nord-Ouest

  • Nuggets : vs. Grizzlies (ce soir, 3h) / @ Houston (dimanche, 21h30)
  • Thunder : @ Jazz (ce soir, 3h30) / @ Pelicans (dimanche, 21h30)
  • Blazers : vs. Warriors (ce soir, 4h) / vs. Lakers (dimanche, 21h30)
  • Wolves : vs. Nets (ce soir, 3h)  / vs. Jazz (dimanche, 21h30)
  • Jazz : vs. Thunder (ce soir, 3h30) / @ Wolves (dimanche, 21h30)

Division Sud-Ouest

  • Rockets : @ Lakers (ce soir, 4h30) / vs. Nuggets (dimanche, 21h30)
  • Spurs : @ Suns (ce soir, 4h) / vs. Raptors (dimanche, 21h30)
  • Mavericks : vs. Raptors (ce soir, 2h30) / @ Grizzlies (dimanche, 21h30)
  • Grizzlies : @ Nuggets (ce soir, 3h) / vs. Mavericks (dimanche, 21h30)
  • Pelicans : vs. Heat (ce soir, 2h) / vs. Thunder (dimanche, 21h30)

Division Pacifique

  • Warriors : @ Blazers (ce soir, 4h) / vs. Clippers (dimanche, 21h30)
  • Lakers : vs. Rockets (ce soir, 4h30) / @ Blazers (dimanche, 21h30)
  • Clippers : @ Kings (ce soir, 4h) / @ Warriors (dimanche, 21h30)
  • Kings : vs. Clippers (ce soir, 4h) / vs. Suns (dimanche, 21h30)
  • Suns : vs. Spurs (ce soir, 4h) / @ Kings (dimanche, 21h30)
