Le programme complet du dernier weekend de saison régulière NBA, équipe par équipe !

Nous y sommes. Le dernier weekend de la saison régulière NBA 2024-25. Un beau feu d’artifice qui s’annonce capital pour plusieurs équipes, notamment à l’Ouest et dans le Play-in de l’Est. Allez, on se fait donc le gros planning qui va bien.

Dans un souci de lisibilité, le planning sera effectué par Conférence et par division. Ce sera aussi plus facile de trouver votre équipe favorite. On a mis les équipes à surveiller niveau classement en gras.

Conférence Est

Division Atlantique

Celtics : vs. Hornets (ce soir, 1h30) / vs. Hornets (dimanche, 19h)

Raptors : @ Dallas (ce soir, 3h) / @ Spurs (dimanche, 21h30)

Nets : @ Wolves (ce soir, 3h) / vs. Knicks (dimanche, 19h)

Sixers : vs. Hawks (ce soir, 1h) / vs. Bulls (dimanche, 19h)

Knicks : vs. Cavaliers (ce soir, 1h30) / @ Nets (dimanche, 19h)

Division Centrale

Cavaliers : @ Knicks (ce soir, 1h30) / vs. Pacers (dimanche, 19h)

Pistons : vs. Bucks (ce soir, 1h) / @ Bucks (dimanche, 19h)

Pacers : vs. Magic (ce soir, 1h) / @ Cavaliers (dimanche, 19h)

Bucks : @ Pistons (ce soir, 1h) / vs. Pistons (dimanche, 19h)

Bulls : vs. Wizards (ce soir, 2h) / @ Sixers (dimanche, 19h)

Division Sud-Est

Magic : @ Pacers (ce soir, 1h) / @ Hawks (dimanche, 19h)

Heat : @ Pelicans (ce soir, 2h) / vs. Wizards (dimanche, 19h)

Wizards : @ Bulls (ce soir, 2h) / @ Heat (dimanche, 19h)

Hornets : @ Celtics (ce soir, 1h30) / @ Celtics (dimanche, 19h)

Hawks : @ Sixers (ce soir, 1h) / vs. Magic (dimanche 19h)

Conférence Ouest

Division Nord-Ouest

Nuggets : vs. Grizzlies (ce soir, 3h) / @ Houston (dimanche, 21h30)

Thunder : @ Jazz (ce soir, 3h30) / @ Pelicans (dimanche, 21h30)

Blazers : vs. Warriors (ce soir, 4h) / vs. Lakers (dimanche, 21h30)

Wolves : vs. Nets (ce soir, 3h) / vs. Jazz (dimanche, 21h30)

Jazz : vs. Thunder (ce soir, 3h30) / @ Wolves (dimanche, 21h30)

Division Sud-Ouest

Rockets : @ Lakers (ce soir, 4h30) / vs. Nuggets (dimanche, 21h30)

Spurs : @ Suns (ce soir, 4h) / vs. Raptors (dimanche, 21h30)

Mavericks : vs. Raptors (ce soir, 2h30) / @ Grizzlies (dimanche, 21h30)

Grizzlies : @ Nuggets (ce soir, 3h) / vs. Mavericks (dimanche, 21h30)

Pelicans : vs. Heat (ce soir, 2h) / vs. Thunder (dimanche, 21h30)

Division Pacifique