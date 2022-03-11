Conseils des experts

TrashTalk Fantasy League : il ne fallait pas tirer la boule noire, et la boule noire s’appelait James Harden

Par
Publié le
Motus 11 mars 2022

52 points pour Stephen Curry, 48 pour Kevin Durant, 34 pour Nikola Jokic et 31 pour Kyrie Irving. James Harden ? 10 points, bonne journée à tous.

 Source image : montage honteux via YouTube

C’est parti pour le petit point TTFL matinal, celui qui décidera de votre humeur aujourd’hui ! Bonne ou mauvaise nouvelle, top pick ou hell pick, caviar ou carotte, il y en aura pour tout le monde et chaque matin jusqu’à l’été prochain.

C’est quoi la TrashTalk Fantasy League ? Règles et explications pour jouer à la TTFL, le meilleur jeu de basket de la galaxie

L’adresse qui va bien pour tout savoir sur ton jeu préféré

# Ils ont cartonné

– Stephen Curry : 52 points

– Kevin Durant : 48 points

# Ils ont assuré

– Joel Embiid : 43 points

– Seth Curry : 37 points

– James Johnson : 36 points

# C’est pas trop mal

– Jordan Poole : 35 points

– Nikola Jokic : 34 points

– Kyrie Irving : 31 points

# Un peu pourri quand même

– Tobias Harris : 26 points

– Andre Drummond : 19 points

– Aaron Gordon : 18 points

– Klay Thompson : 17 points

# Les belles carottes

– Patty Mills : 15 points

– James Harden : 10 points

– Andrew Wiggins : 5 points

– Matisse Thybulle : 3 points

– Tyrese Maxey : 1 point

– Ben Simmons, Will Barton et Draymond Green : 0 point

# programme de ce soir

  • 1h : Magic – Wolves
  • 1h30 : Hawks – Clippers
  • 1h30 : Celtics – Pistons
  • 2h : Heat – Cavs
  • 2h : Rockets – Mavericks
  • 2h : Grizzlies – Knicks
  • 2h : Pelicans – Hornets
  • 2h30 : Spurs – Jazz
  • 3h : Suns – Raptors
  • 4h30 : Lakers – Wizards
