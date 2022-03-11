TrashTalk Fantasy League : il ne fallait pas tirer la boule noire, et la boule noire s’appelait James Harden

C’est parti pour le petit point TTFL matinal, celui qui décidera de votre humeur aujourd’hui ! Bonne ou mauvaise nouvelle, top pick ou hell pick, caviar ou carotte, il y en aura pour tout le monde et chaque matin jusqu’à l’été prochain.
C’est quoi la TrashTalk Fantasy League ? Règles et explications pour jouer à la TTFL, le meilleur jeu de basket de la galaxie
L’adresse qui va bien pour tout savoir sur ton jeu préféré
# Ils ont cartonné
– Stephen Curry : 52 points
– Kevin Durant : 48 points
# Ils ont assuré
– Joel Embiid : 43 points
– Seth Curry : 37 points
– James Johnson : 36 points
# C’est pas trop mal
– Jordan Poole : 35 points
– Nikola Jokic : 34 points
– Kyrie Irving : 31 points
# Un peu pourri quand même
– Tobias Harris : 26 points
– Andre Drummond : 19 points
– Aaron Gordon : 18 points
– Klay Thompson : 17 points
# Les belles carottes
– Patty Mills : 15 points
– James Harden : 10 points
– Andrew Wiggins : 5 points
– Matisse Thybulle : 3 points
– Tyrese Maxey : 1 point
– Ben Simmons, Will Barton et Draymond Green : 0 point
# programme de ce soir
- 1h : Magic – Wolves
- 1h30 : Hawks – Clippers
- 1h30 : Celtics – Pistons
- 2h : Heat – Cavs
- 2h : Rockets – Mavericks
- 2h : Grizzlies – Knicks
- 2h : Pelicans – Hornets
- 2h30 : Spurs – Jazz
- 3h : Suns – Raptors
- 4h30 : Lakers – Wizards