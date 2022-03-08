Résumé NBA (scores, stats, highlights) : Julius Randle claque 46 pions face aux Kings, en souvenir d’une époque pas si lointaine

Cette nouvelle nuit de NBA a une fois de plus tenu toutes ses promesses en mettant à l’honneur les trois principaux favoris dans la course au trophée de MVP : Nikola Jokic, Joel Embiid et Julius Randle. Enfin presque, enfin bref, envoyez le gros résumé !
# Les résultats de la nuit
- Pistons – Hawks : 113-110
- Sixers – Bulls : 121-106
- Heat – Rockets : 123-106
- Wolves – Blazers : 124-81
- Mavericks – Jazz : 111-103
- Spurs – Lakers : 117-110
- Nuggets – Warriors : 131-124
- Kings – Knicks : 115-131
# Ce qu’il faut retenir
- Les Pistons ont enchainé une troisième victoire de suite, la sixième en huit matchs. A ce rythme ils vont bientôt nous faire croire qu’ils visent le play-in, sauf que personne ne les croira.
- Les Bulls se sont inclinés pour la cinquième fois de suite cette nuit et le bourreau du jour se nomme Joel Embiid.
- Joel Embiid qui a d’ailleurs posé une pierre de plus sur sa future statuette de MVP.
- Nikola Jokic a également posé une pierre de plus sur sa future statuette de MVP.
- Mais du coup y’a… combien de statuettes de MVP ?
- Victor Oladipo a fait son grand retour à la compétition quasiment un an après son dernier match. Cro bien.
- Et du coup le Heat était au complet pour la première fois depuis le Néolithique.
- Et du coup le Heat a évidemment battu les Rockets, grâce notamment à un Tyler Herro beaucoup trop facile.
- Les Wolves ont balayé une équipe de basket dont on ne connait pas la moitié des joueurs.
- Luka Doncic a été infiniment plus fort que Donovan Mitchell, il s’est un peu chatouillé avec Rudy Gobert et il a encore lâché une sucrerie statistique.
- Mais les Mavs ont surtout tapé le Jazz histoire de se rapprocher un peu plus du Top 4 à l’Ouest.
- Gregg Popovich a profité de l’absence de LeBron James et de fonds de jeu côté Lakers pour rejoindre Don Nelson avec sa 1 335ème victoire. Encore une et on fait péter le champagne à 5K la bouteille.
- Les Knicks étaient menés de 20 points par les Kings, mais les Kings restent les Kings alors les… Knicks ont marqué 83 points en deuxième mi-temps, alors Julius Randle en a compilé 33 à lui tout seul, et au final 1) les Knicks ont gagné leur deuxième match de suite et 2) Julius Randle a claqué son career high avec 46 puntos.
# Quelques souvenirs de la nuit
Trae Young has in the gym range!
The @ATLHawks are Live on NBA League Pass: https://t.co/oz9UCQxdQa pic.twitter.com/jDhyv0MoTT
— NBA (@NBA) March 8, 2022
Embiid hits the hesi pull-up through contact 😤
Watch the @sixers on NBA League Pass: https://t.co/oz9UCQxdQa pic.twitter.com/4B74yFz5Nm
— NBA (@NBA) March 8, 2022
2,560 Three-Pointers Made for The Beard
1 more three to take sole possession of 3rd place All Time.
Watch Now on NBA League Pass: https://t.co/oz9UCQxdQa pic.twitter.com/59fvHnEVYL
— NBA (@NBA) March 8, 2022
2,560 3PM by James Harden #PhantomCam pic.twitter.com/dbe3UIyZSk
— NBA (@NBA) March 8, 2022
Victor Oladipo receives a standing ovation in Miami as he checks in for his first action of the season!
Watch the @MiamiHEAT on NBA League Pass: https://t.co/oz9UCQxdQa pic.twitter.com/5iqk3PU2Cv
— NBA (@NBA) March 8, 2022
Cade hangs and drops the TOUGH double-clutch bucket
The @DetroitPistons are Live Now on NBA League Pass: https://t.co/oz9UCQxdQa pic.twitter.com/4fzr8Cw4q9
— NBA (@NBA) March 8, 2022
Victor Oladipo knocks down his first bucket since returning from injury
The @MiamiHEAT are Live Now on NBA League Pass: https://t.co/oz9UCQxdQa pic.twitter.com/53nEteE448
— NBA (@NBA) March 8, 2022
Victor Oladipo is the definition of tough 💪
Oladipo immediately takes a charge after returning from injury.
Watch the @MiamiHEAT on NBA League Pass: https://t.co/oz9UCQxdQa pic.twitter.com/zcCtiiUAL8
— NBA (@NBA) March 8, 2022
Tyler Herro beats the halftime buzzer with a three from DEEP
Herro has 21 PTS & 5 3PM at the half on NBA League Pass: https://t.co/oz9UCQxdQa pic.twitter.com/XNvpZbd3GN
— NBA (@NBA) March 8, 2022
Luka lobs it to Powell with just a flick of the wristhttps://t.co/oz9UCQxdQa pic.twitter.com/oBc7KlZ5Gk
— NBA (@NBA) March 8, 2022
🔥 Joel Embiid is ON FIRE 🔥
He has 38 PTS through 3 quarters for the @sixers on NBA League Pass: https://t.co/oz9UCQxdQa pic.twitter.com/cL3GhnET12
— NBA (@NBA) March 8, 2022
Stay Melo!
Melo knocks down the 3 in transition on NBA League Pass: https://t.co/oz9UCQxdQa pic.twitter.com/YCbIWur0ye
— NBA (@NBA) March 8, 2022
KAT soars in for the put-back slam!
KAT has a double-double (19 PTS, 10 REB) in just the first half on NBA League Pass: https://t.co/oz9UCQxdQa pic.twitter.com/DNxAlJJx44
— NBA (@NBA) March 8, 2022
Joel throws it down for his 40th point of the night!
Watch the @sixers on NBA League Pass: https://t.co/oz9UCQxdQa pic.twitter.com/BVKZrsX4tS
— NBA (@NBA) March 8, 2022
🔥 Joel getting it done on both ends 🔥
42 PTS, 12 REB, 2 STL, 2 BLK
Watch Now on NBA League Pass: https://t.co/oz9UCQxdQa pic.twitter.com/7RtI5ugs8y
— NBA (@NBA) March 8, 2022
Dorian Finney-Smith climbs the ladder for the jam 💥
Watch Now on NBA League Pass: https://t.co/oz9UCQxdQa pic.twitter.com/qPhfmgnHH4
— NBA (@NBA) March 8, 2022
Jerami Grant turns and fades to put the @DetroitPistons up 6 late in OThttps://t.co/oz9UCQxdQa pic.twitter.com/iKKQnhBmkw
— NBA (@NBA) March 8, 2022
Jaden McDaniels had DLo, KAT & Anthony Edwards dancing with this crossover!
Watch Now on NBA League Pass: https://t.co/oz9UCQxdQa pic.twitter.com/2By63fWQYi
— NBA (@NBA) March 8, 2022
Joel Embiid showed why he leads the league in scoring ERUPTING for 43 points in the @sixers home win!@JoelEmbiid: 43 PTS, 14 REB, 2 STL, 2 BLK pic.twitter.com/pe4LRbCQqz
— NBA (@NBA) March 8, 2022
THT gets the bucket using a crafty finish in the paint!
Watch the @Lakers on NBA League Pass: https://t.co/oz9UCQxdQa pic.twitter.com/2Os6CycFNH
— NBA (@NBA) March 8, 2022
« Carmelo putting on a show! »
Melo knocks down the jumper after a smooth behind-the-back dribble
He has 17 PTS for the @Lakers on NBA League Pass: https://t.co/oz9UCQxdQa pic.twitter.com/pqrGeHuQKR
— NBA (@NBA) March 8, 2022
Moses Moody has a career high 25 PTS for the @warriors and its only the third-quarter!
🏀 25 PTS | 5 3PM
Early Q3 on NBA TV pic.twitter.com/xtH5hFUf97
— NBA (@NBA) March 8, 2022
THT getting it done on both ends!
Watch the @Lakers on NBA League Pass: https://t.co/oz9UCQxdQa pic.twitter.com/vwhkF1ZUKF
— NBA (@NBA) March 8, 2022
Luka picks off the pass and finds Dorian Finney-Smith for the lob on the break
35 PTS for Luka on NBA League Pass: https://t.co/oz9UCQxdQa pic.twitter.com/feqF3kskW2
— NBA (@NBA) March 8, 2022
Pat Bev helps @WolvesCrunch with the T-shirt toss 😅 pic.twitter.com/XS1VV8QLpS
— NBA (@NBA) March 8, 2022
yes this actually happened. pic.twitter.com/p02AUuIxIJ
— Minnesota Timberwolves (@Timberwolves) March 8, 2022
💥 Damian Jones rips it down!
Watch Now on NBA League Pass: https://t.co/oz9UCQxdQa pic.twitter.com/5bp1GzqnqU
— NBA (@NBA) March 8, 2022
A second-look at Damian Jones’ nasty SLAM!
Watch Now on NBA League Pass: https://t.co/oz9UCQxdQa pic.twitter.com/7bX8gMeLBS
— NBA (@NBA) March 8, 2022
Congrats to @spurs Coach Gregg Popovich on tying Don Nelson for the most wins as a Head Coach in NBA History.
He’s one win away from being alone at the top as the winningest coach of all-time. pic.twitter.com/XfhXtIzBzp
— NBA History (@NBAHistory) March 8, 2022
De’Aaron Fox threads the needle on the break
Watch the @SacramentoKings on NBA League Pass: https://t.co/oz9UCQxdQa pic.twitter.com/TRuN6910yS
— NBA (@NBA) March 8, 2022
Julius Randle (26 PTS) knocks down the three to take the lead for the @nyknicks after being down by 20 PTS in the first half!
Watch Now on NBA League Pass: https://t.co/oz9UCQxdQa pic.twitter.com/I9pheRj7fC
— NBA (@NBA) March 8, 2022
🏀 28 PTS | 6 REB | 10 AST @CadeCunningham_ orchestrated the @DetroitPistons offense dishing out 10 dimes to lead the #Pistons to the win in OT! pic.twitter.com/ppa0ZqK3Z1
— NBA (@NBA) March 8, 2022
Glad to be back! #DIPODAY #HEATNation pic.twitter.com/IDErVSLvX2
— Victor Oladipo (@VicOladipo) March 8, 2022
Julius Randle has 25 points in the second-half, he’s up to 38 points for the @nyknicks on NBA League Pass!
Watch Now: https://t.co/oz9UCQxdQa pic.twitter.com/F1jpvbeFs6
— NBA (@NBA) March 8, 2022
RANDLE IS ON FIRE
He’s set a new career high in points and 3PM with 46 points and 8 3PM! pic.twitter.com/8Ete12QoNY
— NBA (@NBA) March 8, 2022
🪄 @luka7doncic had the ball on a string, dishing out 7 dimes and putting up 35 points to extend the @dallasmavs win-streak to 5! #MFFL
35 PTS | 16 REB | 7 AST | 3 STL | 5 3PM pic.twitter.com/fe79BQsIfp
— NBA (@NBA) March 8, 2022
Julius Randle was DOMINANT in the second-half, erupting for 33 points to lead the @nyknicks to the comeback victory and notching a career-high in points and three-pointers made! #NewYorkForever@J30_RANDLE: 46 PTS, 10 REB, 8 3PM pic.twitter.com/YTdIJtFJlc
— NBA (@NBA) March 8, 2022
Nikola Jokic followed up a historic performance on Sunday night with his 75th career triple-double, 32 points, and the @nuggets win! #MileHighBasketball
🃏: 32 PTS (12-17 FGM), 15 REB, 13 AST pic.twitter.com/mGBCUvufbx
— NBA (@NBA) March 8, 2022
🏀 FINAL SCORE THREAD 🏀
Joel Embiid dropped 43 points for the @sixers at home to lift them to their 40th win of the season!
Joel Embiid: 43 PTS, 14 REB, 2 STL, 3 BLK
James Harden: 16 PTS, 8 REB, 14 AST
Tyrese Maxey: 17 PTS, 4 AST pic.twitter.com/S8zMWk7x5o
— NBA (@NBA) March 8, 2022
# Le Top 10 de la nuit
# Les scores TTFL de la nuit
# La course aux Playoffs
# La course à la Draft 2022
# Le classement
# Le programme de ce soir
- Hornets – Nets
- Pacers – Cavs
- Magic – Suns
- Grizzlies – Pelicans
- Thunder – Bucks
- Warriors – Clippers