Résumé NBA (scores, stats, highlights) : Julius Randle claque 46 pions face aux Kings, en souvenir d’une époque pas si lointaine

Cette nouvelle nuit de NBA a une fois de plus tenu toutes ses promesses en mettant à l’honneur les trois principaux favoris dans la course au trophée de MVP : Nikola Jokic, Joel Embiid et Julius Randle. Enfin presque, enfin bref, envoyez le gros résumé !

# Les résultats de la nuit

Pistons – Hawks : 113-110

Sixers – Bulls : 121-106

Heat – Rockets : 123-106

Wolves – Blazers : 124-81

Mavericks – Jazz : 111-103

Spurs – Lakers : 117-110

Nuggets – Warriors : 131-124

Kings – Knicks : 115-131

# Ce qu’il faut retenir

# Quelques souvenirs de la nuit

Trae Young has in the gym range! The @ATLHawks are Live on NBA League Pass: https://t.co/oz9UCQxdQa pic.twitter.com/jDhyv0MoTT — NBA (@NBA) March 8, 2022

Embiid hits the hesi pull-up through contact 😤 Watch the @sixers on NBA League Pass: https://t.co/oz9UCQxdQa pic.twitter.com/4B74yFz5Nm — NBA (@NBA) March 8, 2022

2,560 Three-Pointers Made for The Beard 1 more three to take sole possession of 3rd place All Time. Watch Now on NBA League Pass: https://t.co/oz9UCQxdQa pic.twitter.com/59fvHnEVYL — NBA (@NBA) March 8, 2022

Victor Oladipo receives a standing ovation in Miami as he checks in for his first action of the season! Watch the @MiamiHEAT on NBA League Pass: https://t.co/oz9UCQxdQa pic.twitter.com/5iqk3PU2Cv — NBA (@NBA) March 8, 2022

Cade hangs and drops the TOUGH double-clutch bucket The @DetroitPistons are Live Now on NBA League Pass: https://t.co/oz9UCQxdQa pic.twitter.com/4fzr8Cw4q9 — NBA (@NBA) March 8, 2022

Victor Oladipo knocks down his first bucket since returning from injury The @MiamiHEAT are Live Now on NBA League Pass: https://t.co/oz9UCQxdQa pic.twitter.com/53nEteE448 — NBA (@NBA) March 8, 2022

Victor Oladipo is the definition of tough 💪 Oladipo immediately takes a charge after returning from injury. Watch the @MiamiHEAT on NBA League Pass: https://t.co/oz9UCQxdQa pic.twitter.com/zcCtiiUAL8 — NBA (@NBA) March 8, 2022

Tyler Herro beats the halftime buzzer with a three from DEEP Herro has 21 PTS & 5 3PM at the half on NBA League Pass: https://t.co/oz9UCQxdQa pic.twitter.com/XNvpZbd3GN — NBA (@NBA) March 8, 2022

Luka lobs it to Powell with just a flick of the wristhttps://t.co/oz9UCQxdQa pic.twitter.com/oBc7KlZ5Gk — NBA (@NBA) March 8, 2022

🔥 Joel Embiid is ON FIRE 🔥 He has 38 PTS through 3 quarters for the @sixers on NBA League Pass: https://t.co/oz9UCQxdQa pic.twitter.com/cL3GhnET12 — NBA (@NBA) March 8, 2022

Stay Melo! Melo knocks down the 3 in transition on NBA League Pass: https://t.co/oz9UCQxdQa pic.twitter.com/YCbIWur0ye — NBA (@NBA) March 8, 2022

KAT soars in for the put-back slam! KAT has a double-double (19 PTS, 10 REB) in just the first half on NBA League Pass: https://t.co/oz9UCQxdQa pic.twitter.com/DNxAlJJx44 — NBA (@NBA) March 8, 2022

Joel throws it down for his 40th point of the night! Watch the @sixers on NBA League Pass: https://t.co/oz9UCQxdQa pic.twitter.com/BVKZrsX4tS — NBA (@NBA) March 8, 2022

🔥 Joel getting it done on both ends 🔥 42 PTS, 12 REB, 2 STL, 2 BLK Watch Now on NBA League Pass: https://t.co/oz9UCQxdQa pic.twitter.com/7RtI5ugs8y — NBA (@NBA) March 8, 2022

Dorian Finney-Smith climbs the ladder for the jam 💥 Watch Now on NBA League Pass: https://t.co/oz9UCQxdQa pic.twitter.com/qPhfmgnHH4 — NBA (@NBA) March 8, 2022

Jerami Grant turns and fades to put the @DetroitPistons up 6 late in OThttps://t.co/oz9UCQxdQa pic.twitter.com/iKKQnhBmkw — NBA (@NBA) March 8, 2022

Jaden McDaniels had DLo, KAT & Anthony Edwards dancing with this crossover! Watch Now on NBA League Pass: https://t.co/oz9UCQxdQa pic.twitter.com/2By63fWQYi — NBA (@NBA) March 8, 2022

Joel Embiid showed why he leads the league in scoring ERUPTING for 43 points in the @sixers home win!@JoelEmbiid: 43 PTS, 14 REB, 2 STL, 2 BLK pic.twitter.com/pe4LRbCQqz — NBA (@NBA) March 8, 2022

THT gets the bucket using a crafty finish in the paint! Watch the @Lakers on NBA League Pass: https://t.co/oz9UCQxdQa pic.twitter.com/2Os6CycFNH — NBA (@NBA) March 8, 2022

« Carmelo putting on a show! » Melo knocks down the jumper after a smooth behind-the-back dribble He has 17 PTS for the @Lakers on NBA League Pass: https://t.co/oz9UCQxdQa pic.twitter.com/pqrGeHuQKR — NBA (@NBA) March 8, 2022

Moses Moody has a career high 25 PTS for the @warriors and its only the third-quarter! 🏀 25 PTS | 5 3PM Early Q3 on NBA TV pic.twitter.com/xtH5hFUf97 — NBA (@NBA) March 8, 2022

THT getting it done on both ends! Watch the @Lakers on NBA League Pass: https://t.co/oz9UCQxdQa pic.twitter.com/vwhkF1ZUKF — NBA (@NBA) March 8, 2022

Luka picks off the pass and finds Dorian Finney-Smith for the lob on the break 35 PTS for Luka on NBA League Pass: https://t.co/oz9UCQxdQa pic.twitter.com/feqF3kskW2 — NBA (@NBA) March 8, 2022

yes this actually happened. pic.twitter.com/p02AUuIxIJ — Minnesota Timberwolves (@Timberwolves) March 8, 2022

💥 Damian Jones rips it down! Watch Now on NBA League Pass: https://t.co/oz9UCQxdQa pic.twitter.com/5bp1GzqnqU — NBA (@NBA) March 8, 2022

A second-look at Damian Jones’ nasty SLAM! Watch Now on NBA League Pass: https://t.co/oz9UCQxdQa pic.twitter.com/7bX8gMeLBS — NBA (@NBA) March 8, 2022

Congrats to @spurs Coach Gregg Popovich on tying Don Nelson for the most wins as a Head Coach in NBA History. He’s one win away from being alone at the top as the winningest coach of all-time. pic.twitter.com/XfhXtIzBzp — NBA History (@NBAHistory) March 8, 2022

De’Aaron Fox threads the needle on the break Watch the @SacramentoKings on NBA League Pass: https://t.co/oz9UCQxdQa pic.twitter.com/TRuN6910yS — NBA (@NBA) March 8, 2022

Julius Randle (26 PTS) knocks down the three to take the lead for the @nyknicks after being down by 20 PTS in the first half! Watch Now on NBA League Pass: https://t.co/oz9UCQxdQa pic.twitter.com/I9pheRj7fC — NBA (@NBA) March 8, 2022

🏀 28 PTS | 6 REB | 10 AST @CadeCunningham_ orchestrated the @DetroitPistons offense dishing out 10 dimes to lead the #Pistons to the win in OT! pic.twitter.com/ppa0ZqK3Z1 — NBA (@NBA) March 8, 2022

Julius Randle has 25 points in the second-half, he’s up to 38 points for the @nyknicks on NBA League Pass! Watch Now: https://t.co/oz9UCQxdQa pic.twitter.com/F1jpvbeFs6 — NBA (@NBA) March 8, 2022

RANDLE IS ON FIRE He’s set a new career high in points and 3PM with 46 points and 8 3PM! pic.twitter.com/8Ete12QoNY — NBA (@NBA) March 8, 2022

🪄 @luka7doncic had the ball on a string, dishing out 7 dimes and putting up 35 points to extend the @dallasmavs win-streak to 5! #MFFL 35 PTS | 16 REB | 7 AST | 3 STL | 5 3PM pic.twitter.com/fe79BQsIfp — NBA (@NBA) March 8, 2022

Julius Randle was DOMINANT in the second-half, erupting for 33 points to lead the @nyknicks to the comeback victory and notching a career-high in points and three-pointers made! #NewYorkForever@J30_RANDLE: 46 PTS, 10 REB, 8 3PM pic.twitter.com/YTdIJtFJlc — NBA (@NBA) March 8, 2022

Nikola Jokic followed up a historic performance on Sunday night with his 75th career triple-double, 32 points, and the @nuggets win! #MileHighBasketball 🃏: 32 PTS (12-17 FGM), 15 REB, 13 AST pic.twitter.com/mGBCUvufbx — NBA (@NBA) March 8, 2022

🏀 FINAL SCORE THREAD 🏀 Joel Embiid dropped 43 points for the @sixers at home to lift them to their 40th win of the season! Joel Embiid: 43 PTS, 14 REB, 2 STL, 3 BLK

James Harden: 16 PTS, 8 REB, 14 AST

Tyrese Maxey: 17 PTS, 4 AST pic.twitter.com/S8zMWk7x5o — NBA (@NBA) March 8, 2022

