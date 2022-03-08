Résumé de la nuit

Résumé NBA (scores, stats, highlights) : Julius Randle claque 46 pions face aux Kings, en souvenir d'une époque pas si lointaine

8 mars 2022

46 points pour Julius Randle dont 33 en deuxième mi-temps. 83 pions pour les Knicks après la pause. Sacramento, pour vous servir.

Cette nouvelle nuit de NBA a une fois de plus tenu toutes ses promesses en mettant à l’honneur les trois principaux favoris dans la course au trophée de MVP : Nikola Jokic, Joel Embiid et Julius Randle. Enfin presque, enfin bref, envoyez le gros résumé !

# Les résultats de la nuit

# Ce qu’il faut retenir 

# Quelques souvenirs de la nuit

# Le Top 10 de la nuit

# Les scores TTFL de la nuit

# La course aux Playoffs

# La course à la Draft 2022

# Le classement

classement 8 mars 2022

# Le programme de ce soir

  • Hornets – Nets
  • Pacers – Cavs
  • Magic – Suns
  • Grizzlies – Pelicans
  • Thunder – Bucks
  • Warriors – Clippers
