Résumé NBA (scores, stats, highlights) : Khris Middleton gère la boutique en l’absence du Freak, clique pour d’autres rimes en ique

15 juillet 2021

Trois tous petits matchs cette nuit, trois matchs assez déséquilibrés sur le papier mais qui ne le furent pas tant que ça malgré, au final, des résultats logiques. Logiques ? C’est pour vous Janique, Monique, Véronique, Aymeric, Loïc et toute la clique, car une promesse reste une promesse.

# Les résultats de la nuit

# Ce qu’il faut retenir 

  • En l’absence de Giannis Antetokounmpo les Bucks s’en sont logiquement remis au duo Jrue Holiday / Khris Middleton pour se défaire assez facilement des Kings, pour leur part privés de De’Aaron Fox. Tyrese Haliburton et Harrison Barnes ont fait le boulot mais, comme d’habitude, ça n’a pas suffi pour les Queens de Sacto.
  • Pauvre Shai Gilgeous-Alexander, très solide cette nuit mais lâchement abandonné par tous les basketteurs de sa ville. Le trio Garland / Mobley / Allen n’a pas eu à se fouler, parce que c’est ça les Cavs cette année, ils arrivent même à gagner sans se sortir les mains des poches.
  • Les Pacers étaient une fois de plus privés de la totalité leur cinq de départ mais ils ont tenu le choc face à la meilleure équipe NBA. Devin Booker était complètement bourré mais Bismack Biyombo a égalé ses records en carrière au scoring et à la passe, Goga Bitadze pourra le rajouter sur son CV.

# Quelques souvenirs de la nuit

# Le Top 10 de la nuit

# Les scores TTFL de la nuit

# Le classement

classement 23 janvier 2022

# Le programme de ce soir

  • 19h : Knicks – Clippers
  • 21h30 : Wizards – Celtics
  • 0h : Heat – Lakers
  • 0h : Magic – Bulls
  • 0h : Raptors – Blazers
  • 1h : Hornets – Hawks
  • 1h : Spurs – Sixers
  • 1h30 : Mavericks – Grizzlies
  • 2h : Nets – Wolves
  • 2h : Nuggets – Pistons
  • 2h30 : Warriors – Jazz
