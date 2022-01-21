Résumé de la nuit

Résumé NBA (scores, stats, highlights) : les Warriors punis par l’équipe B des Pacers, les Suns intraitables à Dallas

21 janvier 2022

Stephen Curry a été énorme mais il a surtout loupé son money time. N’est pas Keifer Sykes ou Chris Duarte qui veut, victoire des Pacers !

Après l’incroyable nuit de la veille mieux valait lever le pied afin de terminer la semaine vivant, et comme dans un rêve c’est donc un tout petit programme qui nous était proposé cette nuit. Programme qui a d’ailleurs débordé de cinq minutes de plus au Chase Center mais ça en valait clairement la peine, surtout si vous êtes fans des Pacers.

# Les résultats de la nuit

# Ce qu’il faut retenir 

  • On a eu droit à un gros choc entre les Suns et les Mavericks, mais comme souvent la meilleure équipe de la Ligue a mis un énorme coup de collier au bon moment. Chris Paul a été diabolique, Devin Booker a été Devin Booker, et au final ça fait 35-19 dans le dernier quart et une première place plus que jamais au chaud pour Phoenix.
  • Une entame de match compliquée, un troisième quart-temps catastrophe et des leaders une fois de plus décevants. Voilà ce que vous trouverez sur l’épitaphe de la nouvelle défaite des Knicks cette nuit, face à des Pels qui attendent surtout des nouvelles concernant la cheville de Brandon Ingram.
  • Privés de l’intégralité de leur cinq de départ, les Pacers B avaient mis leurs plus belles bottes cette nuit à San Francisco. Justin Holiday (le panier égalisateur avant la prolongation), Keifer Sykes (5 points en overtime), Isaiah Jackson, Goga Bitadze et Chris Duarte ont regardé les Dubs dans le blanc des yeux et repartent du Chase Center avec une victoire qui fera date, pour le plus grand plaisir d’un Lance Stephenson possédé sur le banc.

# Quelques souvenirs de la nuit

# Le Top 10 de la nuit

# Les scores TTFL de la nuit

# Le classement

classement 21 janvier 2022

# Le programme de ce soir

  • 1h : Hornets – Thunder
  • 1h : Magic – Lakers
  • 1h : Sixers – Clippers
  • 1h30 : Hawks – Heat
  • 1h30 : Celtics – Blazers
  • 2h : Wizards – Raptors
  • 2h : Bucks – Bulls
  • 2h30 : Spurs – Nets
  • 3h : Nuggets – Grizzlies
  • 3h : Jazz – Pistons
  • 4h : Warriors – Rockets
