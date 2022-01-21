Résumé NBA (scores, stats, highlights) : les Warriors punis par l’équipe B des Pacers, les Suns intraitables à Dallas

Après l’incroyable nuit de la veille mieux valait lever le pied afin de terminer la semaine vivant, et comme dans un rêve c’est donc un tout petit programme qui nous était proposé cette nuit. Programme qui a d’ailleurs débordé de cinq minutes de plus au Chase Center mais ça en valait clairement la peine, surtout si vous êtes fans des Pacers.

# Les résultats de la nuit

Mavericks – Suns : 101-109

Knicks – Pelicans : 91-102

Warriors – Pacers : 117-121

# Ce qu’il faut retenir

On a eu droit à un gros choc entre les Suns et les Mavericks, mais comme souvent la meilleure équipe de la Ligue a mis un énorme coup de collier au bon moment. Chris Paul a été diabolique, Devin Booker a été Devin Booker, et au final ça fait 35-19 dans le dernier quart et une première place plus que jamais au chaud pour Phoenix.

Une entame de match compliquée, un troisième quart-temps catastrophe et des leaders une fois de plus décevants. Voilà ce que vous trouverez sur l’épitaphe de la nouvelle défaite des Knicks cette nuit, face à des Pels qui attendent surtout des nouvelles concernant la cheville de Brandon Ingram.

Privés de l’intégralité de leur cinq de départ, les Pacers B avaient mis leurs plus belles bottes cette nuit à San Francisco. Justin Holiday (le panier égalisateur avant la prolongation), Keifer Sykes (5 points en overtime), Isaiah Jackson, Goga Bitadze et Chris Duarte ont regardé les Dubs dans le blanc des yeux et repartent du Chase Center avec une victoire qui fera date, pour le plus grand plaisir d’un Lance Stephenson possédé sur le banc.

# Quelques souvenirs de la nuit

Luka Doncic 🤝 No look dimes Watch the @dallasmavs live on TNT! pic.twitter.com/igkKoVrB0S — NBA (@NBA) January 21, 2022

Luka Doncic knocks down his first three of the night to finish the first quarter with 11 PTS! Start of Q2 on TNT! pic.twitter.com/pndADR3yB4 — NBA (@NBA) January 21, 2022

✈ Tim Hardaway Jr. finds Josh Green off the inbound pass for the jam! Watch Now on TNT! pic.twitter.com/R2keUVM8hN — NBA (@NBA) January 21, 2022

KP throws down the oop from Maxi Kleber! Watch Now on TNT! pic.twitter.com/ylVWuObiEP — NBA (@NBA) January 21, 2022

Luka Doncic (19 PTS) gets the steal and then drains the three to beat the halftime buzzer! HALFTIME on TNT! pic.twitter.com/z7RnkZLiGN — NBA (@NBA) January 21, 2022

Air Maxi! Luka Doncic (24 PTS, 7 AST) finds Maxi Kleber for the alley-oop SLAM on TNT! pic.twitter.com/lEwVpxsTu3 — NBA (@NBA) January 21, 2022

CP3 gets the steal then dimes it to Bridges! Suns: 69

Mavs: 68 The @Suns are on a 12-2 run on TNT! pic.twitter.com/DotrcG9ULX — NBA (@NBA) January 21, 2022

CAM! Cam Johnson drives baseline for the 2 hand jam on TNT! pic.twitter.com/Mec6hn0GoO — NBA (@NBA) January 21, 2022

« It feels good in here… » JaVale McGee & Tim Hardaway Jr. mic’d up during tonight’s action on TNT! pic.twitter.com/N1b2u1Ilip — NBA (@NBA) January 21, 2022

Luka ties it up on TNT! 3 mins remaining in the 4th! pic.twitter.com/dCuWKVbXJU — NBA (@NBA) January 21, 2022

CP3 drains the clutch 3 for the @Suns! pic.twitter.com/AxXCyj4UdD — NBA (@NBA) January 21, 2022

The @warriors are turning defense into offense early on TNT! pic.twitter.com/3NTRL3bEfp — NBA (@NBA) January 21, 2022

Jeremy Lamb lobs it up for Isaiah Jackson on TNT! pic.twitter.com/NdGTq3lC3n — NBA (@NBA) January 21, 2022

✅ Wiggins Block

✅ Kuminga Save

✅ Klay Bucket The @warriors turning defense into offense live on TNT! pic.twitter.com/juYyzf1cBR — NBA (@NBA) January 21, 2022

Steph Curry creates some space and then hits the three-pointer! He’s up to 18 PTS in the first half on TNT! pic.twitter.com/dHej1mitTq — NBA (@NBA) January 21, 2022

Chris Duarte makes some space before knocking down the 3 ball on TNT! pic.twitter.com/svjTO8MPdT — NBA (@NBA) January 21, 2022

Gary Payton II gets the steal and the reverse slam!@Pacers: 91@warriors: 94 7:25 remaining on TNT! pic.twitter.com/lUJUL1zdUO — NBA (@NBA) January 21, 2022

🤯 Gary Payton II ERUPTS for the SLAM on TNT! pic.twitter.com/oVGVnwUOb8 — NBA (@NBA) January 21, 2022

🚨 ITS ALL TIED UP ON TNT! 🚨 Great hustle and a tough finish by Stephen Curry! pic.twitter.com/uHsjxgOQvW — NBA (@NBA) January 21, 2022

JUSTIN HOLIDAY TIES IT UP! pic.twitter.com/qSLwiBXkUW — NBA (@NBA) January 21, 2022

Keifer Sykes knocks down back to back buckets to put the @Pacers up 5 late in OT! pic.twitter.com/VWOg2M8rjh — NBA (@NBA) January 21, 2022

Gary Payton II just DETONATED! pic.twitter.com/nZxrLaIFsZ — NBA (@NBA) January 21, 2022

🏀 FINAL SCORE THREAD 🏀 Chris Paul had 10 points in the CLUTCH to lead the @Suns to their 5th straight win! Chris Paul: 20 PTS, 11 AST, 2 STL

Devin Booker: 28 PTS, 5 REB, 6 AST

Luka Doncic: 28 PTS, 8 REB, 8 AST pic.twitter.com/ziVs74Rv31 — NBA (@NBA) January 21, 2022

# Le Top 10 de la nuit

À retrouver en cliquant sur ce lien magique

# Les scores TTFL de la nuit

# Le classement

# Le programme de ce soir