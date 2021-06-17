Playoffs NBA

Récap de la nuit NBA : un incroyable choke, les Clippers, les Sixers, une résurrection, à vous de remettre ce titre en ordre

Les Sixers qui ont perdu de peu sans Kawhi et les Clippers à deux doigts de l’emporter face aux Hawks de Karim Benzema. Enfin presque.

Deux matchs cette nuit en NBA, deux Game 5, et deux victoires… à l’extérieur. L’une complètement folle, l’autre assez étonnante mais méritée, et ce matin la promesse d’une soirée incroyable vendredi soir. On débriefe ?

Les matchs de la nuit

Ce qu’il faut retenir

Sixers – Hawks : scénario incroyable que ce Game 5 entre les Sixers et les Hawks. Joel Embiid et Seth Curry avaient commencé par exterminer toute espèce de faucon croisée sur leur chemin, puis la machine a fini par s’enrayer, par s’enrayer, par s’enrayer… au point de DErailler complètement en deuxième mi-temps. Gestion catastrophique du roster, un Jojo dépassé, un Tobias Harris absent, un Ben Simmons qui casse des briques, et en face un vilain garnement qui n’en demandait pas temps. 26 points de retard ? La grosse marrade, car ce sont finalement bien les Hawks qui viendront climatiser le Wells Fargo Center et gratter ce Game 5. In-cro-yable.

Jazz – Clippers : on ne donnait pas cher de la peau des Clippers après l’annonce hier de l’indisponibilité de Kawhi Leonard, très probablement pour de nombreuses semaines et donc pour la fin de ces Playoffs. Mais dans la difficulté le groupe de Tyronn Lue a fait face, en résistant tout d’abord à un ouragan de grêle croate en début de match, puis en taffant petit à petit l’adversaire, en l’usant, jusqu’à profiter de ses premiers coups de fatigue pour accélérer le rythme. Une victoire pas loin d’être « référence », grâce à un Paul George magnifique mais pas que. Les Clippers mènent 3-2 avant le Game 6 vendredi, à Los Angeles bien sûr.

Le top pick en TTFL : Joel Embiid

Le Top 10 :

Le guide complet des Playoffs mis à jour tous les matins : ICI

Quelques temps-forts de la nuit

Le point sur les séries 

Premier tour :

  • Bucks – Heat : 4-0
  • Nets – Celtics : 4-1
  • Sixers – Wizards : 4-1
  • Knicks – Hawks : 1-4
  • Clippers – Mavericks : 4-3
  • Nuggets – Blazers : 4-2
  • Suns – Lakers : 4-2
  • Jazz – Grizzlies : 4-1

Demi-finales de conférence :

  • Nets – Bucks : 3-2
  • Sixers – Hawks : 2-3
  • Suns – Nuggets : 4-0
  • Jazz – Clippers : 2-3

Le programme du soir 

  • 2h30 : Bucks – Nets
