Récap de la nuit NBA : un incroyable choke, les Clippers, les Sixers, une résurrection, à vous de remettre ce titre en ordre

Deux matchs cette nuit en NBA, deux Game 5, et deux victoires… à l’extérieur. L’une complètement folle, l’autre assez étonnante mais méritée, et ce matin la promesse d’une soirée incroyable vendredi soir. On débriefe ?

Les matchs de la nuit

Sixers – Hawks : 106-109

Jazz – Clippers : 111-119

Ce qu’il faut retenir

Sixers – Hawks : scénario incroyable que ce Game 5 entre les Sixers et les Hawks. Joel Embiid et Seth Curry avaient commencé par exterminer toute espèce de faucon croisée sur leur chemin, puis la machine a fini par s’enrayer, par s’enrayer, par s’enrayer… au point de DErailler complètement en deuxième mi-temps. Gestion catastrophique du roster, un Jojo dépassé, un Tobias Harris absent, un Ben Simmons qui casse des briques, et en face un vilain garnement qui n’en demandait pas temps. 26 points de retard ? La grosse marrade, car ce sont finalement bien les Hawks qui viendront climatiser le Wells Fargo Center et gratter ce Game 5. In-cro-yable.

Jazz – Clippers : on ne donnait pas cher de la peau des Clippers après l’annonce hier de l’indisponibilité de Kawhi Leonard, très probablement pour de nombreuses semaines et donc pour la fin de ces Playoffs. Mais dans la difficulté le groupe de Tyronn Lue a fait face, en résistant tout d’abord à un ouragan de grêle croate en début de match, puis en taffant petit à petit l’adversaire, en l’usant, jusqu’à profiter de ses premiers coups de fatigue pour accélérer le rythme. Une victoire pas loin d’être « référence », grâce à un Paul George magnifique mais pas que. Les Clippers mènent 3-2 avant le Game 6 vendredi, à Los Angeles bien sûr.

Le top pick en TTFL : Joel Embiid

Quelques temps-forts de la nuit

Joel Embiid (10 PTS, 5-5 FGM) is doing it all early in Game 5 on TNT! #NBAPlayoffs pic.twitter.com/w1DV9HNsXB — NBA (@NBA) June 17, 2021

Ben Simmons finishes off the @sixers ball movement with authority! #NBAPlayoffs 14-point PHI lead on TNT pic.twitter.com/jr2grrJh1M — NBA (@NBA) June 17, 2021

Joel Embiid didn’t miss in the 1st quarter of Game 5 on TNT! #NBAPlayoffs 😤 17 PTS | 8-8 FGM 😤 pic.twitter.com/sXWXyu7PxD — NBA (@NBA) June 17, 2021

Joel Embiid paces the 1st half scoring with 24 PTS on 9-11 FGM! @sixers in command at the break in Game 5 on TNT. #NBAPlayoffs pic.twitter.com/ptH0jBkQRe — NBA (@NBA) June 17, 2021

Seth Curry comes off the screen and drills his 7th triple! ☔️ 14 PTS in the 3rd, 25 total for Curry on TNT. #NBAPlayoffs pic.twitter.com/HQA56myWhC — NBA (@NBA) June 17, 2021

39 points

7 assists

26-point comeback W

3-2 ATL series lead#ThatsGame #NBAPlayoffs Game 6: Friday at 7:30pm/et on ESPN pic.twitter.com/txGMcJ2a5m — NBA (@NBA) June 17, 2021

Bojan Bogdanovic (18 PTS) ties the postseason record for threes made in a quarter with 6 triples in the 1st! 🔥🔥@LAClippers 36@utahjazz 37 #NBAPlayoffs on TNT pic.twitter.com/h2v5zzvQJD — NBA (@NBA) June 17, 2021

Jordan Clarkson stepback… the Jazz are up to 15 threes made! #NBAPlayoffs @LAClippers 46@utahjazz 56 Midway through Q2 on TNT pic.twitter.com/FbsrN80cIY — NBA (@NBA) June 17, 2021

Joe Ingles steal, push and drop off to Gobert for the emphatic slam!@utahjazz within 6 midway through the 4th on TNT. #NBAPlayoffs pic.twitter.com/C700cnbXXh — NBA (@NBA) June 17, 2021

PG rises up through the contact and gets it to fall! He’s got 35 PTS! #NBAPlayoffs @LAClippers 113@utahjazz 106 59.0 remaining on TNT pic.twitter.com/jx8gqB9Xhj — NBA (@NBA) June 17, 2021

Paul George’s big night propels the @LAClippers to a win in Game 5 and a 3-2 series advantage! #ThatsGame #NBAPlayoffs 37 PTS | 16 REB | 5 AST Game 6: Friday at 10pm/et on ESPN pic.twitter.com/c1cUPZpFKL — NBA (@NBA) June 17, 2021

Marcus Morris Sr. (25 PTS) and Reggie Jackson (22 PTS) help the @LAClippers take Game 5 and go up 3-2! #ThatsGame LAC can advance with a win in Game 6 on Friday at 10pm/et on ESPN. #NBAPlayoffs pic.twitter.com/wdpp87MmSl — NBA (@NBA) June 17, 2021

Le point sur les séries

Premier tour :

Bucks – Heat : 4-0

– Heat : 4-0 Nets – Celtics : 4-1

– Celtics : 4-1 Sixers – Wizards : 4-1

– Wizards : 4-1 Knicks – Hawks : 1-4

: 1-4 Clippers – Mavericks : 4-3

– Mavericks : 4-3 Nuggets – Blazers : 4-2

– Blazers : 4-2 Suns – Lakers : 4-2

– Lakers : 4-2 Jazz – Grizzlies : 4-1

Demi-finales de conférence :

Nets – Bucks : 3-2

Sixers – Hawks : 2-3

– Hawks : 2-3 Suns – Nuggets : 4-0

– Nuggets : 4-0 Jazz – Clippers : 2-3

