Après une attente qui a semblé interminable, LeBron James signe aux Sixers ! L’Elu va y poursuivre et probablement finir sa carrière. Toute la ligue était suspendue à cette décision, et les premières réactions n’ont pas tardé à pleuvoir.

La réaction de Tyrese Maxey à la signature de LeBron 😂😂😂😂 pic.twitter.com/JKDKdKvb8G

— TrashTalk (@TrashTalk_fr) July 24, 2026

#throwtheballup

— Jaylen Brown (@FCHWPO) July 24, 2026

Caitlin Clark reacts in real-time to learning LeBron James is joining the 76ers:

“No way! Wow. … I’ll be watching more 76ers games.” pic.twitter.com/GAhbwF6oHw

— Scott Agness (@ScottAgness) July 24, 2026

« SERIEUX ? Je vais regarder plus de matchs des Sixers ! »

LeBron to Philly was NOT on my bingo card 🤯

— Alexis Morgan (@alexismorgan) July 24, 2026

« LeBron James qui rejoint les Sixers n’était pas dans mon bingo. »

happy birthday, coach! 🎉 pic.twitter.com/cJIjb9f4tM

— Philadelphia 76ers (@sixers) July 24, 2026

« Joyeux anniversaire coach ! »

Jaylen Brown: “I don’t think Bronny is a pro. »

LeBron James and Jaylen Brown are now teammates on the Philadelphia 76ers 😭 pic.twitter.com/Zhect45YXP

— Hater Report (@HaterReport) July 24, 2026

« Jaylen Brown : « Je ne pense pas que Bronny soit Pro »

Jaylen Brown et LeBron James sont maintenant coéquipiers aux Sixers. »

LEBRON IS COMING TO PHILLY.

By the power vested in me as the Governor of the great Commonwealth of Pennsylvania and a die-hard Sixers fan… I hereby proclaim today to be LEBRON JAMES DAY.

Welcome to the City of Brotherly Love, @KingJames. pic.twitter.com/JHsNkCFyyN

— Governor Josh Shapiro (@GovernorShapiro) July 24, 2026

« LEBRON ARRIVE À PHILLY. Par le pouvoir qui m’est conféré, en tant que gouverneur du grand Commonwealth de Pennsylvanie et fan inconditionnel des Sixers… j’annonce par la présente qu’aujourd’hui est le LeBron James Day. Bienvenue dans la Ville de l’Amour Fraternel LeBron. »

« This is my last decision. »

In a post on X, LeBron shared that the 76ers will be the final team he’ll play for. pic.twitter.com/Qja3KgMxPq

— SportsCenter (@SportsCenter) July 24, 2026

« C’est ma dernière décision. »

LeBron James a annoncé que les Sixers sont la dernière équipe pour laquelle il jouera.

Welcome to the city! Let me know when you tryna tee it up 🏌🏽⛳️ @KingJames

— Saquon Barkley (@saquon) July 24, 2026

« Bienvenue en ville ! Dis moi quand tu veux faire un golf. »

YOOOOO PHILLY STAND ALL THE WAY UP!! @ sixers @KingJames let’s gooooooo!!!! pic.twitter.com/I65ZZ1YhgI

— dawnstaley (@dawnstaley) July 24, 2026

« Yo Philly tout le monde debout ! On y va ! »

LeBron James reportedly asked Anthony Edwards what would happen if he didn’t join him in Minnesota.

Ant reportedly said he’d be okay because he’s going to tear LeBron’s head off every time they play each other 👀

(Via @JonKrawczynski ) pic.twitter.com/AxnQlAdrkD

— NBACentral (@TheDunkCentral) July 24, 2026

« LeBron James aurait demandé à Anthony Edwards ce qui se passerait s’il ne le rejoignait pas à Minnesota. Ant aurait répondu que ça irait bien parce qu’il allait lui arracher la tête à chaque fois qu’ils s’affronteront. »

VJ Edgecombe just did the LeBron meme 🤣 pic.twitter.com/ROWjxDCmkh

— Legion Hoops (@LegionHoops) July 24, 2026

Oh 😧 https://t.co/w0phIig62z

— Andre Drummond (@AndreDrummond) July 24, 2026

Ring Season 💍 pic.twitter.com/BcwI6kEze8

— Dwight Howard (@DwightHoward) July 24, 2026

🪖

— Jordan Clarkson (@JordanClarksons) July 24, 2026

The Philadelphia 76ers sign LeBron

And 76ers fans are losing their minds pic.twitter.com/2tBwRPbGxN

— Pardon My Take (@PardonMyTake) July 24, 2026

Yaxel Lendeborg reacts to LeBron picking the Sixers over Warriors 😅 pic.twitter.com/wNczfBDjw8

— Legion Hoops (@LegionHoops) July 24, 2026