C’est parti pour le petit point matinal en TrashTalk Fantasy League, celui qui décidera de votre humeur aujourd’hui ! Bonne ou mauvaise nouvelle, top pick ou hell pick, caviar ou carotte, il y en aura pour tout le monde et chaque matin jusqu’à l’été prochain. N’oubliez pas de garder le sourire, c’est une guerre mais ça reste un jeu.
Comment jouer à la TrashTalk Fantasy League ?
Règles et explications du meilleur jeu de basket de la galaxie
# LE PODIUM DE LA NUIT EN TTFL
Best picks en #TTFL cette nuit :
– Luka Doncic : 83 pts
– Dejounte Murray : 68 pts
– Stephen Curry : 67 pts#NBA pic.twitter.com/vpHZmgqxkX
— TrashTalk Fantasy Lab (@TTFLab) January 31, 2023
# LES 30 MEILLEURS SCORES DE LA NUIT EN TTFL
#TTFL Top 30
➡️ Deck #16 | Pick #102#NBA pic.twitter.com/h7XzdxZats
— TrashTalk Fantasy Lab (@TTFLab) January 31, 2023
# LE SCORE DES PICKS LES PLUS POPULAIRES DE LA NUIT EN TTFL
#TTFL Popular-Picks Scores
➡️ Deck #16 | Pick #102
📊 Moyenne de la nuit : 36.15 pts#NBA pic.twitter.com/r55osunZMr
— TrashTalk Fantasy Lab (@TTFLab) January 31, 2023
# LES MATCHS DE CE SOIR
- 1h : Cavs – Heat
- 1h30 : Knicks – Lakers
- 2h : Bulls – Clippers
- 2h : Bucks – Hornets
- 4h : Nuggets – Pelicans