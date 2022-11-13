Résumé de la nuit

Résumé de la nuit en NBA : Killian Hayes joue 35 minutes et Jayson Tatum marque 43 points et ces deux infos sont vraies

Killian Hayes 13.11.22

Killian le magnifique

Le soleil vient de se lever, encore une belle journée, l’ami du petit déjeuner, c’est ton résumé.

LES RÉSULTATS DE LA NUIT (AVEC LES PETITES STATS MAISON QUI VONT BIEN)

CE QU’IL FALLAIT RETENIR

LE TOP PICK EN TTFL : LUKA DONCIC

LE TOP 10 : JUSTE ICI, OU PATIENTE UN PEU

QUELQUES SOUVENIRS DE LA NUIT

LE CLASSEMENT

Classement Est 13.11.22

Classement Ouest 13.11.22

LES RENCONTRES DE LA NUIT PROCHAINE :

  • 18h : Knicks – Thunder
  • 0h : Wizards – Grizzlies
  • 0h : Cavaliers – Timberwolves
  • 1h30 : Sixers – Jazz
  • 2h : Bulls – Nuggets
  • 3h : Kings – Warriors
  • 3h30 : Lakers – Nets
