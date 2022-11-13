Le soleil vient de se lever, encore une belle journée, l’ami du petit déjeuner, c’est ton résumé.

LES RÉSULTATS DE LA NUIT (AVEC LES PETITES STATS MAISON QUI VONT BIEN)

Clippers – Nets : 95-110

Wizards – Jazz : 121-112

Pistons – Celtics : 108-117

Pacers – Raptors : 118-104

Sixers – Hawks : 121-109

Heat – Hornets : 132-115

Mavericks – Blazers : 117-112

Pelicans – Rockets : 119-106

CE QU’IL FALLAIT RETENIR

LE TOP 10 : JUSTE ICI, OU PATIENTE UN PEU

QUELQUES SOUVENIRS DE LA NUIT

Nic Claxton to Paul George: « GET THAT SHOT OUTTA HERE! » 💥pic.twitter.com/mc3xupi3V9 — ClutchPoints (@ClutchPointsApp) November 12, 2022

🗣 « Welcome back my man! » LaMelo races down the floor to beat the Q1 buzzer for the @hornets on the NBA App

📲 https://t.co/1pomQZN8Pi pic.twitter.com/5Hh3hkr0SJ — NBA (@NBA) November 13, 2022

🔒 That Jose Alvarado full-court press! The Pelicans and Rockets are battling back and forth in Q4 on the NBA App

📲 https://t.co/1pomQZMAZK pic.twitter.com/nmhZf5QLtw — NBA (@NBA) November 13, 2022

☘ Jayson Tatum was UNGUARDABLE as he dropped 43 PTS to lead the @celtics to their 6th straight win! #BleedGreen@jaytatum0: 43 PTS, 10 REB, 7 3PM pic.twitter.com/KZxWTHcdfm — NBA (@NBA) November 13, 2022

Tyrese Haliburton from DEEP 🎯 The @Pacers lead by 6 with just under 3 mins remaining on the NBA App

📲 https://t.co/1pomQZN8Pi pic.twitter.com/lKGgxZhbak — NBA (@NBA) November 13, 2022

Dejounte Murray’s footwork is 5 ⭐ Halftime on the NBA App 👇https://t.co/1pomQZMAZK pic.twitter.com/OmFPcoJQIZ — NBA (@NBA) November 13, 2022

LE CLASSEMENT

LES RENCONTRES DE LA NUIT PROCHAINE :