Le soleil vient de se lever, encore une belle journée, l’ami du petit déjeuner, c’est ton résumé.
LES RÉSULTATS DE LA NUIT (AVEC LES PETITES STATS MAISON QUI VONT BIEN)
- Clippers – Nets : 95-110
- Wizards – Jazz : 121-112
- Pistons – Celtics : 108-117
- Pacers – Raptors : 118-104
- Sixers – Hawks : 121-109
- Heat – Hornets : 132-115
- Mavericks – Blazers : 117-112
- Pelicans – Rockets : 119-106
CE QU’IL FALLAIT RETENIR
- Les Nets sont meilleurs sans Kyrie Irving, les Clippers ne sont pas du tout meilleurs sans Kawhi Leonard.
- Les Wizards sont meilleurs sans Bradley Beal.
- Killian Hayes titulaire pour la première fois de la saison, ça fait plaisir et ça le fait jouer un peu mieux.
- Jayson Tatum peut-il être MVP ? On en n’est pas encore là mais pour l’instant la réponse est oui.
- Les Pacers continuent leur petit bonhomme de chemin.
- Les Raptors galèrent, sans Pascal ça calme.
- Joel Embiid a fauché les Hawks en plein vol comme des lapins.
- LaMelo Ball est de retour sur les parquets, on est comme des enfants à Noël.
- Le Heat a détruit les Hornets grâce à Max Strus.
- Luka Doncic est le meilleur joueur du monde, on a le droit de le dire que quand il gagne, sinon c’est juste un bouffeur de ballon.
- Zion Williamson à 89% au tir, tranquille.
- Jalen Green tourne à 5 trois-points par match ces derniers jours, attention Steph la concu arrive.
LE TOP PICK EN TTFL : LUKA DONCIC
QUELQUES SOUVENIRS DE LA NUIT
Nic Claxton to Paul George: « GET THAT SHOT OUTTA HERE! » 💥
— ClutchPoints (@ClutchPointsApp) November 12, 2022
the highlight for reference
— Washington Wizards (@WashWizards) November 13, 2022
🗣 « Welcome back my man! »
LaMelo races down the floor to beat the Q1 buzzer for the @hornets on the NBA App
📲 https://t.co/1pomQZN8Pi pic.twitter.com/5Hh3hkr0SJ
— NBA (@NBA) November 13, 2022
🔒 That Jose Alvarado full-court press!
The Pelicans and Rockets are battling back and forth in Q4 on the NBA App
📲 https://t.co/1pomQZMAZK pic.twitter.com/nmhZf5QLtw
— NBA (@NBA) November 13, 2022
☘ Jayson Tatum was UNGUARDABLE as he dropped 43 PTS to lead the @celtics to their 6th straight win! #BleedGreen@jaytatum0: 43 PTS, 10 REB, 7 3PM
— NBA (@NBA) November 13, 2022
Tyrese Haliburton from DEEP 🎯
The @Pacers lead by 6 with just under 3 mins remaining on the NBA App
📲 https://t.co/1pomQZN8Pi pic.twitter.com/lKGgxZhbak
— NBA (@NBA) November 13, 2022
Dejounte Murray's footwork is 5 ⭐
Halftime on the NBA App
— NBA (@NBA) November 13, 2022
LES RENCONTRES DE LA NUIT PROCHAINE :
- 18h : Knicks – Thunder
- 0h : Wizards – Grizzlies
- 0h : Cavaliers – Timberwolves
- 1h30 : Sixers – Jazz
- 2h : Bulls – Nuggets
- 3h : Kings – Warriors
- 3h30 : Lakers – Nets