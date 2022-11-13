C’est parti pour le petit point TTFL matinal, celui qui décidera de votre humeur aujourd’hui ! Bonne ou mauvaise nouvelle, top pick ou hell pick, caviar ou carotte, il y en aura pour tout le monde et chaque matin jusqu’à l’été prochain. Et gardez le sourire, c’est une guerre mais ça reste un jeu.
# Ils ont cartonné
– Luka Doncic : 79 points
– Joel Embiid : 67 points
– Jayson Tatum : 60 points
– Jerami Grant : 56 points
# Ils ont assuré
– Damian Lillard et Kristaps Porzingis : 50 points
– Zion Williamson : 49 points
– Jimmy Butler : 47 points
– Kevin Durant et Max Strus : 46 points
– Bam Adebayo : 45 points
– Jalen Green : 44 points
– Bojan Bogdanovic : 42 points
– Tyrese Maxey : 40 points
# C’est pas trop mal
– Myles Turner et Spencer Dinwiddie : 39 points
– Jaden Ivey et Larry Nance Jr. : 38 points
– Dejounte Murray et Corey Kispert : 37 points
– Grant Williams : 36 points
– Tobias Harris : 35 points
– OG Anunoby : 34 points
– Trae Young et Nic Claxton : 33 points
– Ivica Zubac : 32 points
– Deni Avdija : 31 points
– Kyle Kuzma, Clint Capela et Marcus Smart : 30 points
# Un peu pourri quand même
– Brandon Ingram et Kelly Oubre Jr. : 29 points
– Collin Sexton, Anfernee Simons, Christian Wood et Terry Rozier : 28 points
– Bennedict Mathurin : 27 points
– Lauri Markkanen : 25 points
– Kyle Lowry : 24 points
– Norman Powell et Jabari Smith Jr. : 23 points
– Marcus Morris Sr. : 22 points
– John Wall et Kevin Porter Jr. : 19 points
– Isaiah Stewart et De’Andre Hunter : 17 points
– LaMelo Ball et Derrick White : 16 points
# Les belles carottes
– Paul George et Tyrese Haliburton : 15 points
– Jonas Valanciunas : 13 points
– C.J. McCollum et Rui Hachimura : 12 points
– Scottie Barnes et Jordan Clarkson : 11 points
– Ben Simmons et John Collins : 10 points
– Alperen Sengun : 9 points
– Saddiq Bey : 8 points
– Mike Conley : 5 points
– Josh Hart : 1 point
– Jaylen Brown, Cade Cunningham, Jusuf Nurkic, Bradley Beal, Tyler Herro, PJ Washington, Gordon Hayward, Fred VanVleet, Kawhi Leonard, James Harden, Pascal Siakam, Al Horford et Kyrie Irving : 0 point
– Gary Trent Jr. : – 6 points
# programme de ce soir
- 18h : Knicks – Thunder
- 0h : Cavs – Wolves
- 0h : Wizards – Grizzlies
- 1h30 : Sixers – Jazz
- 2h : Bulls – Nuggets
- 3h : Kings – Warriors
- 3h30 : Lakers – Nets