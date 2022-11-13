Conseils des experts

TrashTalk Fantasy League : Jaylen Brown vous offre la saturday night carotte, celle qui ne vous fait pas danser

Par
Publié le
Jaylen Brown 21 octobre 2021

Coquin va.

 Source image : YouTube

C’est parti pour le petit point TTFL matinal, celui qui décidera de votre humeur aujourd’hui ! Bonne ou mauvaise nouvelle, top pick ou hell pick, caviar ou carotte, il y en aura pour tout le monde et chaque matin jusqu’à l’été prochain. Et gardez le sourire, c’est une guerre mais ça reste un jeu.

C’est quoi la TrashTalk Fantasy League ? Règles et explications pour jouer à la TTFL, le meilleur jeu de basket de la galaxie

L’adresse qui va bien pour tout savoir sur ton jeu préféré

# Ils ont cartonné

– Luka Doncic : 79 points

– Joel Embiid : 67 points

– Jayson Tatum : 60 points

– Jerami Grant : 56 points

# Ils ont assuré

– Damian Lillard et Kristaps Porzingis : 50 points

– Zion Williamson : 49 points

– Jimmy Butler : 47 points

– Kevin Durant et Max Strus : 46 points

– Bam Adebayo : 45 points

– Jalen Green : 44 points

– Bojan Bogdanovic : 42 points

– Tyrese Maxey : 40 points

# C’est pas trop mal

– Myles Turner et Spencer Dinwiddie : 39 points

– Jaden Ivey et Larry Nance Jr. : 38 points

– Dejounte Murray et Corey Kispert : 37 points

– Grant Williams : 36 points

– Tobias Harris : 35 points

– OG Anunoby : 34 points

– Trae Young et Nic Claxton : 33 points

– Ivica Zubac : 32 points

– Deni Avdija : 31 points

– Kyle Kuzma, Clint Capela et Marcus Smart : 30 points

# Un peu pourri quand même

– Brandon Ingram et Kelly Oubre Jr. : 29 points

– Collin Sexton, Anfernee Simons, Christian Wood et Terry Rozier : 28 points

– Bennedict Mathurin : 27 points

– Lauri Markkanen : 25 points

– Kyle Lowry : 24 points

– Norman Powell et Jabari Smith Jr. : 23 points

– Marcus Morris Sr. : 22 points

– John Wall et Kevin Porter Jr. : 19 points

– Isaiah Stewart et De’Andre Hunter : 17 points

– LaMelo Ball et Derrick White : 16 points

# Les belles carottes

– Paul George et Tyrese Haliburton : 15 points

– Jonas Valanciunas : 13 points

– C.J. McCollum et Rui Hachimura : 12 points

– Scottie Barnes et Jordan Clarkson : 11 points

– Ben Simmons et John Collins : 10 points

– Alperen Sengun : 9 points

– Saddiq Bey : 8 points

– Mike Conley : 5 points

– Josh Hart : 1 point

– Jaylen Brown, Cade Cunningham, Jusuf Nurkic, Bradley Beal, Tyler Herro, PJ Washington, Gordon Hayward, Fred VanVleet, Kawhi Leonard, James Harden, Pascal Siakam, Al Horford et Kyrie Irving : 0 point

– Gary Trent Jr. : – 6 points

# programme de ce soir

  • 18h : Knicks – Thunder
  • 0h : Cavs – Wolves
  • 0h : Wizards – Grizzlies
  • 1h30 : Sixers – Jazz
  • 2h : Bulls – Nuggets
  • 3h : Kings – Warriors
  • 3h30 : Lakers – Nets
