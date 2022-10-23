Résumé de la nuit

Résumé de la nuit en NBA : les Sixers sont à 0-3 et ils sont à deux doigts d’entrer dans la course au Victor Wembanyama

Joel Embiid 23 octobre 2022

Souviens-toi, le Process.

Un dimanche parfait ? C’est un dimanche qui commence par le résumé de la nuit en NBA. Parce qu’on sait très bien que t’étais pas devant les matchs, parce qu’on sait très bien que t’es allé te mettre une caisse chez Thomas et Virginie.

Les résultats de la nuit (avec les petites stats maison qui vont bien)

Ce qu’il fallait retenir

  • Joel Embiid a matraqué les Spurs (40 pions et 14 rebonds) mais le banc texan a tué celui de Doc Rivers et les Sixers ont donc subi leur troisième défaite en trois matchs. Eh les Spurs, faut le dire si vous voulez pas le first pick 2023, faut le dire si vous voulez le laisser aux… Sixers.
  • Paolo Banchero continue de dominer, le Magic continue de perdre, tout va bien dans le meilleur des mondes pour Orlando.
  • Jayson Tatum a passé les 40 pions pour la première fois de la saison.
  • Bennedict Mathurin et Tyrese Haliburton ont porté les Pacers face à Detroit, dans un match aux allures de All-Star Game 2026.
  • Giannis Antetokounmpo en a collé 44 en 28 minutes sur la défense des Rockets.
  • Le Heat a tapé les Raptors de peu, et Caleb Martin et Christian Koloko ont failli se mettre sur la gueule.
  • Sans Darius Garland, Donovan Mitchell a pu compter sur un banc solide et les Cavs ont géré Chicago sans trop de problèmes, malgré le retour aux affaires de Zach LaVine.
  • Luka Doncic a chiffonné le premier quart-temps face aux Grizzlies, et le +41 des Mavs a calmé les ardeurs de Ja Morant.
  • Encore un triple-double pour Nikola Jokic, et une victoire pas si facile pour les Nuggets face à OKC.
  • Keegan Murray a joué son premier match, il a été très bon, mais en face Paul George a profité de l’absence de Kawhi Leonard et John Wall pour en coller 40  aux Kings.

Le top pick en TTFL : Giannis Antetokounmpo

Quelques souvenirs de la nuit

Les rencontres de la nuit prochaine :

  • 21h30 : Lakers – Blazers
  • 23h : Hawks – Hornets
  • 1h : Cavs – Wizards
  • 1h : Pelicans – Jazz
  • 2h : Thunder – Wolves
  • 2h30 : Warriors – Kings
  • 4h : Clippers – Suns
