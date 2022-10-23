Un dimanche parfait ? C’est un dimanche qui commence par le résumé de la nuit en NBA. Parce qu’on sait très bien que t’étais pas devant les matchs, parce qu’on sait très bien que t’es allé te mettre une caisse chez Thomas et Virginie.

Les résultats de la nuit (avec les petites stats maison qui vont bien)

Sixers – Spurs : 105-114

Magic – Celtics : 120-126

Pacers – Pistons : 124-115

Bucks – Rockets : 125-105

Heat – Raptors : 112-109

Bulls – Cavs : 96-128

Mavs – Grizzlies : 137-96

Nuggets – Thunder : 122-117

Kings – Clippers : 109-111

Ce qu’il fallait retenir

Joel Embiid a matraqué les Spurs (40 pions et 14 rebonds) mais le banc texan a tué celui de Doc Rivers et les Sixers ont donc subi leur troisième défaite en trois matchs. Eh les Spurs, faut le dire si vous voulez pas le first pick 2023, faut le dire si vous voulez le laisser aux… Sixers.

Paolo Banchero continue de dominer, le Magic continue de perdre, tout va bien dans le meilleur des mondes pour Orlando.

Jayson Tatum a passé les 40 pions pour la première fois de la saison.

Bennedict Mathurin et Tyrese Haliburton ont porté les Pacers face à Detroit, dans un match aux allures de All-Star Game 2026.

Giannis Antetokounmpo en a collé 44 en 28 minutes sur la défense des Rockets.

Le Heat a tapé les Raptors de peu, et Caleb Martin et Christian Koloko ont failli se mettre sur la gueule.

Sans Darius Garland, Donovan Mitchell a pu compter sur un banc solide et les Cavs ont géré Chicago sans trop de problèmes, malgré le retour aux affaires de Zach LaVine.

Luka Doncic a chiffonné le premier quart-temps face aux Grizzlies, et le +41 des Mavs a calmé les ardeurs de Ja Morant.

Encore un triple-double pour Nikola Jokic, et une victoire pas si facile pour les Nuggets face à OKC.

Keegan Murray a joué son premier match, il a été très bon, mais en face Paul George a profité de l’absence de Kawhi Leonard et John Wall pour en coller 40 aux Kings.

Le top pick en TTFL : Giannis Antetokounmpo

Quelques souvenirs de la nuit

🔥 Devin Vassell finishes the first half with 20 PTS 🔥 SAS 54 | PHI 51 HALFTIME Catch the second half on the NBA App and NBA TVhttps://t.co/WjxYAo1gl0 pic.twitter.com/r8srAT8aG1 — NBA (@NBA) October 22, 2022

🔨 Franz Wagner rips down a SLAM Magic trail by 3 on the NBA Apphttps://t.co/1pomQZN8Pi pic.twitter.com/9h9tpMVoh7 — NBA (@NBA) October 22, 2022

😤 Ja gets to the floater and Luka immediately responds with a triple. Two of the best young players our league has to offer Live Now on NBA TVhttps://t.co/WjxYAo1gl0 pic.twitter.com/qQZ0paWdtC — NBA (@NBA) October 23, 2022

Luka is COOKING! He’s scored or assisted on all 20 of the @dallasmavs points in Q1 on NBA TV pic.twitter.com/dd7Ip54E1D — NBA (@NBA) October 23, 2022

This rejection by DFS is 🔥 The @dallasmavs are rolling on NBA TVhttps://t.co/WjxYAnJ76S pic.twitter.com/swcd3hCPvP — NBA (@NBA) October 23, 2022

« He’s Baaack » Jamal Murray is introduced for his first game back in Denver! #KiaTipOff22 pic.twitter.com/JUd56ZytgM — NBA (@NBA) October 23, 2022

🔥 Luka Doncic WENT OFF in Q1 🔥 21 PTS (8-10 FGM) | 4 REB | 3 AST Catch every bucket on the NBA App and NBA TVhttps://t.co/WjxYAnJ76S pic.twitter.com/memaIe8CH5 — NBA (@NBA) October 23, 2022

Benn Mathurin is a bucket 🪣 He has 25 PTS for the Pacers on the NBA App pic.twitter.com/3Rjnjy37Bt — NBA (@NBA) October 23, 2022

Nikola Jokic drops an UNBELIEVABLE cross-court bounce pass to KCP 🥽 pic.twitter.com/roo84eQMSz — NBA (@NBA) October 23, 2022

Bam extends for the alley-oop throwdown from Herro 🔥 pic.twitter.com/jKSntlKzBm — NBA (@NBA) October 23, 2022

Clear the runway for Javonte Green 🛫#KiaTipOff22 Late Q3 on NBA League Pass

📲 https://t.co/VlgbaaupMe pic.twitter.com/Qe8E8WsHJv — NBA (@NBA) October 23, 2022

LUKA MAGIC IS SHOWING OUT 🪄 This wrap-around dribble in transition is 🤩 pic.twitter.com/pFDPLE9Q2d — NBA (@NBA) October 23, 2022

Keegan Murray’s first NBA bucket! #NBARooks #KiaTipOff22 Watch his NBA debut Live Now on the NBA Apphttps://t.co/1pomR04bRi pic.twitter.com/cu15v1yBfv — NBA (@NBA) October 23, 2022

Keegan Murray rises up for the alley 💪 He’s up to 10 PTS in his NBA debut Live Now on the NBA App #KiaTipOff22 ➡ https://t.co/1pomQZN8Pi pic.twitter.com/gtwuCMP8Zw — NBA (@NBA) October 23, 2022

With his triple-double tonight, Nikola Jokic has tied Wilt Chamberlain for 6th All-Time in Triple-Doubles! https://t.co/wv370eK74A pic.twitter.com/RUvhKGsivf — NBA History (@NBAHistory) October 23, 2022

PG-13 has 19 PTS at the half for the @LAClippers! Catch the second half on the NBA App 👇https://t.co/1pomQZN8Pi pic.twitter.com/hQRKJD67MX — NBA (@NBA) October 23, 2022

Paul George sneaks through the backdoor for the alley-oop! CLIPPERS/KINGS Q3 on the NBA Apphttps://t.co/1pomR04bRi pic.twitter.com/51M3ipBChY — NBA (@NBA) October 23, 2022

OH MY, THIS DRIBBLE MOVE BY JALEN GREEN 🤯🤯🤯 pic.twitter.com/nfHjYDGTYm — NBA (@NBA) October 23, 2022

Keegan Murray is up to 17 PTS in his NBA debut! #KiaTipOff22 Q4 Live Now on the NBA App

📲 https://t.co/1pomQZN8Pi pic.twitter.com/LiD0448f2K — NBA (@NBA) October 23, 2022

Reggie Jackson dances into the scoop layup 🕺 The @LAClippers are taking control in Q4 on the NBA App: https://t.co/1pomQZMAZK pic.twitter.com/sFJVIHbFWU — NBA (@NBA) October 23, 2022

🏀 FINAL SCORE THREAD 🏀 Jayson Tatum’s 40-point EXPLOSION led the @celtics to the win on the road! #KiaTipOff22 Jayson Tatum: 40 PTS, 8 REB, 2 BLK, 4 3PM

Paolo Banchero: 23 PTS, 5 REB For more, download the NBA app:

📲 https://t.co/WFdLNEjQ9Y pic.twitter.com/GwwUNrVJb8 — NBA (@NBA) October 23, 2022

Les rencontres de la nuit prochaine :