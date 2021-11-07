Heat

Résumé NBA (scores, stats, highlights) : le Heat hausse le ton, les Sixers gardent la tête et les Nuggets sauvent les meubles

Par
Publié le
Kyle Lowry 7 novembre 2021

Saturday night Lowry.

 Source image : NBA League Pass

Eh… quelle nuit ! Six matchs seulement mais beaucoup trop de dossiers brûlants, et la bonne idée qu’on a eu de ne pas aller à la morbiflette des voisins du septième. Les Nuggets au finish, Luka Doncic au finish, le Heat, les Sixers et les Suns trop forts et les Lakers claquée, envoyez le gros résumé NBA !

# Les résultats de la nuit

# Ce qu’il faut retenir 

  • Les Rockets tenaient leur deuxième victoire de la saison mais Aaron Gordon a mis deux tirs de suite, Nikola Jokic a contré Jae’Sean Tate au buzzer et Michael Porter Jr. a encore fait un superbe match.
  • Une information de la phrase précédente est fausse, à vous de la retrouver.
  • Jayson Tatum a remis le vert de chauffe mais Luka Doncic nous a offert son premier tour de magie de la saison.
  • Incroyable match entre le Heat et le Jazz. Incroyable. Bam Adebayo a dominé Rudy Gobert, Donovan Mitchell avait une dalle folle, mais Jimmy Butler, Tyler Herro et Kyle Lowry ont encore envoyé du pâté.
  • Kyle Lowry qui monte d’ailleurs en pression avec son premier triple-double sous les couleurs du Heat.
  • Très gros match entre Phoenix et Atlanta, et c’est Devin Booker qui a eu le dernier mot.
  • Les Bulls galèrent quand même à gagner des matchs quand ils jouent contre de vraies équipes, même si leur match face aux Sixers fut en tous points solide.
  • Joel Embiid a marché sur la raquette de Chicago (30/15) et il a failli mettre fin à la vie de Lonzo Ball.
  • Doc Rivers a gagné son 1  000ème match en carrière sur un banc.
  • Les Lakers ont réussi l’exploit de réactiver Damian Lillard et de faire passer Jusuf Nurkic pour Bill Russell.
  • Anthony Davis a joué sept minutes, puis il a eu la coulante et n’est jamais revenu.
  • Russell Westbrook a fait 1/13 au tir.
  • Sekou Doumbouya est le GOAT du garbage time.

# Quelques images pour égayer votre journée

# Le Top 10 de la nuit

# Les scores TTFL de la nuit

# Le classement

classement 7 novembre 2021

# Le programme de ce soir

  • 21h30 : Raptors – Nets
  • 0h : Knicks – Cavs
  • 0h : Magic – Jazz
  • 0h : Kings – Pacers
  • 1h : Thunder – Spurs
  • 2h30 : Warriors – Rockets
  • 3h : Clippers – Hornets

Une magnifique nuit de basket, avec au moins autant de belles histoires que de match au programme. A peine le temps de souffler avant… le retour au jeu ce soir dès 21h30, au Canada !

Related Items:, , ,
Cliquez pour commenter

Répondre

Votre adresse de messagerie ne sera pas publiée. Les champs obligatoires sont indiqués avec *


Recommandé pour vous


To Top