Résumé NBA (scores, stats, highlights) : le Heat hausse le ton, les Sixers gardent la tête et les Nuggets sauvent les meubles

Eh… quelle nuit ! Six matchs seulement mais beaucoup trop de dossiers brûlants, et la bonne idée qu’on a eu de ne pas aller à la morbiflette des voisins du septième. Les Nuggets au finish, Luka Doncic au finish, le Heat, les Sixers et les Suns trop forts et les Lakers claquée, envoyez le gros résumé NBA !

# Les résultats de la nuit

Nuggets – Rockets : 95-94

Heat – Jazz : 118-115

Bulls – Sixers : 105-114

Mavs – Celtics : 107-104

Suns – Hawks : 121-117

Blazers – Lakers : 105-90

# Ce qu’il faut retenir

Les Rockets tenaient leur deuxième victoire de la saison mais Aaron Gordon a mis deux tirs de suite, Nikola Jokic a contré Jae’Sean Tate au buzzer et Michael Porter Jr. a encore fait un superbe match.

Une information de la phrase précédente est fausse, à vous de la retrouver.

Jayson Tatum a remis le vert de chauffe mais Luka Doncic nous a offert son premier tour de magie de la saison.

Incroyable match entre le Heat et le Jazz. Incroyable. Bam Adebayo a dominé Rudy Gobert, Donovan Mitchell avait une dalle folle, mais Jimmy Butler, Tyler Herro et Kyle Lowry ont encore envoyé du pâté.

Kyle Lowry qui monte d’ailleurs en pression avec son premier triple-double sous les couleurs du Heat.

Très gros match entre Phoenix et Atlanta, et c’est Devin Booker qui a eu le dernier mot.

Les Bulls galèrent quand même à gagner des matchs quand ils jouent contre de vraies équipes, même si leur match face aux Sixers fut en tous points solide.

Joel Embiid a marché sur la raquette de Chicago (30/15) et il a failli mettre fin à la vie de Lonzo Ball.

Doc Rivers a gagné son 1 000ème match en carrière sur un banc.

Les Lakers ont réussi l’exploit de réactiver Damian Lillard et de faire passer Jusuf Nurkic pour Bill Russell.

Anthony Davis a joué sept minutes, puis il a eu la coulante et n’est jamais revenu.

Russell Westbrook a fait 1/13 au tir.

Sekou Doumbouya est le GOAT du garbage time.

# Quelques images pour égayer votre journée

Jeff Green posts up and elevates! 💥 Nuggets, Rockets on League Pass: https://t.co/5QqkBhf1W0 pic.twitter.com/IbduBEn6Li — NBA (@NBA) November 6, 2021

Facu Campazzo with time running down! 💦 Tight one early in Q4 on League Pass…watch here: https://t.co/5QqkBhf1W0 pic.twitter.com/WMKBbQ3gyC — NBA (@NBA) November 6, 2021

Christian Wood with authority…we’ve got a good one on NBA League Pass 🍿@HoustonRockets 87@nuggets 88 4 minutes left: https://t.co/5QqkBhf1W0 pic.twitter.com/rrhc8Fh9KY — NBA (@NBA) November 6, 2021

NIKOLA JOKIC SAYS NO AT THE BUZZER!@nuggets win a thriller. pic.twitter.com/Ax3uL3FHEe — NBA (@NBA) November 6, 2021

Aaron Gordon scores the final 6 points of the game to bring the @nuggets back! 🔥🔥 Final: DEN 105, HOU 104 pic.twitter.com/FUHFkQvmoR — NBA (@NBA) November 6, 2021

Joker comes up BIG for the @nuggets. 🃏 28 points on 15 shots

🃏 14 rebounds, 2 steals

🃏 Game-winning block as time expires pic.twitter.com/tAjNcjjoun — NBA (@NBA) November 6, 2021

LONZO.

LAVINE.

💥💥💥 Battle of Top-3 Eastern Conference teams on NBA League Pass right now ➡️ https://t.co/5QqkBhf1W0 pic.twitter.com/mjruTFoLgb — NBA (@NBA) November 7, 2021

8 quick for Joel Embiid to lead a 15-2 @sixers run! They lead CHI late in Q2 on League Pass ➡️ https://t.co/5QqkBhf1W0 pic.twitter.com/wF328WvBa8 — NBA (@NBA) November 7, 2021

20 PTS, 10 REB at halftime for Embiid 🔥 https://t.co/cqB6SeudtJ — NBA.com/Stats (@nbastats) November 7, 2021

Kyle Lowry is one assist away from a triple-double on @NBATV after this wild Caleb Martin finish 🔥 17 PTS

10 REB

9 AST pic.twitter.com/4NXPectKqy — NBA (@NBA) November 7, 2021

DONOVAN HAS 35.

13-0 JAZZ RUN. They cut it to 6 with 2 minutes left on @NBATV! Watch here: https://t.co/rTTQ9EtLON pic.twitter.com/dUePFvTosU — NBA (@NBA) November 7, 2021

Mike Conley saves it.

Mike Conley stripes it. 20-4 @utahjazz run…they have the ball down 3 with 17.6 left on @NBATV! Watch here: https://t.co/rTTQ9EtLON pic.twitter.com/q0BfYtnT5T — NBA (@NBA) November 7, 2021

Derrick Jones Jr. takes flight! ✈️ 6-point game early in the 4Q on NBA League Pass: https://t.co/5QqkBhf1W0 pic.twitter.com/YexZjLXs7o — NBA (@NBA) November 7, 2021

LaVine to Lonzo to DJJ…10-0 @chicagobulls run to take the lead! 5 minutes left on League Pass: https://t.co/5QqkBhf1W0 pic.twitter.com/gErx5aU05v — NBA (@NBA) November 7, 2021

Kyle Lowry’s first @MiamiHEAT triple-double lifts them to 7-2! Tyler Herro: 29 PTS

Jimmy Butler: 27 PTS

Bam Adebayo: 17 PTS

Donovan Mitchell: 37 PTS pic.twitter.com/KbxVNA10kg — NBA (@NBA) November 7, 2021

Joel Embiid’s 30th points of the game seal the @sixers 6th straight win! pic.twitter.com/RvTWcvUs76 — NBA (@NBA) November 7, 2021

Congrats to @sixers coach @DocRivers for becoming the 10th coach in NBA history with 1,000 career wins! pic.twitter.com/RNow6t7ScW — NBA (@NBA) November 7, 2021

Schroder to Time Lord for the hammer! 🔨@celtics 101@dallasmavs 102 Inside 3 minutes on League Pass: https://t.co/5QqkBhf1W0 pic.twitter.com/kSsoaD85RG — NBA (@NBA) November 7, 2021

KP with HUGE plays on both ends!@celtics 104@dallasmavs 104 16.6 left. Dallas ball. GET TO LEAGUE PASS NOW ➡️ https://t.co/5QqkBhf1W0 pic.twitter.com/UFSp7ssu1x — NBA (@NBA) November 7, 2021

D-Book has 30 points midway through the 3rd Q…plus this SWEET DIME to Mikal Bridges!@Suns 80@ATLHawks 78 Watch on League Pass: https://t.co/5QqkBhf1W0 pic.twitter.com/QHGxm0gsx7 — NBA (@NBA) November 7, 2021

35 for Book.

Suns down 2.

3 minutes left. WATCH ON LEAGUE PASS

⬇️⬇️⬇️https://t.co/5QqkBhf1W0 pic.twitter.com/ioVSzdTHDi — NBA (@NBA) November 7, 2021

🔔 @JoelEmbiid leads the @sixers to their 6th consecutive win! 30 points

15 boards

4-5 from deep pic.twitter.com/OCBdqZYWn1 — NBA (@NBA) November 7, 2021

🔥 The @MiamiHEAT improve to 7-2 behind big nights from Herro, Butler and Lowry 🔥@raf_tyler: 29 PTS (6-8 3PM)@JimmyButler: 27 PTS (11-15 FGM)@Klow7: 20 PTS, 12 REB, 10 AST pic.twitter.com/887XiMIjxm — NBA (@NBA) November 7, 2021

« One of the most amazing late game players I’ve ever seen. » Luka’s #TissotBuzzerBeater tally: 3 pic.twitter.com/w0PtoXzVWz — NBA (@NBA) November 7, 2021

🏀 FINAL SCORE THREAD 🏀 Aaron Gordon hits back-to-back threes to put the @nuggets on top, and Nikola Jokic comes up with the game-sealing block as time expires! Will Barton: 15 PTS, 7 REB, 6 AST pic.twitter.com/QLUrWCy7HE — NBA (@NBA) November 6, 2021

# Le Top 10 de la nuit

# Les scores TTFL de la nuit

# Le classement

# Le programme de ce soir

21h30 : Raptors – Nets

0h : Knicks – Cavs

0h : Magic – Jazz

0h : Kings – Pacers

1h : Thunder – Spurs

2h30 : Warriors – Rockets

3h : Clippers – Hornets

Une magnifique nuit de basket, avec au moins autant de belles histoires que de match au programme. A peine le temps de souffler avant… le retour au jeu ce soir dès 21h30, au Canada !