Résumé NBA (scores, stats, highlights) : vous pourrez donc dire à vos gosses que vous avez vu Josh Hart planter 44 points

Josh Hart 13 mars 2022

La fameuse Josh Hart night.

Petit samedi mais on était évidemment de service pour vous conter tout ça. On débriefe, de suite, maintenant, illico, let’s go.

# Les résultats de la nuit

# Ce qu’il faut retenir 

# Quelques souvenirs de la nuit

# Le Top 10 de la nuit

# Les scores TTFL de la nuit

# La course au tanking et à la Draft 2022

# La course aux Playoffs

# Le classement 

classement 13 mars 2022

# Le programme de ce soir

  • 18h : Nets – Knicks
  • 20h : Pistons – Clippers
  • 20h30 : Celtics – Mavericks
  • 23h : Magic – Sixers
  • 0h : Hawks – Pacers
  • 0h : Pelicans – Rockets
  • 0h : Thunder – Grizzlies
  • 2h : Suns – Lakers
