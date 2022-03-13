Résumé NBA (scores, stats, highlights) : vous pourrez donc dire à vos gosses que vous avez vu Josh Hart planter 44 points

Petit samedi mais on était évidemment de service pour vous conter tout ça. On débriefe, de suite, maintenant, illico, let’s go.

# Les résultats de la nuit

Heat – Wolves : 104-113

Bulls – Cavaliers : 101-91

Spurs – Pacers : 108-119

Warriors – Bucks : 122-109

Nuggets – Raptors : 115-127

Jazz – Kings : 134-125

Blazers – Wizards : 127-118

# Ce qu’il faut retenir

# Quelques souvenirs de la nuit

Alex Caruso receives a standing ovation as he checks in for his first game action since January! #BullsNation Watch on NBA League Pass: https://t.co/oz9UCQxdQa pic.twitter.com/zY4D1laZa5 — NBA (@NBA) March 13, 2022

Welcome Back Alex Caruso! He knocks down his first shot attempt on NBA League Pass: https://t.co/oz9UCQxdQa pic.twitter.com/S4nzbXn9nY — NBA (@NBA) March 13, 2022

CaruShow! AC gets the steal and finds Derrick Jones Jr. with a beautiful outlet pass for the slam Watch the @chicagobulls on NBA League Pass: https://t.co/oz9UCQxdQa pic.twitter.com/658Y8UqIX0 — NBA (@NBA) March 13, 2022

Markieff Morris scores his first basket in his return to the @MiamiHEAT Watch Now: https://t.co/oz9UCQxdQa pic.twitter.com/vebeN3iwTO — NBA (@NBA) March 13, 2022

Taurean Prince hits the reverse with a hand in his face 😤 Watch on NBA League Pass: https://t.co/oz9UCQxdQa pic.twitter.com/2ibFJsuNGX — NBA (@NBA) March 13, 2022

Steph is a menace off-ball! He cuts backdoor for the lay-up on ABC pic.twitter.com/hQVypSExl4 — NBA (@NBA) March 13, 2022

✅ Caruso no-look to DeMar

✅ DeMar dump off to Vuc

✅ Slam by Vuc Watch Now: https://t.co/oz9UCQxdQa pic.twitter.com/yB44tPYsni — NBA (@NBA) March 13, 2022

« How does he get this off? My goodness » Steph doing work on ABC pic.twitter.com/0Q6oDStoiR — NBA (@NBA) March 13, 2022

« DeMar DeRozan aka DeMarvelous » He knocks down the contested jumper to beat the halftime buzzer on NBA League Pass. Watch Here: https://t.co/oz9UCQxdQa pic.twitter.com/LoUesvirKR — NBA (@NBA) March 13, 2022

DeMar to beat the 1st half buzzer…MONEY! He has 17 PTS at the half for the @chicagobulls Watch Now: https://t.co/oz9UCQxdQa pic.twitter.com/eia080tcGx — NBA (@NBA) March 13, 2022

Turn me up Bobby! The @Bucks are Live on ABC pic.twitter.com/apvBdyNTqH — NBA (@NBA) March 13, 2022

💦 Klay knocks down 3 straight from deep on ABC He’s has 13 points early for the @warriors pic.twitter.com/cQ6eZ6xUDw — NBA (@NBA) March 13, 2022

KLAY IS FEELING IT! 18 first half points for Klay on ABC pic.twitter.com/1KZtC8bfN9 — NBA (@NBA) March 13, 2022

Klay lines up his 4th made 3 of the 1st half! 📺: ABC pic.twitter.com/Znajktmel4 — NBA (@NBA) March 13, 2022

💪 Giannis finishes through contact for the and-1 Watch the @Bucks on ABC pic.twitter.com/twMDJzOgJi — NBA (@NBA) March 13, 2022

Spin Cycle 🔄 Watch the CaruShow on NBA League Pass: https://t.co/oz9UCQxdQa pic.twitter.com/F6Vyv2HomV — NBA (@NBA) March 13, 2022

Klay (21 PTS) is LOCKED IN 💧 Klay’s Q2: 🔥 17 PTS, 🔥 5 3PM Bucks 58 | Warriors 67 HALFTIME pic.twitter.com/IsWptSVuyW — NBA (@NBA) March 13, 2022

Gabe Vincent hangs for the SICK reverse finish 🔥 Watch Now on NBA League Pass: https://t.co/oz9UCQxdQa pic.twitter.com/eTOaCLwVIv — NBA (@NBA) March 13, 2022

DeMar cracks a smile after knocking down the and-1 jumper Watch Now on NBA League Pass: https://t.co/oz9UCQxdQa pic.twitter.com/REMwdV9FxS — NBA (@NBA) March 13, 2022

Jordan Poole has 3 made-threes in just the first couple minutes of the 2nd-half 🔥 Watch Now on ABC pic.twitter.com/3zdU95ELQK — NBA (@NBA) March 13, 2022

Jordan Clarkson is on 🔥 🔥 24 PTS (9-11) in the first-half

🔥 6-8 3PM Watch Now on NBA League Pass: https://t.co/oz9UCQxdQa pic.twitter.com/DEPmXDkMe4 — NBA (@NBA) March 13, 2022

🔥 30 points for Tyler Herro (6-9 3PM) 🔥 Watch Now on NBA League Pass: https://t.co/oz9UCQxdQa pic.twitter.com/BXhFPkyx0T — NBA (@NBA) March 13, 2022

Klay (26 PTS) knocks down his 6th 3-ball of the night! Live on ABC pic.twitter.com/c96NH5EoqP — NBA (@NBA) March 13, 2022

GIANNIS SPINS AND POWERS IT DOWN! Watch Now on ABC pic.twitter.com/Az1uIUbvan — NBA (@NBA) March 13, 2022

Klay ties a season-high with 7 3PM! 🔥 He has 29 points for the @warriors on ABC pic.twitter.com/LVTNnAw3Fd — NBA (@NBA) March 13, 2022

Klay got Draymond out of his seat with his 7th three-pointer of the night! Watch Now on ABC pic.twitter.com/f4mwTsArFJ — NBA (@NBA) March 13, 2022

Klay Thompson knocks down his 8th 3-pointer of the night! He has a season-high 36 points on ABC pic.twitter.com/SvmplD5Auy — NBA (@NBA) March 13, 2022

This dunk by Jonathan Kuminga is just WOW! Watch Now on ABC pic.twitter.com/nP2BblPfU8 — NBA (@NBA) March 13, 2022

Will Barton throws it down, and a 94 foot dime by Jokic! Watch Now on NBA League Pass: https://t.co/oz9UCQxdQa pic.twitter.com/VvcF3RefIZ — NBA (@NBA) March 13, 2022

Jordan Clarkson has a season high 36 PTS for the @utahjazz! Watch Now on NBA League Pass: https://t.co/oz9UCQxdQa pic.twitter.com/V0JJQFXmuL — NBA (@NBA) March 13, 2022

🔥 Jordan Clarkson has a season-high 42 PTS 🔥 Watch Now on NBA League Pass: https://t.co/oz9UCQxdQa pic.twitter.com/jfakzHTpEU — NBA (@NBA) March 13, 2022

Klay Thompson tonight: 💧 38 points (season high)

💧 8 3PM (season high)

💧 Warriors Win#DubNation pic.twitter.com/CmlKXQtj55 — NBA (@NBA) March 13, 2022

🔥 A career-high 45 points for Jordan Clarkson! pic.twitter.com/ridq1Dm4Ut — NBA (@NBA) March 13, 2022

Jordan Clarkson takes it all in as he receives a standing ovation after setting a career-high with 45 PTS! pic.twitter.com/AAWQmBJC6F — NBA (@NBA) March 13, 2022

Josh Hart throws it down for a career-high 32 PTS! Watch Now on NBA League Pass: https://t.co/oz9UCQxdQa pic.twitter.com/hJyqSnskMP — NBA (@NBA) March 13, 2022

🔥 43 PTS x Josh Hart 🔥 Josh Hart knocks down the and-1 3 ball on a career night! He has a career-high 43 points on NBA League Pass: https://t.co/oz9UCQxdQa pic.twitter.com/IaT70viMhQ — NBA (@NBA) March 13, 2022

Josh Hart checks out of the game and receives a standing ovation in Portland after dropping a career-high 44 PTS! pic.twitter.com/FWbVfHBZR3 — NBA (@NBA) March 13, 2022

« Barack Obama, That 44! » 😂 Josh Hart swarmed by his teammates after setting a career-high with 44 PTS tonight for the @Trailblazers! pic.twitter.com/PykKz5Hy49 — NBA (@NBA) March 13, 2022

Klay Thompson receives an ovation as he checks out of the game with a season high 38 points and 8 3PM! #DubNation pic.twitter.com/pxswabPDlc — NBA (@NBA) March 13, 2022

🏀 FINAL SCORE THREAD 🏀 Klay Thompson erupts for a season-high 38 PTS to lead the @warriors to the win in The Bay! #DubNation Klay Thompson: 38 PTS, 6 REB, 5 AST, 8 3PM

Jordan Poole: 30 PTS, 6 REB, 5 AST, 5 3PM pic.twitter.com/5WNqe4EaJf — NBA (@NBA) March 13, 2022

# Le Top 10 de la nuit

# Les scores TTFL de la nuit

# La course au tanking et à la Draft 2022

# La course aux Playoffs

# Le classement

# Le programme de ce soir