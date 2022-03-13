Résumé NBA (scores, stats, highlights) : vous pourrez donc dire à vos gosses que vous avez vu Josh Hart planter 44 points

Petit samedi mais on était évidemment de service pour vous conter tout ça. On débriefe, de suite, maintenant, illico, let’s go.
# Les résultats de la nuit
- Heat – Wolves : 104-113
- Bulls – Cavaliers : 101-91
- Spurs – Pacers : 108-119
- Warriors – Bucks : 122-109
- Nuggets – Raptors : 115-127
- Jazz – Kings : 134-125
- Blazers – Wizards : 127-118
# Ce qu’il faut retenir
- Enorme match collectif des Wolves et victoire à Miami malgré un gros duo Bam Adebayo / Tyler Herro pour le Heat.
- Markieff Morris a rejoué au basket et ses cervicales vont bien.
- Alex Caruso a rejoué au basket et il est toujours aussi beau.
- Et forcément, les Bulls ont battu les Cavs et c’est une sacrée belle opération.
- Le tank est de sortie à San Antonio maintenant que Gregg Popovich a bien été fêté.
- Klay Thompson a pris un coup de chaud et il a emmené Jordan Poole dans son sillage.
- Pascal Siakam et Scottie Barnes ont permis aux Raptors de prendre une victoire essentielle face aux Nuggets.
- Match bizarre entre le Jazz et les Kings. De’Aaron Fox a encore été phénoménal, mais le duo… Hassan Whiteside / Jordan Clarkson était dans la forme de sa vie.
- Et Josh Hart, il était dans quel genre de forme ????!!!????
# Quelques souvenirs de la nuit
Isaiah Jackson drops the HAMMER!
Isaiah Jackson drops the HAMMER!
— NBA (@NBA) March 13, 2022
Take flight Ant!
Take flight Ant!
— NBA (@NBA) March 13, 2022
Alex Caruso receives a standing ovation as he checks in for his first game action since January! #BullsNation
Alex Caruso receives a standing ovation as he checks in for his first game action since January! #BullsNation
— NBA (@NBA) March 13, 2022
Welcome Back Alex Caruso!
Welcome Back Alex Caruso!
He knocks down his first shot attempt
— NBA (@NBA) March 13, 2022
That’s too smooth DeMar
That's too smooth DeMar
— NBA (@NBA) March 13, 2022
CaruShow!
AC gets the steal and finds Derrick Jones Jr. with a beautiful outlet pass for the slam
CaruShow!
AC gets the steal and finds Derrick Jones Jr. with a beautiful outlet pass for the slam
— NBA (@NBA) March 13, 2022
Get Bouncy Devin Vassell! 💥
Get Bouncy Devin Vassell! 💥
— NBA (@NBA) March 13, 2022
Markieff Morris scores his first basket in his return to the @MiamiHEAT
Markieff Morris scores his first basket in his return to the @MiamiHEAT
— NBA (@NBA) March 13, 2022
Taurean Prince hits the reverse with a hand in his face 😤
Taurean Prince hits the reverse with a hand in his face 😤
— NBA (@NBA) March 13, 2022
Steph is a menace off-ball!
Steph is a menace off-ball!
He cuts backdoor for the lay-up on ABC
— NBA (@NBA) March 13, 2022
✅ Caruso no-look to DeMar
✅ DeMar dump off to Vuc
✅ Slam by Vuc
✅ Caruso no-look to DeMar
✅ DeMar dump off to Vuc
✅ Slam by Vuc
— NBA (@NBA) March 13, 2022
« How does he get this off? My goodness »
« How does he get this off? My goodness »
Steph doing work on ABC
— NBA (@NBA) March 13, 2022
« DeMar DeRozan aka DeMarvelous »
He knocks down the contested jumper to beat the halftime buzzer on NBA League Pass.
Watch Here: https://t.co/oz9UCQxdQa pic.twitter.com/LoUesvirKR
— NBA (@NBA) March 13, 2022
DeMar to beat the 1st half buzzer…MONEY!
He has 17 PTS at the half for the @chicagobulls
DeMar to beat the 1st half buzzer…MONEY!
He has 17 PTS at the half for the @chicagobulls
— NBA (@NBA) March 13, 2022
Turn me up Bobby!
Turn me up Bobby!
The @Bucks are Live on ABC
— NBA (@NBA) March 13, 2022
💦 Klay knocks down 3 straight from deep on ABC
💦 Klay knocks down 3 straight from deep on ABC
He's has 13 points early for the @warriors
— NBA (@NBA) March 13, 2022
KLAY IS FEELING IT!
KLAY IS FEELING IT!
18 first half points for Klay on ABC
— NBA (@NBA) March 13, 2022
Klay lines up his 4th made 3 of the 1st half!
📺: ABC pic.twitter.com/Znajktmel4
— NBA (@NBA) March 13, 2022
💪 Giannis finishes through contact for the and-1
💪 Giannis finishes through contact for the and-1
— NBA (@NBA) March 13, 2022
Spin Cycle 🔄
Spin Cycle 🔄
— NBA (@NBA) March 13, 2022
Klay (21 PTS) is LOCKED IN 💧
Klay’s Q2: 🔥 17 PTS, 🔥 5 3PM
Bucks 58 | Warriors 67 HALFTIME pic.twitter.com/IsWptSVuyW
— NBA (@NBA) March 13, 2022
Gabe Vincent hangs for the SICK reverse finish 🔥
Gabe Vincent hangs for the SICK reverse finish 🔥
— NBA (@NBA) March 13, 2022
DeMar cracks a smile after knocking down the and-1 jumper
DeMar cracks a smile after knocking down the and-1 jumper
— NBA (@NBA) March 13, 2022
Jordan Poole has 3 made-threes in just the first couple minutes of the 2nd-half 🔥
Watch Now on ABC pic.twitter.com/3zdU95ELQK
— NBA (@NBA) March 13, 2022
Jordan Clarkson is on 🔥
🔥 24 PTS (9-11) in the first-half
🔥 6-8 3PM
Jordan Clarkson is on 🔥
🔥 24 PTS (9-11) in the first-half
🔥 6-8 3PM
— NBA (@NBA) March 13, 2022
🔥 30 points for Tyler Herro (6-9 3PM) 🔥
🔥 30 points for Tyler Herro (6-9 3PM) 🔥
— NBA (@NBA) March 13, 2022
Klay (26 PTS) knocks down his 6th 3-ball of the night!
Live on ABC pic.twitter.com/c96NH5EoqP
— NBA (@NBA) March 13, 2022
GIANNIS SPINS AND POWERS IT DOWN!
GIANNIS SPINS AND POWERS IT DOWN!
— NBA (@NBA) March 13, 2022
Klay ties a season-high with 7 3PM!
Klay ties a season-high with 7 3PM!
🔥 He has 29 points for the @warriors on ABC
— NBA (@NBA) March 13, 2022
Klay got Draymond out of his seat with his 7th three-pointer of the night!
Watch Now on ABC pic.twitter.com/f4mwTsArFJ
— NBA (@NBA) March 13, 2022
Klay Thompson knocks down his 8th 3-pointer of the night!
Klay Thompson knocks down his 8th 3-pointer of the night!
He has a season-high 36 points on ABC
— NBA (@NBA) March 13, 2022
This dunk by Jonathan Kuminga is just WOW!
This dunk by Jonathan Kuminga is just WOW!
— NBA (@NBA) March 13, 2022
Will Barton throws it down, and a 94 foot dime by Jokic!
Will Barton throws it down, and a 94 foot dime by Jokic!
— NBA (@NBA) March 13, 2022
Jordan Clarkson has a season high 36 PTS for the @utahjazz!
Jordan Clarkson has a season high 36 PTS for the @utahjazz!
— NBA (@NBA) March 13, 2022
🔥 Jordan Clarkson has a season-high 42 PTS 🔥
🔥 Jordan Clarkson has a season-high 42 PTS 🔥
— NBA (@NBA) March 13, 2022
Klay Thompson tonight:
💧 38 points (season high)
💧 8 3PM (season high)
💧 Warriors Win#DubNation pic.twitter.com/CmlKXQtj55
— NBA (@NBA) March 13, 2022
🔥 A career-high 45 points for Jordan Clarkson!
— NBA (@NBA) March 13, 2022
Jordan Clarkson takes it all in as he receives a standing ovation after setting a career-high with 45 PTS!
— NBA (@NBA) March 13, 2022
Josh Hart throws it down for a career-high 32 PTS!
Josh Hart throws it down for a career-high 32 PTS!
— NBA (@NBA) March 13, 2022
🤣 The @utahjazz celebrate Jordan Clarkson's career-high 45 points! #TakeNote
— NBA (@NBA) March 13, 2022
🔥 43 PTS x Josh Hart 🔥
Josh Hart knocks down the and-1 3 ball on a career night!
🔥 43 PTS x Josh Hart 🔥
Josh Hart knocks down the and-1 3 ball on a career night!
He has a career-high 43 points
— NBA (@NBA) March 13, 2022
Josh Hart checks out of the game and receives a standing ovation in Portland after dropping a career-high 44 PTS!
— NBA (@NBA) March 13, 2022
« Barack Obama, That 44! »
« Barack Obama, That 44! »
😂 Josh Hart swarmed by his teammates after setting a career-high with 44 PTS tonight for the @Trailblazers!
— NBA (@NBA) March 13, 2022
Klay Thompson receives an ovation as he checks out of the game with a season high 38 points and 8 3PM! #DubNation
— NBA (@NBA) March 13, 2022
🏀 FINAL SCORE THREAD 🏀
Klay Thompson erupts for a season-high 38 PTS to lead the @warriors to the win in The Bay! #DubNation
Klay Thompson: 38 PTS, 6 REB, 5 AST, 8 3PM
Jordan Poole: 30 PTS, 6 REB, 5 AST, 5 3PM pic.twitter.com/5WNqe4EaJf
— NBA (@NBA) March 13, 2022
# Le Top 10 de la nuit
# Les scores TTFL de la nuit
# La course au tanking et à la Draft 2022
# La course aux Playoffs
# Le classement
# Le programme de ce soir
- 18h : Nets – Knicks
- 20h : Pistons – Clippers
- 20h30 : Celtics – Mavericks
- 23h : Magic – Sixers
- 0h : Hawks – Pacers
- 0h : Pelicans – Rockets
- 0h : Thunder – Grizzlies
- 2h : Suns – Lakers