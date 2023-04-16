Kings

Le retour des Kings en Playoffs en images : c’était bruyant, c’était violet, c’était complètement fou

LIGHT THE BEAM. LIGHT THE BEAM. LIGHT THE BEAM.

On ne s’attendait pas à moins et, pourtant, on n’a pas été déçu. La version Kings du “je ne m’attendais à rien et je suis quand même déçu”, la version basket du “comment être tout simplement heureux dans son canapé à 5h du matin”. 

Sacramento s’était paré de son plus beau violet cette nuit, pour honorer son rendez-vous avec les Playoffs. 17 ans que la ville attendait ça, et disons que la franchise californienne aura mis les petits plats dans les grands pour ces retrouvailles. Sur le terrain d’abord, avec une victoire incroyable acquise en partie grâce à un De’Aaron Fox phénoménal pour son premier match en Playoffs en carrière, mais également en dehors, avec une atmosphère… spéciale qui s’est emparée des abords du Golden 1 Center, puis des travées de la salle avant, pendant et après le match. Des anciens de la bande qui passent respirer à nouveau l’ambiance des Playoffs, les copains de Kings France qui vivent leur meilleure vie, un Light The Beam légendaire… allez, petit retour en images, on en est encore tout chose.

