On ne s’attendait pas à moins et, pourtant, on n’a pas été déçu. La version Kings du “je ne m’attendais à rien et je suis quand même déçu”, la version basket du “comment être tout simplement heureux dans son canapé à 5h du matin”.

Sacramento s’était paré de son plus beau violet cette nuit, pour honorer son rendez-vous avec les Playoffs. 17 ans que la ville attendait ça, et disons que la franchise californienne aura mis les petits plats dans les grands pour ces retrouvailles. Sur le terrain d’abord, avec une victoire incroyable acquise en partie grâce à un De’Aaron Fox phénoménal pour son premier match en Playoffs en carrière, mais également en dehors, avec une atmosphère… spéciale qui s’est emparée des abords du Golden 1 Center, puis des travées de la salle avant, pendant et après le match. Des anciens de la bande qui passent respirer à nouveau l’ambiance des Playoffs, les copains de Kings France qui vivent leur meilleure vie, un Light The Beam légendaire… allez, petit retour en images, on en est encore tout chose.

Kings fans are DEEP waiting to get into the arena for their first playoff game in 17 YEARS 🟣🔦 pic.twitter.com/v2CsewAEnK — Bleacher Report (@BleacherReport) April 15, 2023

18 minutes to tip-off and Golden 1 Center already rocking. pic.twitter.com/dZD0OLOG3k — Marc J. Spears (@MarcJSpears) April 16, 2023

Kings legends Bobby Jackson, Vlade Divac and Jason Williams are in attendance for the Game 1 Playoff matchup vs. the Warriors 🤩 (via @SeanCunningham)pic.twitter.com/EYww7dy4ao — ClutchPoints (@ClutchPointsApp) April 16, 2023

Kings intros before there tip-off of Game 1 at Golden 1 Center. pic.twitter.com/gylCQyeipJ — Sean Cunningham (@SeanCunningham) April 16, 2023

Jason Williams x Vlade Divac x 50 Cent x Gary Payton#SacramentoKings #NBAPlayoffs pic.twitter.com/SazTVWj2mt — Edilson J. Silva 🇨🇦🏀 (@edilsonbuzz) April 16, 2023

#PLAYOFFMODE IS BACK IN SAC! KINGS WIN A THRILLING GAME 1 🔥 pic.twitter.com/t6aXPAAyzv — NBA (@NBA) April 16, 2023

De’Aaron Fox lights the beam in Sacramento and the Kings fans are going CRAZY 🔥pic.twitter.com/qPNz195bsW — ClutchPoints (@ClutchPointsApp) April 16, 2023