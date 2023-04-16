News TTFL

TrashTalk Fantasy League : tout le monde a foncé sur Mikal Bridges, tout le monde est plutôt satisfait

Contrairement à ce chacal de Trae Young et à ce dromadaire de Dejounte Murray.

C’est parti pour le petit point matinal en TrashTalk Fantasy League, celui qui décidera de votre humeur aujourd’hui ! Bonne ou mauvaise nouvelle, top pick ou hell pick, caviar ou carotte, il y en aura pour tout le monde et chaque matin jusqu’à la fin des Playoffs. Et n’oubliez pas de garder le sourire, c’est une guerre mais ça reste un jeu.

# LE PODIUM DE LA NUIT EN TTFL

# LES 30 MEILLEURS SCORES DE LA NUIT EN TTFL

# LE SCORE DES PICKS LES PLUS POPULAIRES DE LA NUIT EN TTFL

# LES MATCHS DE CE SOIR

  • 21h : Grizzlies – Lakers
  • 23h30 : Bucks – Heat
  • 2h : Suns – Clippers
  • 4h30 : Nuggets – Wolves
