C’est parti pour le petit point matinal en TrashTalk Fantasy League, celui qui décidera de votre humeur aujourd’hui ! Bonne ou mauvaise nouvelle, top pick ou hell pick, caviar ou carotte, il y en aura pour tout le monde et chaque matin jusqu’à la fin des Playoffs. Et n’oubliez pas de garder le sourire, c’est une guerre mais ça reste un jeu.
Comment jouer à la TrashTalk Fantasy League ?
Règles et explications du meilleur jeu de basket de la galaxie
# LE PODIUM DE LA NUIT EN TTFL
Best picks en #TTFL cette nuit :
– Malik Monk : 52 pts
– Donovan Mitchell : 49 pts
– De’Aaron Fox : 47 pts#NBA pic.twitter.com/ki3upLLeUE
— TrashTalk Fantasy Lab (@TTFLab) April 16, 2023
# LES 30 MEILLEURS SCORES DE LA NUIT EN TTFL
#TTFL Top 30
➡️ Round #01 | Pick #01#NBA pic.twitter.com/yJgw9gJsAt
— TrashTalk Fantasy Lab (@TTFLab) April 16, 2023
# LE SCORE DES PICKS LES PLUS POPULAIRES DE LA NUIT EN TTFL
#TTFL Popular-Picks Scores
➡️ Round #01 | Pick #01
📊 Moyenne des joueurs TTFL de la nuit : 29.81 pts#NBA pic.twitter.com/9YixUsKCzp
— TrashTalk Fantasy Lab (@TTFLab) April 16, 2023
# LES MATCHS DE CE SOIR
- 21h : Grizzlies – Lakers
- 23h30 : Bucks – Heat
- 2h : Suns – Clippers
- 4h30 : Nuggets – Wolves