Conseils des experts

TrashTalk Fantasy League : avis à la TTFL, Joel Embiid joue les back-to-back et il les joue plutôt bien

Par
Publié le
Joel Embiid Sixers vs Bucks 19 novembre 2022

67 points hier et 68 points aujourd’hui pour le pivot des Sixers.

 Source image : NBA League Pass

C’est parti pour le petit point matinal en TrashTalk Fantasy League, celui qui décidera de votre humeur aujourd’hui ! Bonne ou mauvaise nouvelle, top pick ou hell pick, caviar ou carotte, il y en aura pour tout le monde et chaque matin jusqu’à l’été prochain. N’oubliez pas de garder le sourire, c’est une guerre mais ça reste un jeu.

Comment jouer à la TrashTalk Fantasy League ?
Règles et explications du meilleur jeu de basket de la galaxie

# LE PODIUM DE LA NUIT EN TTFL

# LES 30 MEILLEURS SCORES DE LA NUIT EN TTFL

# LES SCORES DES PICKS LES PLUS POPULAIRES DE LA NUIT EN TTFL

# LES MATCHS DE CE SOIR

  • 20h : Celtics – Grizzlies
  • 21h : Raptors – Pistons
Related Items:, ,
Cliquez pour commenter

Répondre

Votre adresse e-mail ne sera pas publiée. Les champs obligatoires sont indiqués avec *


Recommandé pour vous


To Top