C’est parti pour le petit point matinal en TrashTalk Fantasy League, celui qui décidera de votre humeur aujourd’hui ! Bonne ou mauvaise nouvelle, top pick ou hell pick, caviar ou carotte, il y en aura pour tout le monde et chaque matin jusqu’à l’été prochain. N’oubliez pas de garder le sourire, c’est une guerre mais ça reste un jeu.
# LE PODIUM DE LA NUIT EN TTFL
# LES 30 MEILLEURS SCORES DE LA NUIT EN TTFL
# LES SCORES DES PICKS LES PLUS POPULAIRES DE LA NUIT EN TTFL
# LES MATCHS DE CE SOIR
- 20h : Celtics – Grizzlies
- 21h : Raptors – Pistons