TrashTalk Fantasy League : 104 points pour Joel Embiid, deuxième meilleur score de l’histoire de la TTFL !

C’est parti pour le petit point TTFL matinal, celui qui décidera de votre humeur aujourd’hui ! Bonne ou mauvaise nouvelle, top pick ou hell pick, caviar ou carotte, il y en aura pour tout le monde et chaque matin jusqu’à l’été prochain. Et gardez le sourire, c’est une guerre mais ça reste un jeu.
C’est quoi la TrashTalk Fantasy League ? Règles et explications pour jouer à la TTFL, le meilleur jeu de basket de la galaxie
# Ils ont cartonné
– Joel Embiid : 104 points
– Darius Garland : 69 points
– Anthony Davis : 68 points
– Shai Gilgeous-Alexander : 62 points
– Domantas Sabonis : 60 points
– Kevin Durant : 58 points
– D’Angelo Russell : 57 points
– Karl-Anthony Towns : 53 points
– Josh Giddey : 52 points
# Ils ont assuré
– Michael Porter Jr. : 48 points
– Julius Randle : 42 points
– Cam Reddish : 41 points
– Kristaps Porzingis : 40 points
# C’est pas trop mal
– Stephen Curry : 38 points
– Immanuel Quickley : 37 points
– Andrew Wiggins, Lonnie Walker IV : 35 points
– De’Aaron Fox, Taurean Prince : 34 points
– Jalen Brunson, Nikola Jokic : 33 points
– Rudy Gobert, Andre Drummond, Steven Adams, Jeremiah Robinson-Earl : 30 points
# Un peu pourri quand même
– Zach LaVine, Jamal Murray, Keegan Murray : 28 points
– DeMar DeRozan : 25 points
– Aaron Gordon : 24 points
– Russell Westbrook : 22 points
– Klay Thompson : 20 points
– Lauri Markkanen : 17 points
– Tyrese Maxey : 16 points
# Les belles carottes
– Anthony Edwards, Nikola Vucevic : 9 points
– Kyle Kuzma : 8 points
– LeBron James, Ja Morant, Desmond Bane, Donovan Mitchell, Bradley Beal, James Harden : 0 point
– R.J. Barrett : – 4 points
– Evan Fournier : – 5 points
# programme de ce soir
- 1h : Pistons – Raptors
- 1h : Magic – Hornets
- 1h30 : Heat – Suns
- 1h30 : Celtics – Thunder
- 2h : Bucks – Hawks
- 2h : Rockets – Clippers
- 4h : Warriors – Spurs