Conseils des experts

TrashTalk Fantasy League : 104 points pour Joel Embiid, deuxième meilleur score de l’histoire de la TTFL !

Par
Publié le
Joel Embiid TrashTalk Fantasy League 14 novembre 2022

Joel Embiid a tapé les 100 points en TTFL.

Source image : Montage TrashTalk

C’est parti pour le petit point TTFL matinal, celui qui décidera de votre humeur aujourd’hui ! Bonne ou mauvaise nouvelle, top pick ou hell pick, caviar ou carotte, il y en aura pour tout le monde et chaque matin jusqu’à l’été prochain. Et gardez le sourire, c’est une guerre mais ça reste un jeu.

C’est quoi la TrashTalk Fantasy League ? Règles et explications pour jouer à la TTFL, le meilleur jeu de basket de la galaxie

L’adresse qui va bien pour tout savoir sur ton jeu préféré

# Ils ont cartonné

– Joel Embiid : 104 points

– Darius Garland : 69 points

– Anthony Davis : 68 points

– Shai Gilgeous-Alexander : 62 points

– Domantas Sabonis : 60 points

– Kevin Durant : 58 points

– D’Angelo Russell : 57 points

– Karl-Anthony Towns : 53 points

– Josh Giddey : 52 points

# Ils ont assuré

– Michael Porter Jr. : 48 points

– Julius Randle : 42 points

– Cam Reddish : 41 points

– Kristaps Porzingis : 40 points

# C’est pas trop mal

– Stephen Curry : 38 points

– Immanuel Quickley : 37 points

– Andrew Wiggins, Lonnie Walker IV : 35 points

– De’Aaron Fox, Taurean Prince : 34 points

– Jalen Brunson, Nikola Jokic : 33 points

– Rudy Gobert, Andre Drummond, Steven Adams, Jeremiah Robinson-Earl : 30 points

# Un peu pourri quand même

– Zach LaVine, Jamal Murray, Keegan Murray : 28 points

– DeMar DeRozan : 25 points

– Aaron Gordon : 24 points

– Russell Westbrook : 22 points

– Klay Thompson : 20 points

– Lauri Markkanen : 17 points

– Tyrese Maxey : 16 points

# Les belles carottes

– Anthony Edwards, Nikola Vucevic : 9 points

– Kyle Kuzma : 8 points

– LeBron James, Ja Morant, Desmond Bane, Donovan Mitchell, Bradley Beal, James Harden : 0 point

– R.J. Barrett : – 4 points

– Evan Fournier : – 5 points

# programme de ce soir

  • 1h : Pistons – Raptors
  • 1h : Magic – Hornets
  • 1h30 : Heat – Suns
  • 1h30 : Celtics – Thunder
  • 2h : Bucks – Hawks
  • 2h : Rockets – Clippers
  • 4h : Warriors – Spurs
