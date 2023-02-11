C’est parti pour le petit point matinal en TrashTalk Fantasy League, celui qui décidera de votre humeur aujourd’hui ! Bonne ou mauvaise nouvelle, top pick ou hell pick, caviar ou carotte, il y en aura pour tout le monde et chaque matin jusqu’à l’été prochain. N’oubliez pas de garder le sourire, c’est une guerre mais ça reste un jeu.
# LE PODIUM DE LA NUIT EN TTFL
Best picks en #TTFL cette nuit :
– Shai Gilgeous-Alexander : 79 pts
– Joel Embiid : 67 pts
– Jayson Tatum : 61 pts#NBA pic.twitter.com/PtyzRTzLSO
# LES 30 MEILLEURS SCORES DE LA NUIT EN TTFL
#TTFL Top 30
➡️ Deck #17 | Pick #113#NBA pic.twitter.com/0UXldS6enn
# LES PICKS LES PLUS POPULAIRES DE LA NUIT EN TTFL
#TTFL Popular-Picks Scores
➡️ Deck #17 | Pick #113
📊 Moyenne de la nuit : 43.53 pts#NBA pic.twitter.com/psy31Mz0Me
# LES MATCHS DE CE SOIR
- 0h : Nets – Sixers
- 1h : Magic – Heat
- 1h : Wizards – Pacers
- 1h : Hornets – Nuggets
- 1h30 : Hawks – Spurs
- 1h30 : Knicks – Jazz
- 2h : Cavaliers – Bulls
- 2h30 : Warriors – Lakers
- 4h : Kings – Mavericks