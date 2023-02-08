La NBA selon Twitter

Les réactions au record de LeBron James sur Twitter : 38 390 points au compteur, et à peu près autant d’hommages

LeBron est désormais seul au monde (et en top tweet)

La véritable question du moment n’était pas de savoir si LeBron James allait battre le record de points de Kareem Abdul-Jabbar, mais plutôt quand, contre qui et de quelle façon. Maintenant que l’on a la réponse, et que LBJ trône seul en tête du classement des meilleurs scoreurs de la NBA, observons le respect qui est mis sur le nom du King, tout simplement.

Pour une fois, ça se passe de traductions, mesurons et respectons juste la grandeur.

Des hommages sur Twitter mais aussi en vidéo, et pas que dans le monde du basket d’ailleurs. Il fallait bien ça pour célébrer la grandeur de ce record, qui ne devrait pas être dépassé de si tôt.

