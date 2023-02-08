La véritable question du moment n’était pas de savoir si LeBron James allait battre le record de points de Kareem Abdul-Jabbar, mais plutôt quand, contre qui et de quelle façon. Maintenant que l’on a la réponse, et que LBJ trône seul en tête du classement des meilleurs scoreurs de la NBA, observons le respect qui est mis sur le nom du King, tout simplement.

Pour une fois, ça se passe de traductions, mesurons et respectons juste la grandeur.

Congrats @KingJames …legendary stuff right there 🫡 #38388 — Stephen Curry (@StephenCurry30) February 8, 2023

Witnessed Greatness. The Blueprint is there.!

Congrats @KingJames 👊🏽🔥🖤 — Trae Young (@TheTraeYoung) February 8, 2023

Congrats my brother @KingJames 🐐🐐🐐🐐🐐🐐🐐 not hearing anything they sayin!! #38388 — Draymond Green (@Money23Green) February 8, 2023

38388 and counting… congratulations @KingJames!! — Chris Paul (@CP3) February 8, 2023

👑 — Mike Conley (@mconley11) February 8, 2023

The greatest !! congrats to @KingJames — Jaylen Brown (@FCHWPO) February 8, 2023

Greatest of All Time 👑

💐💐💐💐💐💐💐💐💐💐💐💐💐💐 — Ja Morant (@JaMorant) February 8, 2023

Whether you like or not the player… 🤷🏻

This is BIG! 👏🏻 #Respect 👑 https://t.co/WX2Tbnr20l — Nando De Colo (@NandoDeColo) February 8, 2023

Glad that our son could witness an historical moment like this one. Congrats LeBron, HUGE accomplishment 🙏🏽 — Nicolas Batum (@nicolas88batum) February 8, 2023

👑 — Jusuf Nurkić (@bosnianbeast27) February 8, 2023

.@KingJames lived up to the expectation of having the greatest career ever! My brother!! Cool to say I gave you few assists 🥲🔥🐐🌺 — kuz (@kylekuzma) February 8, 2023

Congratulations to LeBron for breaking the NBA all-time scoring record with 38,388 career points! 🔥👏🏾@KingJames — Earvin Magic Johnson (@MagicJohnson) February 8, 2023

🏀 #NBAextra

🙌 Proches, sportifs ou célébrités, ils ont rendu hommage à LeBron James pic.twitter.com/bR9lRpHYIm — NBAextra (@NBAextra) February 8, 2023

Des hommages sur Twitter mais aussi en vidéo, et pas que dans le monde du basket d’ailleurs. Il fallait bien ça pour célébrer la grandeur de ce record, qui ne devrait pas être dépassé de si tôt.