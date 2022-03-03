Résumé NBA (scores, stats, highlights) : le nouveau Big Three des Sixers a fêté les 100 points de Wilt Chamberlain comme il se doit

Qui dit mercredi soir en NBA dit forcément soirée originale. Une fois n’est pas coutume… cette fois-ci ce fut plutôt calme, malgré quelques money times bien croustillants tout de même. Pour savoir de quoi on parle ? Rendez-vous un peu plus bas.

# Les résultats de la nuit

Magic – Pacers : 114-122

Cavaliers – Hornets : 98-119

Sixers – Knicks : 123-108

Pelicans – Kings : 125-95

Bucks – Heat : 120-119

Rockets – Jazz : 127-132

Nuggets – Thunder : 107-119

Suns – Blazers : 120-90

# Ce qu’il faut retenir

La jeunesse du Magic a encore fait de belles choses cette nuit, notamment Mo Bamba, la connexion Wendell Carter Jr. / Markelle Fultz et surtout le rookie Franz Wagner. Mo Bamba a même égalisé pour envoyer tout le monde en prolongations mais un énorme Malcolm Brogdon, un Tyrese Haliburton bien clutch et un Jalen Smith solide ont fini par faire respecter la hiérarchie.

Les Cavs ont récupéré Darius Garland mais restent dans la nasse. Cinquième défaite en six matchs et un gros calendrier qui arrive, c’est l’heure du gros virage de la saison et on espère que les gamins de Cleveland ont le permis.

Le Wells Fargo Center fêtait cette nuit les soixante ans du 100 points game de Wilt Chamberlain, mais il fêtait surtout le premier match de James Harden dans sa nouvelle maison. Comme depuis trois matchs les Sixers l’ont emporté, et comme depuis trois matchs le trio Harden / Embiid / Maxey a été intraitable.

Brandon Ingram s’est essuyé les panards sur la défense des Kings, rien de bien étonnant.

Zion Williamson a rejoué au basket !

Nan on déconne.

Les Bucks ont démarré sur les chapeaux de roue mais le Heat est bien revenu et a mené une grosse partie de la deuxième mi-temps, avant de voir Jrue Holiday gérer le braquage dans les dernières secondes.

Giannis Antetokounmpo a été bien tenu mais a fini son match avec un petit 28/17/5/2, téma la violence de la phrase.

Les gamins de Houston ont offert une belle résistance au Jazz mais Donovan Mitchell et Rudy Gobert étaient dans un très bon soir malgré cinq minutes de rab offertes par un Christian Wood en mode sniper.

Les Nuggets se sont pris dans le tapis face au Thunder d’Isaiah Roby, téma la bizarrerie de cette phrase.

Pas besoin de Chris Paul ni de Devin Booker pour taper les Blazers, fameuse équipe dans laquelle on ne connait désormais qu’un joueur sur deux.

Et ça fait donc 50 victoires pour les Suns. Déjà.

# Quelques souvenirs de la nuit

