Résumé NBA (scores, stats, highlights) : ding dong c’est la pause, ding dong le Heat récupère la première place à l’Est

Jimmy Butler

Le Heat (et les Bulls) en tête à l’Est et les Suns qui cartonnent absolument tout le monde, voici le constat à l’heure de la pause du All-Star Weekend.

On y est ! C’est la pause du All-Star Weekend et tout le monde va pouvoir retrouver sa famille et/ou les fastes de Cleveland, avant une reprise en douceur jeudi prochain et une dernière ligne droite de régulière qui promet. En attendant ? Envoyez vite le gros résumé, parce qu’on connait quelques loulous qui ont encore fait du sale cette nuit.

# Les résultats de la nuit

# Ce qu’il faut retenir 

# Quelques souvenirs de la nuit

# Le Top 10 de la nuit

# Les scores TTFL de la nuit

# Le classement

classement 18 février 2022

# Le programme de ce soir

  • All-Star Weekend
