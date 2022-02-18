Résumé NBA (scores, stats, highlights) : ding dong c’est la pause, ding dong le Heat récupère la première place à l’Est

On y est ! C’est la pause du All-Star Weekend et tout le monde va pouvoir retrouver sa famille et/ou les fastes de Cleveland, avant une reprise en douceur jeudi prochain et une dernière ligne droite de régulière qui promet. En attendant ? Envoyez vite le gros résumé, parce qu’on connait quelques loulous qui ont encore fait du sale cette nuit.

# Les résultats de la nuit

Hornets – Heat : 107-111

Nets – Wizards : 103-117

Pelicans – Mavericks : 118-125

Bucks – Sixers : 120-123

Clippers – Rockets : 142-111

# Ce qu’il faut retenir

Il aura fallu deux prolongations pour voir le Heat imposer son expérience aux jeunes Hornets et ainsi récupérer la première place de la Conférence Est à l’heure de la pause du All-Star Weekend.

A noter que Montrezl Harrell est une vraie plus-value pour Charlotte, à noter que ce n’est pas NON plus la meilleure nouvelle de l’histoire de cette franchise.

Patty Mills avait démarré sur les chapeaux de roue mais il a fini sur les chapudrou, ça ne veut dire si ce n’est que les Wizards d’un bon Rui Hachimura ont profité de la ruine archi murale de Brooklyn pour s’imposer même si, ça non plus, ça ne veut rien dire.

Luka Doncic a été phénoménal face aux Pelicans avec un 49/15/8 de toute beauté.

Mais sachez tout de même que les Mavs auraient pu perdre ce match après avoir mené de 24 points car C.J. McCollum a salement chauffé au quatrième quart-temps. Victoire tout de même de Dallas, tout le monde ne peut pas choke comme les Knicks.

Affiche somptueuse entre les Sixers et les Bucks, entre les deux mâles alpha Joel Embiid et Giannis Antetokounmpo. Victoire du premier cité, et une course au MVP qui a rarement été aussi folle.

Carton énorme des Clippers face à une équipe de N3, et Luke Kennard en a profité pour claquer six tors du parking au deuxième quart-temps et finir avec un career high à 8/9 from downtown.

# Quelques souvenirs de la nuit

# Le Top 10 de la nuit

