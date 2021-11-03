Heat

Résumé NBA (scores, stats, highlights) : le Heat est intraitable en défense, le Heat est intraitable en attaque, bref le Heat est intraitable

Par
Publié le
Kyle Lowry 3 novembre 2021

Alors si Kyle Lowry aussi monte en puissance ça va vite devenir très chiant.

 Source image : NBA League Pass

Cinq petits matchs et au moins autant de tendances qui se sont dégagées cette nuit. 1) Il faudra du temps à Cade Cunningham, 2) le Heat va être TRES chiant à jouer cette saison, 3) Rudy Gobert est parti pour lâcher une saison all-time, 4) Chris Paul est une légende et 5) LeBron James encore plus. Envoyez le gros résumé de la nuit !

# Les résultats de la nuit

# Ce qu’il faut retenir 

# Quelques images pour égayer votre journée

# Le Top 10 de la nuit

# Les scores TTFL de la nuit

# Le classement

classement 3 novembre 2021

# Le programme de ce soir

  • 0h : Cavs – Blazers
  • 0h : Pacers – Knicks
  • 0h : Magic – Celtics
  • 0h : Sixers – Bulls
  • 0h : Wizards – Raptors
  • 0h30 : Nets – Hawks
  • 1h : Grizzlies – Nuggets
  • 1h : Wolves – Clippers
  • 1h30 : Spurs – Magic
  • 3h : Warriors – Hornets
  • 3h : Kings – Pelicans

Encore une belle nuit pleine de choses à raconter mais très vite le besoin de reprendre des forces car le Mercredi Panzani montre le bout de son nez. Onze matchs ce soir au programme, mais ça c’est encore une autre histoire.

Related Items:, ,
Cliquez pour commenter

Répondre

Votre adresse de messagerie ne sera pas publiée. Les champs obligatoires sont indiqués avec *


Recommandé pour vous


To Top