Résumé NBA (scores, stats, highlights) : le Heat est intraitable en défense, le Heat est intraitable en attaque, bref le Heat est intraitable

Cinq petits matchs et au moins autant de tendances qui se sont dégagées cette nuit. 1) Il faudra du temps à Cade Cunningham, 2) le Heat va être TRES chiant à jouer cette saison, 3) Rudy Gobert est parti pour lâcher une saison all-time, 4) Chris Paul est une légende et 5) LeBron James encore plus. Envoyez le gros résumé de la nuit !
# Les résultats de la nuit
- Pistons – Bucks : 89-117
- Mavs – Heat : 110-125
- Jazz – Kings : 119-113
- Suns – Pelicans : 112-100
- Lakers – Rockets : 119-117
# Ce qu’il faut retenir
- On a appris que Khris Middleton avait le COVID, mais cette nuit Giannis Antetokounmpo n’avait besoin de personne pour matraquer les Pistons.
- Cade Cunningham a joué son deuxième match de la saison, mais il faudra encore du temps pour voir le n°1 de la dernière Draft dominer.
- Parfois le Heat défend tellement fort que les adversaires pourraient ragequit une partie, mais cette nuit c’est bien l’attaque de feu du Heat (haha) qui a fait la différence face à un gros duo Luka Doncic / Jalen Brunson.
- Si la saison s’arrêtait aujourd’hui ? Jimmy Butler serait MVP, Tyler Herro serait 6MOY, Erik Spoelstra COY, Kyle Lowry MBBOY (most beautiful boule of the year) et Udonis Haslem presque ROY.
- Rudy Gobert a encore pris 20 rebonds face aux Kings.
- Donovan Mitchell et Mike Conley ont cumulé 66 points à eux deux.
- Chris Paul est devenu le troisième meilleur passeur de l’histoire face aux Pelicans.
- Jalen Green a montré de sacrées belles choses face aux Lakers
- Mais LeBron James a tapé du poing sur la table au dernier quart-temps pour permettre aux Lakers de gagner leur cinquième match sur les six derniers.
# Quelques images pour égayer votre journée
Cade feels the double & finds Grant for 3!@Pistons x #NBARooks pic.twitter.com/HViLFMQJXb
— NBA Draft (@NBADraft) November 2, 2021
Luka from DEEP ☔️@dallasmavs heating up early on TNT pic.twitter.com/k5FjD98hgm
— NBA (@NBA) November 2, 2021
Luka leadership on TNT! pic.twitter.com/ZN926kJr5l
— NBA (@NBA) November 2, 2021
8 quick for Tyler Herro gives Miami the lead on TNT 🔥 pic.twitter.com/JTiK2jfdmc
— NBA (@NBA) November 3, 2021
How did this Luka pass find Dwight Powell!?
Late 2Q on TNT pic.twitter.com/UmDWcUgobU
— NBA (@NBA) November 3, 2021
Tyler Herro (15 in 2Q) is in the zone 🔥@MiamiHEAT 70@dallasmavs 62
Halftime on TNT pic.twitter.com/76JFJz4uJ6
— NBA (@NBA) November 3, 2021
Lowry’s been finding Bam all night 👀@MiamiHEAT rolling on TNT pic.twitter.com/CifbGYVk4I
— NBA (@NBA) November 3, 2021
THE HANDLE.
THE SPIN.
THE BUCKET.
Jalen Brunson helping Dallas climb back on TNT! pic.twitter.com/0764uhqml0
— NBA (@NBA) November 3, 2021
Right block spin into the J.
Left wing spin into the 3.
Spida things 🌪️🌪️ on League Pass!https://t.co/5QqkBhf1W0 pic.twitter.com/okozwMfxEt
— NBA (@NBA) November 3, 2021
With this dime, Chris Paul passes Mark Jackson for 4th and ties Steve Nash for 3rd on the all-time assists list!
His next assist on TNT would move Paul into sole possession of 3rd on the all-time list. pic.twitter.com/oof8ZqFcyT
— NBA (@NBA) November 3, 2021
🔥 25 for @raf_tyler
🔥 23 for @JimmyButler
🔥 22 for @Bam1of1
🔥 22 for @Klow7
🔥 5 straight wins for @MiamiHEAT
22+ points for 4 players…the first time in franchise history! pic.twitter.com/bPwrlNU0oc
— NBA (@NBA) November 3, 2021
Jaxson Hayes, with AUTHORITY 😳@PelicansNBA 36@Suns 22
We’ve player 1 quarter on TNT pic.twitter.com/nhNSVG96Ga
— NBA (@NBA) November 3, 2021
Spida has the 🏀 in his web. 🤟
Watch on NBA League Pass pic.twitter.com/YBlVbN6Vvt
— NBA (@NBA) November 3, 2021
Congrats to @CP3 of the @Suns for moving up two spots into 3rd on the all-time ASSISTS list! #NBA75 pic.twitter.com/AnoAg7yYIo
— NBA (@NBA) November 3, 2021
Chris Paul passes Steve Nash for No. 3 on the all-time assists list! #NBA75 pic.twitter.com/pMcdiM4BMm
— NBA (@NBA) November 3, 2021
Congrats to @KingJames of the @Lakers for moving up to 12th on the all-time STEALS list! #NBA75 pic.twitter.com/38evSvUgdf
— NBA (@NBA) November 3, 2021
Earn respect on the jumper.
Attack the closeout.
Jalen Green is a scorer 💯
12 first-quarter points for the rookie on NBA League Pass: https://t.co/5QqkBhf1W0 pic.twitter.com/inXUVhbkAb
— NBA (@NBA) November 3, 2021
Russ no-look to DeAndre 💥@HoustonRockets 35@Lakers 32
We’ve got a fun one in LA ➡️ https://t.co/5QqkBhf1W0 pic.twitter.com/EYEnqcupzB
— NBA (@NBA) November 3, 2021
✨ The Lakeshow in the open court! ✨
2Q on League Pass: https://t.co/5QqkBhf1W0 pic.twitter.com/EKTtQWRUsU
— NBA (@NBA) November 3, 2021
That’s TOUGH, Cam Johnson 😤@Suns down just 4 now on TNT pic.twitter.com/6d8QqZ4rh0
— NBA (@NBA) November 3, 2021
Look out…JV is coming down the lane 💥
He’s got 23 and 11…@PelicansNBA up late in the 3Q on TNT pic.twitter.com/DqZqtKjROI
— NBA (@NBA) November 3, 2021
BRON BRAWN.
Watch on League Pass: https://t.co/5QqkBhf1W0 pic.twitter.com/aTJIzombYV
— NBA (@NBA) November 3, 2021
JAVALE SAYS NO to end the 3rd Q!
From down 20…@Suns back in front early in the 4th Q on TNT pic.twitter.com/I9VJoifNlL
— NBA (@NBA) November 3, 2021
JALEN JAM in #PhantomCam!
18 points
7-9 shooting
Early 3Q on League Pass: https://t.co/5QqkBhf1W0 pic.twitter.com/ObOhSMdqGL
— NBA (@NBA) November 3, 2021
« How do you want to play Chris Paul? »
18 assists so far tonight for the No. 3 all-time assister on TNT 🔥 pic.twitter.com/ArTyKhxJP6
— NBA (@NBA) November 3, 2021
5-5 in the 4th Q.
11-14 in the game.
LBJ.@Lakers up 4 with 7:30 left on League Pass: https://t.co/5QqkBhf1W0 pic.twitter.com/9MHkohplNz
— NBA (@NBA) November 3, 2021
🚨 JALEN GREEN CUTS IT TO 1! 🚨@HoustonRockets 117@Lakers 118
8.2 left on League Pass: https://t.co/5QqkBhf1W0 pic.twitter.com/d7b5gNuRv1
— NBA (@NBA) November 3, 2021
Chris Paul tonight:
14 points (5-5 in 4Q)
7 boards
18 DIMES
20 point @Suns comeback…
…On a night where @CP3 moved up from 5th to 3rd all-time in assists! pic.twitter.com/n82VmoberH
— NBA (@NBA) November 3, 2021
30 for LBJ.
27 for AD.
27 for Russ.
The @Lakers trio combines for 84 points in their home W! pic.twitter.com/3z5UOJ9GZy
— NBA (@NBA) November 3, 2021
The @utahjazz backcourt was BALLING tonight!
🎷 @spidadmitchell: 36 points
🎷 @mconley11: 30 points pic.twitter.com/S5vpdhgQZl
— NBA (@NBA) November 3, 2021
The best dunks from @KingJames in YEAR 19 thus far!
The train keeps rolling. 🚂 pic.twitter.com/LzWmrLmRp5
— NBA (@NBA) November 3, 2021
🏀 FINAL SCORE THREAD 🏀
Giannis stuffs the stat sheet in the @Bucks road win!
Pat Connaughton: 16 PTS (4-5 3PM)
Jordan Nwora: 16 PTS pic.twitter.com/iP3phBElU2
— NBA (@NBA) November 3, 2021
# Le Top 10 de la nuit
# Les scores TTFL de la nuit
# Le classement
# Le programme de ce soir
- 0h : Cavs – Blazers
- 0h : Pacers – Knicks
- 0h : Magic – Celtics
- 0h : Sixers – Bulls
- 0h : Wizards – Raptors
- 0h30 : Nets – Hawks
- 1h : Grizzlies – Nuggets
- 1h : Wolves – Clippers
- 1h30 : Spurs – Magic
- 3h : Warriors – Hornets
- 3h : Kings – Pelicans
Encore une belle nuit pleine de choses à raconter mais très vite le besoin de reprendre des forces car le Mercredi Panzani montre le bout de son nez. Onze matchs ce soir au programme, mais ça c’est encore une autre histoire.