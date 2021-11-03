Résumé NBA (scores, stats, highlights) : le Heat est intraitable en défense, le Heat est intraitable en attaque, bref le Heat est intraitable

Cinq petits matchs et au moins autant de tendances qui se sont dégagées cette nuit. 1) Il faudra du temps à Cade Cunningham, 2) le Heat va être TRES chiant à jouer cette saison, 3) Rudy Gobert est parti pour lâcher une saison all-time, 4) Chris Paul est une légende et 5) LeBron James encore plus. Envoyez le gros résumé de la nuit !

# Les résultats de la nuit

# Ce qu’il faut retenir

# Quelques images pour égayer votre journée

Luka from DEEP ☔️ @dallasmavs heating up early on TNT pic.twitter.com/k5FjD98hgm

8 quick for Tyler Herro gives Miami the lead on TNT 🔥 pic.twitter.com/JTiK2jfdmc

How did this Luka pass find Dwight Powell!?

Tyler Herro (15 in 2Q) is in the zone 🔥 @MiamiHEAT 70 @dallasmavs 62

Lowry’s been finding Bam all night 👀 @MiamiHEAT rolling on TNT pic.twitter.com/CifbGYVk4I

THE HANDLE. THE SPIN. THE BUCKET.

Right block spin into the J. Left wing spin into the 3.

With this dime, Chris Paul passes Mark Jackson for 4th and ties Steve Nash for 3rd on the all-time assists list!

His next assist on TNT would move Paul into sole possession of 3rd on the all-time list. pic.twitter.com/oof8ZqFcyT

— NBA (@NBA) November 3, 2021