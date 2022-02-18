TrashTalk Fantasy League : une soirée de cartons en TTFL, et ça ne concerne ni Brandon Ingram ni Khris Middleton

C’est parti pour le petit point TTFL matinal, celui qui décidera de votre humeur aujourd’hui ! Bonne ou mauvaise nouvelle, top pick ou hell pick, caviar ou carotte, il y en aura pour tout le monde et chaque matin jusqu’à l’été prochain.
C’est quoi la TrashTalk Fantasy League ? Règles et explications pour jouer à la TTFL, le meilleur jeu de basket de la galaxie
L’adresse qui va bien pour tout savoir sur ton jeu préféré
# Ils ont cartonné
– Joel Embiid : 73 points
– Luka Doncic : 71 points
– Giannis Antetokounmpo : 59 points
– C.J. McCollum : 50 points
# Ils ont assuré
– Marcus Morris Sr. : 43 points
– Kyle Lowry et Luke Kennard : 41 points
– Jonas Valanciunas : 40 points
– Miles Bridges et Montrezl Harrell : 38 points
– Jalen Brunson : 37 points
# C’est pas trop mal
– Jrue Holiday : 36 points
– Terance Mann : 35 points
– Patty Mills : 34 points
– Maxi Kleber et Jaxson Hayes : 32 points
– Isaiah Hartenstein : 31 points
– Bam Adebayo, LaMarcus Aldridge et Duncan Robinson : 30 points
# Un peu pourri quand même
– Tyrese Maxey : 27 points
– Tobias Harris : 26 points
– Bobby Portis : 25 points
– LaMelo Ball et Jalen Green : 24 points
– Reggie Jackson : 23 points
– Christian Wood : 22 points
– Cam Thomas : 21 points
# Les belles carottes
– Jimmy Butler : 16 points
– Spencer Dinwiddie : 15 points
– Dennis Schroder : 14 points
– Khris Middleton : 12 points
– Brandon Ingram : 11 points
– Andre Drummond : 10 points
– Kelly Oubre Jr. : 9 points
– Kyle Kuzma : 6 points
– Terry Rozier : 3 points
– Kyrie Irving, Kevin Porter Jr. et Ben Simmons : 0 point
– Davis Bertans : – 5 points
# programme de ce soir
- All-Star Weekend