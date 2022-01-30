Résumé NBA (scores, stats, highlights) : Tyrese Haliburton est un énorme crack mais il ne pourra jamais tout faire tout seul

Six matchs étaient au menu de cette nouvelle nuit de NBA et, spoiler, l’un d’entre eux a duré beaucoup plus longtemps que les autres. On file sans plus attendre sur votre gros résumé du matin, et on file se faire ce parmentier de canard chez Mamie Cathy.

# Les résultats de la nuit

# Ce qu’il faut retenir

# Quelques souvenirs de la nuit

Luka shows the pass fake then flips the no look to Maxi Kleber for the 3 ball Watch Now on NBA League Pass: https://t.co/oz9UCQxdQa pic.twitter.com/hYKw3avOFF — NBA (@NBA) January 30, 2022

😱 Jaylen Brown breaks down the defense and finds Time Lord cutting to the basket! Watch Now: https://t.co/oz9UCQxdQa pic.twitter.com/3Sbl6uSFRI — NBA (@NBA) January 30, 2022

Grant Williams gets the swat and Horford sends the outlet to Tatum for the JAM. Watch the @celtics on NBA League Pass: https://t.co/oz9UCQxdQa pic.twitter.com/lMyp7VFnxm — NBA (@NBA) January 30, 2022

Jayson Tatum knocks down his third three-pointer of the night, he has 21 points (9-12 FGM) at the half! Watch Now: https://t.co/oz9UCQxdQa pic.twitter.com/ETzp0cU7f5 — NBA (@NBA) January 30, 2022

Luka beats the halftime buzzer with a SICK three-pointer! 22 PTS (8-14 FGM) at the HALF on NBA League Pass: https://t.co/oz9UCQxdQa pic.twitter.com/ZQ6SYHZUDk — NBA (@NBA) January 30, 2022

This full court pass by Luka is INCREDIBLE! He has 10 dimes for the @dallasmavs on NBA League Pass: https://t.co/oz9UCQxdQa pic.twitter.com/736VRyfcRe — NBA (@NBA) January 30, 2022

Jaxson Hayes gets UP for the fast break HAMMER 🔨 Watch Now: https://t.co/oz9UCQxdQa pic.twitter.com/mJzo6Kj92D — NBA (@NBA) January 30, 2022

Kyrie finishes high off the glass to avoid the defender and knock down the and-1 bucket 😤 1st Quarter Live Now on ABC pic.twitter.com/fuouerSED0 — NBA (@NBA) January 30, 2022

Reggie Bullock knocks down his 6th three of the night, he’s up to a season-high 23 points for the @dallasmavs on NBA League Pass. Watch Now: https://t.co/oz9UCQxdQa pic.twitter.com/yNq5BV60sy — NBA (@NBA) January 30, 2022

Jimmy Buckets is a PERFECT 7-7 FGM for 18 points for the @MiamiHEAT on NBA League Pass Watch Now: https://t.co/oz9UCQxdQa pic.twitter.com/rXNu8g6jM5 — NBA (@NBA) January 30, 2022

Ja Morant drops a SILKY finger-roll! Watch the @memgrizz on NBA League Pass: https://t.co/oz9UCQxdQa pic.twitter.com/Fso9KrYiC3 — NBA (@NBA) January 30, 2022

This Ja layup was so sick he had to dance it out! The @memgrizz are LIVE on NBA League Pass: https://t.co/oz9UCQxdQa pic.twitter.com/ffaN7FVPFV — NBA (@NBA) January 30, 2022

Elevator going 🆙 First time #NBAAllStar Andrew Wiggins (14 PTS) throws down the put back on ABC pic.twitter.com/EHJpojTZnM — NBA (@NBA) January 30, 2022

Ja Morant throws down a ridiculous WINDMILL! Check out the @memgrizz on NBA League Pass: https://t.co/oz9UCQxdQa pic.twitter.com/84C41v2Rqp — NBA (@NBA) January 30, 2022

🤯 Ja Morant THROWS DOWN the alley-oop windmill! Desmond Bane Block ☑

Ja RIPPING it down ☑ The @memgrizz are putting on a show on NBA League Pass: https://t.co/oz9UCQxdQa pic.twitter.com/y5mzkJKumg — NBA (@NBA) January 30, 2022

Andrew Wiggins drains a tough step back triple for the @warriors He has 17 points on ABC! pic.twitter.com/VUo4zKLcwd — NBA (@NBA) January 30, 2022

Tyrese Haliburton has a new career-high 38 PTS for the @SacramentoKings including this CLUTCH three-pointer! Kings down 2 with under 15 seconds left: https://t.co/oz9UCQxdQa pic.twitter.com/mPqq9NyBxD — NBA (@NBA) January 30, 2022

Another look at Andrew Wiggins’ step back three from our #PhantomCam Wiggins has 22 PTS (9-13 FGM) for the @warriors on ABC pic.twitter.com/1iWOrm2Uvo — NBA (@NBA) January 30, 2022

Check out this circus shot from Jimmy Butler 🔥 Jimmy Buckets has 33 PTS for the @MiamiHEAT on NBA League Pass: https://t.co/oz9UCQxdQa pic.twitter.com/asSQDoKruq — NBA (@NBA) January 30, 2022

Jordan Poole stops and spins to knock down the jumper on ABC! pic.twitter.com/jNmWOHJeay — NBA (@NBA) January 30, 2022

Steph splashes a three-pointer with a hand in his face on ABC! pic.twitter.com/628kbIZhtW — NBA (@NBA) January 30, 2022

VanVleet with the CLUTCH DEEP 3! ALL TIED UP ON NBA League Pass: https://t.co/oz9UCQxdQa pic.twitter.com/QWj5CF5reo — NBA (@NBA) January 30, 2022

Tyler Herro TIES IT UP for the @MiamiHEAT ! ALL TIED UP on League Pass: https://t.co/oz9UCQxdQa pic.twitter.com/LoYdx5Cj6a — NBA (@NBA) January 30, 2022

Kyrie finds James Johnson through a TRIPLE TEAM!@BrooklynNets: 99@warriors: 103 Just under a minute remaining on ABC pic.twitter.com/kPA7Lbr7lh — NBA (@NBA) January 30, 2022

Klay in the CLUTCH 🎯 Warriors up 4 on ABC! pic.twitter.com/ueaKt1zOXU — NBA (@NBA) January 30, 2022

Kyrie gets the ball and rises for the 3 to put the @BrooklynNets down 1 on ABC! pic.twitter.com/RRrPAcCCTw — NBA (@NBA) January 30, 2022

Jayson Tatum & Jaylen Brown both dropped 30+ to power the @celtics to victory! #BleedGreen@jaytatum0: 38 PTS, 8 REB, 7 AST, 3 STL@FCHWPO: 31 PTS, 4 3PM pic.twitter.com/7w511ZmoTH — NBA (@NBA) January 30, 2022

Luka Doncic went off for 22 PTS in the first half to power the @dallasmavs to victory! #MFFL@luka7doncic: 30 PTS | 6 REB | 12 AST | 2 BLK pic.twitter.com/ILG2DRRsvk — NBA (@NBA) January 30, 2022

Joel Embiid drops 36 PTS to power the @sixers to their 4th straight win. He now has 17 straight games with 25+ points!@JoelEmbiid: 36 PTS | 12 REB | 6 AST | pic.twitter.com/IK5QhNfFhg — NBA (@NBA) January 30, 2022

🔥 The @memgrizz win their 3rd straight game powered by a great performance by Ja Morant!@JaMorant: 34 PTS, 4 3PM pic.twitter.com/mDYUgLqiWR — NBA (@NBA) January 30, 2022

Kyrie Irving is about BUCKETS! 🏀@KyrieIrving: 32 PTS, 7 REB, 7 AST, 3 STL pic.twitter.com/Zy6Nju0EHo — NBA (@NBA) January 30, 2022

The @MiamiHEAT & @Raptors battled it out for 4 quarters plus 3 OT periods in a back and forth THRILLER!@JimmyButler: 37 PTS, 14 REB, 10 AST, 3 STL, 2 BLK@gtrentjr: 33 PTS, 5 REB, 5 STL, 5 3PM pic.twitter.com/kQVFk3JVyU — NBA (@NBA) January 30, 2022

🏀 FINAL SCORE THREAD 🏀 Jayson Tatum WENT OFF for 38 points as he led the @celtics to the win on the road! #BleedGreen Robert Williams III: 16 REB, 4 BLK

Jaylen Brown: 31 PTS, 4 3PM

Jayson Tatum: 38 PTS, 8 REB, 7 AST, 3 STL pic.twitter.com/tWARpVGRP1 — NBA (@NBA) January 30, 2022

