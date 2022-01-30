Résumé NBA (scores, stats, highlights) : Tyrese Haliburton est un énorme crack mais il ne pourra jamais tout faire tout seul

Six matchs étaient au menu de cette nouvelle nuit de NBA et, spoiler, l’un d’entre eux a duré beaucoup plus longtemps que les autres. On file sans plus attendre sur votre gros résumé du matin, et on file se faire ce parmentier de canard chez Mamie Cathy.
# Les résultats de la nuit
- Mavericks – Pacers : 132-105
- Pelicans – Celtics : 97-107
- Sixers – Kings : 103-101
- Grizzlies – Wizards : 115-95
- Heat – Raptors : 120-124 (3 OT)
- Warriors – Nets : 110-106
# Ce qu’il faut retenir
- Les Mavericks avaient préparé un joli hommage à Rick Carlisle mais, comme prévu, Dallas a cartonné l’équipe de son ancien coach.
- Kristaps Porzingis s’est encore blessé.
- Pour la quatrième fois de la saison Jayson Tatum et Jaylen Brown ont passé ensemble la barre des 30 points. Quatre victoires pour les Celtics.
- Ja Morant et les Grizzlies ont offert leur dose de spectacle habituelle au public du FedEx Forum et ils ont évidemment battu les Wizards et leur franchise player Kyle Kuzma.
- Les Raptors ont eu besoin de trois prolongations pour venir à bour du Heat au terme d’un match épique.
- Tyrese Haliburton a battu son record en carrière au scoring avec 38 unités, mais face aux Sixers d’un Joel Embiid cannibale en deuxième mi-temps ce fut évidemment insuffisant.
- Kyrie Irving était particulièrement chaud cette nuit mais les Splash Brothers ont fini par avoir le dernier mot après un dagger au poil de Klay Thompson.
# Quelques souvenirs de la nuit
Luka shows the pass fake then flips the no look to Maxi Kleber for the 3 ball
Watch Now on NBA League Pass: https://t.co/oz9UCQxdQa pic.twitter.com/hYKw3avOFF
— NBA (@NBA) January 30, 2022
😱 Jaylen Brown breaks down the defense and finds Time Lord cutting to the basket!
Watch Now: https://t.co/oz9UCQxdQa pic.twitter.com/3Sbl6uSFRI
— NBA (@NBA) January 30, 2022
Grant Williams gets the swat and Horford sends the outlet to Tatum for the JAM.
Watch the @celtics on NBA League Pass: https://t.co/oz9UCQxdQa pic.twitter.com/lMyp7VFnxm
— NBA (@NBA) January 30, 2022
Jayson Tatum knocks down his third three-pointer of the night, he has 21 points (9-12 FGM) at the half!
Watch Now: https://t.co/oz9UCQxdQa pic.twitter.com/ETzp0cU7f5
— NBA (@NBA) January 30, 2022
Luka beats the halftime buzzer with a SICK three-pointer!
22 PTS (8-14 FGM) at the HALF on NBA League Pass: https://t.co/oz9UCQxdQa pic.twitter.com/ZQ6SYHZUDk
— NBA (@NBA) January 30, 2022
This full court pass by Luka is INCREDIBLE!
He has 10 dimes for the @dallasmavs on NBA League Pass: https://t.co/oz9UCQxdQa pic.twitter.com/736VRyfcRe
— NBA (@NBA) January 30, 2022
Jaxson Hayes gets UP for the fast break HAMMER 🔨
Watch Now: https://t.co/oz9UCQxdQa pic.twitter.com/mJzo6Kj92D
— NBA (@NBA) January 30, 2022
Kyrie finishes high off the glass to avoid the defender and knock down the and-1 bucket 😤
1st Quarter Live Now on ABC pic.twitter.com/fuouerSED0
— NBA (@NBA) January 30, 2022
Reggie Bullock knocks down his 6th three of the night, he’s up to a season-high 23 points for the @dallasmavs on NBA League Pass.
Watch Now: https://t.co/oz9UCQxdQa pic.twitter.com/yNq5BV60sy
— NBA (@NBA) January 30, 2022
Jimmy Buckets is a PERFECT 7-7 FGM for 18 points for the @MiamiHEAT on NBA League Pass
Watch Now: https://t.co/oz9UCQxdQa pic.twitter.com/rXNu8g6jM5
— NBA (@NBA) January 30, 2022
Ja Morant drops a SILKY finger-roll!
Watch the @memgrizz on NBA League Pass: https://t.co/oz9UCQxdQa pic.twitter.com/Fso9KrYiC3
— NBA (@NBA) January 30, 2022
This Ja layup was so sick he had to dance it out!
The @memgrizz are LIVE on NBA League Pass: https://t.co/oz9UCQxdQa pic.twitter.com/ffaN7FVPFV
— NBA (@NBA) January 30, 2022
Elevator going 🆙
First time #NBAAllStar Andrew Wiggins (14 PTS) throws down the put back on ABC pic.twitter.com/EHJpojTZnM
— NBA (@NBA) January 30, 2022
Ja Morant throws down a ridiculous WINDMILL!
Check out the @memgrizz on NBA League Pass: https://t.co/oz9UCQxdQa pic.twitter.com/84C41v2Rqp
— NBA (@NBA) January 30, 2022
🤯 Ja Morant THROWS DOWN the alley-oop windmill!
Desmond Bane Block ☑
Ja RIPPING it down ☑
The @memgrizz are putting on a show on NBA League Pass: https://t.co/oz9UCQxdQa pic.twitter.com/y5mzkJKumg
— NBA (@NBA) January 30, 2022
Andrew Wiggins drains a tough step back triple for the @warriors
He has 17 points on ABC! pic.twitter.com/VUo4zKLcwd
— NBA (@NBA) January 30, 2022
Tyrese Haliburton has a new career-high 38 PTS for the @SacramentoKings including this CLUTCH three-pointer!
Kings down 2 with under 15 seconds left: https://t.co/oz9UCQxdQa pic.twitter.com/mPqq9NyBxD
— NBA (@NBA) January 30, 2022
Another look at Andrew Wiggins’ step back three from our #PhantomCam
Wiggins has 22 PTS (9-13 FGM) for the @warriors on ABC pic.twitter.com/1iWOrm2Uvo
— NBA (@NBA) January 30, 2022
Check out this circus shot from Jimmy Butler 🔥
Jimmy Buckets has 33 PTS for the @MiamiHEAT on NBA League Pass: https://t.co/oz9UCQxdQa pic.twitter.com/asSQDoKruq
— NBA (@NBA) January 30, 2022
The @MiamiHEAT and @Raptors are trading buckets late!
Raptors: 98
HEAT: 100
Watch Here: https://t.co/ksZ27WgfCO pic.twitter.com/gsDOghIDP5
— NBA (@NBA) January 30, 2022
Jordan Poole stops and spins to knock down the jumper on ABC! pic.twitter.com/jNmWOHJeay
— NBA (@NBA) January 30, 2022
Steph splashes a three-pointer with a hand in his face on ABC! pic.twitter.com/628kbIZhtW
— NBA (@NBA) January 30, 2022
VanVleet with the CLUTCH DEEP 3!
ALL TIED UP ON NBA League Pass: https://t.co/oz9UCQxdQa pic.twitter.com/QWj5CF5reo
— NBA (@NBA) January 30, 2022
Tyler Herro TIES IT UP for the @MiamiHEAT !
ALL TIED UP on League Pass: https://t.co/oz9UCQxdQa pic.twitter.com/LoYdx5Cj6a
— NBA (@NBA) January 30, 2022
Kyrie finds James Johnson through a TRIPLE TEAM!@BrooklynNets: 99@warriors: 103
Just under a minute remaining on ABC pic.twitter.com/kPA7Lbr7lh
— NBA (@NBA) January 30, 2022
Klay in the CLUTCH 🎯
Warriors up 4 on ABC! pic.twitter.com/ueaKt1zOXU
— NBA (@NBA) January 30, 2022
Kyrie gets the ball and rises for the 3 to put the @BrooklynNets down 1 on ABC! pic.twitter.com/RRrPAcCCTw
— NBA (@NBA) January 30, 2022
Jayson Tatum & Jaylen Brown both dropped 30+ to power the @celtics to victory! #BleedGreen@jaytatum0: 38 PTS, 8 REB, 7 AST, 3 STL@FCHWPO: 31 PTS, 4 3PM pic.twitter.com/7w511ZmoTH
— NBA (@NBA) January 30, 2022
Luka Doncic went off for 22 PTS in the first half to power the @dallasmavs to victory! #MFFL@luka7doncic: 30 PTS | 6 REB | 12 AST | 2 BLK pic.twitter.com/ILG2DRRsvk
— NBA (@NBA) January 30, 2022
Joel Embiid drops 36 PTS to power the @sixers to their 4th straight win. He now has 17 straight games with 25+ points!@JoelEmbiid: 36 PTS | 12 REB | 6 AST | pic.twitter.com/IK5QhNfFhg
— NBA (@NBA) January 30, 2022
🔥 The @memgrizz win their 3rd straight game powered by a great performance by Ja Morant!@JaMorant: 34 PTS, 4 3PM pic.twitter.com/mDYUgLqiWR
— NBA (@NBA) January 30, 2022
🔥 The @memgrizz win their 3rd straight game powered by a great performance by Ja Morant!@JaMorant: 34 PTS, 4 3PM pic.twitter.com/mDYUgLqiWR
— NBA (@NBA) January 30, 2022
Kyrie Irving is about BUCKETS! 🏀@KyrieIrving: 32 PTS, 7 REB, 7 AST, 3 STL pic.twitter.com/Zy6Nju0EHo
— NBA (@NBA) January 30, 2022
The @MiamiHEAT & @Raptors battled it out for 4 quarters plus 3 OT periods in a back and forth THRILLER!@JimmyButler: 37 PTS, 14 REB, 10 AST, 3 STL, 2 BLK@gtrentjr: 33 PTS, 5 REB, 5 STL, 5 3PM pic.twitter.com/kQVFk3JVyU
— NBA (@NBA) January 30, 2022
🏀 FINAL SCORE THREAD 🏀
Jayson Tatum WENT OFF for 38 points as he led the @celtics to the win on the road! #BleedGreen
Robert Williams III: 16 REB, 4 BLK
Jaylen Brown: 31 PTS, 4 3PM
Jayson Tatum: 38 PTS, 8 REB, 7 AST, 3 STL pic.twitter.com/tWARpVGRP1
— NBA (@NBA) January 30, 2022
# Le Top 10 de la nuit
# Les scores TTFL de la nuit
# Le classement
# Le programme de ce soir
- 19h : Hawks – Lakers
- 19h : Hornets – Clippers
- 21h30 : Bulls – Blazers
- 0h : Pistons – Cavs
- 1h : Magic – Mavs
- 1h : Bucks – Nuggets
- 2h : Wolves – Jazz
- 2h : Suns – Spurs