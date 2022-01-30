Résumé de la nuit

Résumé NBA (scores, stats, highlights) : Tyrese Haliburton est un énorme crack mais il ne pourra jamais tout faire tout seul

Par
Publié le
Tyrese Haliburton 30 janvier 2022

Record en carrière pour Tyrese Haliburton avec 38 points, mais insuffisant tout de même pour freiner Joel Embiid et les Sixers.

 Source image : NBA League Pass

Six matchs étaient au menu de cette nouvelle nuit de NBA et, spoiler, l’un d’entre eux a duré beaucoup plus longtemps que les autres. On file sans plus attendre sur votre gros résumé du matin, et on file se faire ce parmentier de canard chez Mamie Cathy. 

# Les résultats de la nuit

# Ce qu’il faut retenir 

# Quelques souvenirs de la nuit

# Le Top 10 de la nuit

# Les scores TTFL de la nuit

# Le classement

classement 30 janvier 2022

# Le programme de ce soir

  • 19h : Hawks – Lakers
  • 19h : Hornets – Clippers
  • 21h30 : Bulls – Blazers
  • 0h : Pistons – Cavs
  • 1h : Magic – Mavs
  • 1h : Bucks – Nuggets
  • 2h : Wolves – Jazz
  • 2h : Suns – Spurs
Related Items:, ,
Cliquez pour commenter

Répondre

Votre adresse de messagerie ne sera pas publiée. Les champs obligatoires sont indiqués avec *


Recommandé pour vous


To Top