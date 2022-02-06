Résumé de la nuit

Résumé NBA (scores, stats, highlights) : Tyrese Haliburton a lâché 17 passes cette nuit, 17 preuves de plus que le petit est spécial

Tyrese Haliburton 6 février 2022

17 passes décisives, c’est également environ 14 de plus que le record personnel de Jordan Clarkson. Envoyez le gros résumé de la nuit en NBA !

Six matchs cette nuit en NBA et quatre blow-outs et demi, autant dire que ce n’était pas la soirée de l’année. Il n’y avait pas d’apéro (enfin presque), l’entrée et le plat chaud étaient tout juste passables mais, heureusement, les Lakers et les Knicks ont ramené un dessert maison. Envoyez le gros résumé de la nuit !

# Les résultats de la nuit

# Ce qu’il faut retenir 

  • Ja Morant a explosé le Magic avec 33 points, 5 rebonds et 7 passes à 14/21 au tir, rien de très illogique dans cette phrase.
  • Kyle Lowry revient doucement aux affaires, le trio Butler / Adebayo / Herro ne craint pas l’hiver, et le Heat a tranquillement battu les Hornets.
  • Les Suns n’ont accordé que 32 points aux Wizards en première mi-temps et 80 au final, victoire solide pour la meilleure équipe de la Ligue.
  • LeBron James était de retour après onze jours de repos bien mérités.
  • Julius Randle a enfin élevé son niveau de jeu et R.J. Barrett a été sensationnel mais les Lakers ont fini par l’emporter en prolongations face aux Knicks.
  • Les Bucks ont étrillé les Blazers, sans blague.
  • Tyrese Haliburton a remporté le duel des cracks face à Josh Giddey et il a battu son record en carrière à la passe avec 17 offrandes, soit à peu près 14 de plus que le career high de Jordan Clarkson.

# Quelques souvenirs de la nuit

# Le Top 10 de la nuit

# Les scores TTFL de la nuit

# Le classement

classement 6 février 2022

# Le programme de ce soir

  • 21h30 : Bulls – Sixers
  • 21h30 : Wolves – Pistons
  • 21h30 : Nuggets – Nets
  • 0h : Cavs – Pacers
  • 0h : Magic – Celtics
  • 0h : Mavs – Hawks
  • 1h : Rockets – Pelicans
  • 3h : Clippers – Bucks
