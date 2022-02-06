Résumé NBA (scores, stats, highlights) : Tyrese Haliburton a lâché 17 passes cette nuit, 17 preuves de plus que le petit est spécial

Six matchs cette nuit en NBA et quatre blow-outs et demi, autant dire que ce n’était pas la soirée de l’année. Il n’y avait pas d’apéro (enfin presque), l’entrée et le plat chaud étaient tout juste passables mais, heureusement, les Lakers et les Knicks ont ramené un dessert maison. Envoyez le gros résumé de la nuit !

# Les résultats de la nuit

Magic – Grizzlies : 115-135

Hornets – Heat : 86-104

Wizards – Suns : 80-95

Lakers – Knicks : 122-115

Blazers – Bucks : 103-132

Kings – Thunder : 113-103

# Ce qu’il faut retenir

Ja Morant a explosé le Magic avec 33 points, 5 rebonds et 7 passes à 14/21 au tir, rien de très illogique dans cette phrase.

Kyle Lowry revient doucement aux affaires, le trio Butler / Adebayo / Herro ne craint pas l’hiver, et le Heat a tranquillement battu les Hornets.

Les Suns n’ont accordé que 32 points aux Wizards en première mi-temps et 80 au final, victoire solide pour la meilleure équipe de la Ligue.

LeBron James était de retour après onze jours de repos bien mérités.

Julius Randle a enfin élevé son niveau de jeu et R.J. Barrett a été sensationnel mais les Lakers ont fini par l’emporter en prolongations face aux Knicks.

Les Bucks ont étrillé les Blazers, sans blague.

Tyrese Haliburton a remporté le duel des cracks face à Josh Giddey et il a battu son record en carrière à la passe avec 17 offrandes, soit à peu près 14 de plus que le career high de Jordan Clarkson.

# Quelques souvenirs de la nuit

The @OrlandoMagic ball movement on this play is beautiful ✨ Watch Now on NBA League Pass: https://t.co/oz9UCQxdQa pic.twitter.com/XsbRSGlYDm — NBA (@NBA) February 5, 2022

💥 Jaren Jackson Jr. (12 PTS) rises and throws it down! Watch Now: https://t.co/oz9UCQxdQa pic.twitter.com/2XZeNUpLm6 — NBA (@NBA) February 5, 2022

Ja Morant had 22 points in just the first half for the @memgrizz! 🏀 22 PTS (10-14 FGM) Halftime on NBA League Pass: https://t.co/oz9UCQxdQa pic.twitter.com/2E0wrgOuJ8 — NBA (@NBA) February 5, 2022

Ja with the no-look dime ✅

Melton alley-oop JAM ✅ The @memgrizz are heating up on NBA League Pass: https://t.co/oz9UCQxdQa pic.twitter.com/VXEqd3EHLM — NBA (@NBA) February 5, 2022

Ja drives and explodes at the rim 🤯 He’s up to 33 points for the @memgrizz on NBA League Pass: https://t.co/oz9UCQxdQa pic.twitter.com/dV1ILfp58z — NBA (@NBA) February 5, 2022

Ja carved up the paint on his way to 33 points and the @memgrizz win! #GrindCity@JaMorant: 33 PTS (14-21 FGM), 5 REB, 7 AST, 2 BLK pic.twitter.com/sfz6Ek3UXS — NBA (@NBA) February 6, 2022

Miles Bridges hangs and finds Scary Terry in the corner for 3!@MiamiHEAT: 46@hornets: 51 Halftime on NBA League Pass: https://t.co/oz9UCQxdQa pic.twitter.com/ey3yaTT7d8 — NBA (@NBA) February 6, 2022

LeBron knocks down his first bucket in his return! The @Lakers are live on ABC pic.twitter.com/n4Wijxlz5r — NBA (@NBA) February 6, 2022

Julius Randle ERASED this shot attempt ❌ 1st quarter action for the @nyknicks on ABC pic.twitter.com/4Ke8Xfnm9m — NBA (@NBA) February 6, 2022

👑 Bron finds AD for the alley oop finish Watch Now on ABC pic.twitter.com/wZifgZfBax — NBA (@NBA) February 6, 2022

RJ Barrett shows off his footwork 👣 The @nyknicks are live on ABC pic.twitter.com/2xuU1D7ebd — NBA (@NBA) February 6, 2022

Congrats to @KingJames of the @Lakers for moving up to 14th on the all-time TOTAL GAMES PLAYED list! #NBA75 pic.twitter.com/o2duDP4WuG — NBA (@NBA) February 6, 2022

RJ Barrett spins and finishes at the rim 🌪 He’s up to 21 points in the first half on ABC pic.twitter.com/wCqPR8R0jE — NBA (@NBA) February 6, 2022

AD THROWS DOWN THE PUTBACK‼ 2nd quarter action on ABC pic.twitter.com/3pfMph81Se — NBA (@NBA) February 6, 2022

RJ Barrett powered the @nyknicks to their highest scoring half of the season! 🏀 Julius Randle 20 PTS, 6 AST

🏀 RJ Barrett 21 PTS, 4 AST HALFTIME ON ABC pic.twitter.com/vlX0ZzgIxf — NBA (@NBA) February 6, 2022

It’s a One Point Game on ABC! Malik Monk knocks down back-to-back threes to cap off the @Lakers 17-4 run!@nyknicks: 79@Lakers: 78

Q3 just over 5 mins remaining pic.twitter.com/mXRbDgpWkR — NBA (@NBA) February 6, 2022

Nurkic slips the screen and punches it home! Watch Now on NBA League Pass: https://t.co/oz9UCQxdQa pic.twitter.com/3JAHx83tyC — NBA (@NBA) February 6, 2022

🔥 Malik Monk is on fire He’s up to 22 PTS, 18 of which came in the 3rd quarter alone! The @Lakers lead by 3 heading into the fourth-quarter pic.twitter.com/L8Q9lp3Uun — NBA (@NBA) February 6, 2022

👑 from DEEP LeBron’s up to 20 PTS on ABC pic.twitter.com/YIMuTnzAAy — NBA (@NBA) February 6, 2022

LeBron (24 PTS) fades over the double team and then drives and finishes over 2 defenders! Live Now on ABC pic.twitter.com/lhfD5udvvu — NBA (@NBA) February 6, 2022

Malik Monk (25 PTS) drains his 4th three-pointer of the night on ABC! pic.twitter.com/k51ENpUzJm — NBA (@NBA) February 6, 2022

RJ BARRETT CUT THE LAKERS LEAD TO 3 with 38 seconds remaining on ABC! pic.twitter.com/WBtA0IjnwH — NBA (@NBA) February 6, 2022

RJ drains the CLUTCH 3 to TIE IT UP for the @nyknicks on ABC 🤯 pic.twitter.com/NETI1z8lU8 — NBA (@NBA) February 6, 2022

LeBron throws down the dunk to give the @Lakers the lead in OT Just under 3 minutes remaining on ABC pic.twitter.com/zJSIW9GO1x — NBA (@NBA) February 6, 2022

LeBron finds Trevor Ariza for the CLUTCH corner three for his 10th assist of the night and a triple-double 🏀 Live on ABC pic.twitter.com/iF5wDGgLEw — NBA (@NBA) February 6, 2022

Khris Middleton drops it off and Giannis powers it down on NBA League Pass Watch Now: https://t.co/oz9UCQxdQa pic.twitter.com/bllGozpLOr — NBA (@NBA) February 6, 2022

Tyrese Haliburton is dishing out dimes for the @SacramentoKings, including this no look dime for his career-high 14th assist of the night Watch Now: https://t.co/oz9UCQxdQa pic.twitter.com/G4Mi6UeMls — NBA (@NBA) February 6, 2022

🏀 FINAL SCORE THREAD 🏀 Ja Morant dropped 22 in the first half on his way to 33 points in the @memgrizz win! Ja Morant: 33 PTS, 5 REB, 7 AST, 2 BLK

Jaren Jackson Jr.: 21 PTS, 6 REB

Steven Adams: 12 PTS, 11 REB, 8 AST pic.twitter.com/B2xRbsChQ9 — NBA (@NBA) February 6, 2022

