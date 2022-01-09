Résumé NBA (scores, stats, highlights) : les Grizzlies ont décidé de ne plus perdre de match, plus jamais

Le dimanche ne déroge pas à la règle : qui dit nuit de NBA dit petit résumé qui va avec. Ce matin ? Des Frelons énervés, un Lancelot sauvage, un duo de snipers floridiens et des Grizzlies inarrêtables.
# Les résultats de la nuit
- Clippers – Grizzlies : 108-123
- Hornets – Bucks : 114-106
- Pistons – Magic : 97-92
- Pacers – Jazz : 125-113
- Celtics – Knicks : 99-75
- Suns – Heat : 100-123
# Ce qu’il faut retenir
- Pas de Ja Morant, pas de problème. Desmond Bane a géré le scoring sur la base arrière, Jaren Jackson Jr. a récupéré le costume de leader et Brandon Clarke s’est bien amusé. Les Clippers n’ont pas fait le poids, huitième victoire de suite pour Memphis, ça commence à causer là.
- Enorme match de Giannis Antetokounmpo face aux Hornets, Khris Middleton et Bobby Portis ont assuré également, mais en face c’est un essaim de Frelons survitaminés qui s’est pointé à Charlotte. Du show, une attaque de feu, et une victoire des Hornets dans ce Parissico.
- Si vous avez vu le match entre les Pistons et le Magic on veut bien un rapide résumé, parce qu’on assume totalement ne pas du tout l’avoir regardé.
- Mais on sait que Killian Hayes a lâché une merveille de no-look passe.
- Lance Stephenson est un dieu vivant du basket.
- Et Domantas Sabonis en a bien profité.
- 75ème match de la saison entre les Celtics et les Knicks, Evan Fournier n’a pas joué, Jaylen Brown a claqué un triple-double et les Celtics se sont imposés face à des Knicks amorphes.
- Superbe match du Heat à Phoenix, notamment d’un duo de snipers bigrement chaud en ce moment.
# Quelques souvenirs de la nuit
Brandon Boston Jr. gets the and-1… against his former high school teammate! @LAClippers lead after Q1 on NBA League Pass: https://t.co/L8Rrlv9ZoR pic.twitter.com/j68uRbJcdr
— NBA (@NBA) January 8, 2022
Brandon Clarke brings it DOWN 🔨@memgrizz head into the break with the lead on NBA League Pass: https://t.co/L8Rrlv9ZoR pic.twitter.com/3LL4qoM9YJ
— NBA (@NBA) January 8, 2022
18 PTS and a solo 8-0 run for Desmond Bane 🔥@memgrizz in front of the Clippers in the third on NBA League Pass: https://t.co/L8Rrlv9ZoR pic.twitter.com/VrCCANztiD
— NBA (@NBA) January 8, 2022
Klay Thompson makes his return TOMORROW when the @warriors host the Cavaliers at 8:30pm/et on @NBATV! https://t.co/s8ET9sDOqP
— NBA (@NBA) January 8, 2022
🤯 LaMelo to Plumlee 🤯
The behind-the-back dime sets up the Mason Plumlee reverse on NBA League Pass!@hornets and Bucks ➡ https://t.co/L8Rrlv9ZoR pic.twitter.com/kDR6TLkiU4
— NBA (@NBA) January 9, 2022
The STRONG finish from Giannis 💪@Bucks lead in Q1 on NBA League Pass ⤵https://t.co/L8Rrlv9ZoR pic.twitter.com/7NdZsn3ViA
— NBA (@NBA) January 9, 2022
Donovan Mitchell busts a move to get to the bucket 🎶@utahjazz and Pacers on NBA League Pass: https://t.co/L8Rrlv9ZoR pic.twitter.com/MEHBZI5igV
— NBA (@NBA) January 9, 2022
« Where’s Killian Hayes going with this ball? » 🤔
The no-look dime to Isaiah Stewart extends the @DetroitPistons lead on NBA League Pass: https://t.co/L8Rrlv9ZoR pic.twitter.com/opOiBYKAFL
— NBA (@NBA) January 9, 2022
Oh my, Khris Middleton 👀
Spinning, splitting and getting the smooth reverse to fall on NBA League Pass: https://t.co/L8Rrlv9ZoR pic.twitter.com/2foWBSyb8A
— NBA (@NBA) January 9, 2022
Domantas Sabonis with a sensational opening frame on NBA League Pass 🔥
18 PTS on 7-of-7 shooting as the @Pacers lead after 1!
Q2 action ➡ https://t.co/L8Rrlv9ZoR pic.twitter.com/QbwIPwjZdS
— NBA (@NBA) January 9, 2022
😤 TERRENCE ROSS THROWDOWN😤@OrlandoMagic and Pistons on NBA League Pass ⤵https://t.co/L8Rrlv9ZoR pic.twitter.com/K91FXaMxdZ
— NBA (@NBA) January 9, 2022
This heads-up dime from Donovan Mitchell 👏@utahjazz and Pacers in Q2 on NBA League Pass: https://t.co/L8Rrlv9ZoR pic.twitter.com/lG12jX3W14
— NBA (@NBA) January 9, 2022
The blocks leader gets another 🚫
Myles Turner sends it away to start the @Pacers fast break on NBA League Pass: https://t.co/L8Rrlv9ZoR pic.twitter.com/zXpayoy9BR
— NBA (@NBA) January 9, 2022
Hustling back for the rejection 😤
Josh Richardson sprints back for the swat on @NBATV!@celtics and Knicks in Q2 NOW! pic.twitter.com/fvAy5ZIjY4
— NBA (@NBA) January 9, 2022
Getting the friendly roll and the free throw 🙌
Giannis battles for the and-1 on NBA League Pass: https://t.co/L8Rrlv9ZoR pic.twitter.com/8L24HLXfUM
— NBA (@NBA) January 9, 2022
🗣 « Hit the button again! »
Not one, but TWO spins on LaMelo’s dizzying drive 🌪@hornets and Bucks on NBA League Pass ⤵https://t.co/L8Rrlv9ZoR pic.twitter.com/ss8V3ey1WN
— NBA (@NBA) January 9, 2022
☘ @celtics teamwork on full display on this possession!
Boston leads and Jaylen Brown has 9 PTS, 6 REB and 7 AST at the half on NBA TV! pic.twitter.com/4RPDGe7Pdh
— NBA (@NBA) January 9, 2022
Lockdown defense ➡ electric offense@hornets get a block on one end and a two-handed oop on the other 🔥
Charlotte leads at home in the third quarter on NBA League Pass: https://t.co/L8Rrlv9ZoR pic.twitter.com/pRjJcAM3rM
— NBA (@NBA) January 9, 2022
« She deserves this more than anybody. »
Keifer Sykes got his chance to play NBA basketball for the @Pacers in front of his mom ♥ pic.twitter.com/zV4Nj7h7j4
— NBA (@NBA) January 9, 2022
9 AST for Stephenson 🏀
35 PTS for Sabonis 🔥@Pacers in front at home with 6 minutes to go on NBA League Pass: https://t.co/L8Rrlv9ZoR pic.twitter.com/h3VjxNDnLH
— NBA (@NBA) January 9, 2022
A new career-high for Sabonis 🔥
37 PTS as the @Pacers lead in the fourth on NBA League Pass: https://t.co/L8Rrlv9ZoR pic.twitter.com/USp869wtZ0
— NBA (@NBA) January 9, 2022
Career-highs all around for the @Pacers 🔥
Sabonis up to 41 PTS and Stephenson with 14 dimes on NBA League Pass: https://t.co/L8Rrlv9ZoR pic.twitter.com/A9md5e47KR
— NBA (@NBA) January 9, 2022
🎯 TERRY ROZIER SINKS THE CLUTCH TRIPLE 🎯@hornets extend the lead late on NBA League Pass: https://t.co/L8Rrlv9ZoR pic.twitter.com/NKm3DP49ZH
— NBA (@NBA) January 9, 2022
Long-distance lob to Rob👀
Marcus Smart finds Robert Williams III for the @celtics oop on @NBATV. pic.twitter.com/gtNx4sediM
— NBA (@NBA) January 9, 2022
Just watch this dime from CP3… 👏@Suns and Heat on NBA League Pass: https://t.co/L8Rrlv9ZoR pic.twitter.com/zM8bDlDN5w
— NBA (@NBA) January 9, 2022
Tyler Herro with GUSTO on the fast break slam 😤@MiamiHEAT in front in Q2 on NBA League Pass ⤵https://t.co/L8Rrlv9ZoR pic.twitter.com/Ne3pksjYDl
— NBA (@NBA) January 9, 2022
Herro with a DART to Duncan for his SIXTH triple of the half 🎯@MiamiHEAT lead in the desert at the break on NBA League Pass: https://t.co/L8Rrlv9ZoR pic.twitter.com/qamSBVxhK8
— NBA (@NBA) January 9, 2022
A career-high 42 PTS on an efficient 18-of-22 shooting night 🔥
Domantas Sabonis showed out in front of the home crowd to lift the @Pacers to the dub! pic.twitter.com/FwVmaphxTI
— NBA (@NBA) January 9, 2022
Tyler with the TOUGH take 💪
He’s got a game-high 29 PTS as the @MiamiHEAT lead on NBA League Pass: https://t.co/L8Rrlv9ZoR pic.twitter.com/2ruYkjEwFD
— NBA (@NBA) January 9, 2022
The big night from @T_Rozzay3 gives the @hornets the win!
28 PTS | 4 REB | 4 AST | 6 3PM pic.twitter.com/4aUPBOmvr6
— NBA (@NBA) January 9, 2022
☘ 22 PTS | 11 REB | 11 AST ☘@FCHWPO records his FIRST triple-double and dishes a career-high in assists in the @celtics big victory! pic.twitter.com/NSQypGW8ZJ
— NBA (@NBA) January 9, 2022
Herro: 33 PTS, 5 REB, 3 3PM
Robinson: 27 PTS, 4 REB, 8 3PM@raf_tyler and @D_Bo20 combine for 60 PTS as the @MiamiHEAT roll to the win in the desert 🔥 pic.twitter.com/glWtmRIkZZ
— NBA (@NBA) January 9, 2022
🏀 FINAL SCORE THREAD 🏀
Desmond Bane (23 PTS, 7 REB, 4 AST, 2 STL, 5 3PM) and the @memgrizz pick up the road win for their 8th-straight victory!
Jaren Jackson Jr.: 26 PTS, 8 REB, 5 BLK
Brandon Clarke: 18 PTS, 15 REB, 3 BLK
Marcus Morris Sr.: 29 PTS, 8 REB, 4 3PM pic.twitter.com/YvC3azSto3
— NBA (@NBA) January 8, 2022
# Le programme de ce soir
- 18h : Nets – Spurs
- 21h30 : Clippers – Hawks
- 0h : Magic – Wizards
- 0h : Raptors – Pelicans
- 1h : Rockets – Wolves
- 1h : Thunder – Nuggets
- 1h30 : Mavs – Bulls
- 2h30 : Warriors – Cavs
- 3h : Blazers – Kings
- 3h30 : Lakers – Grizzlies