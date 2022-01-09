Résumé de la nuit

Résumé NBA (scores, stats, highlights) : les Grizzlies ont décidé de ne plus perdre de match, plus jamais

9 janvier 2022

En même temps, est-ce que t’as envie d’emmerder ce mec ? Voilà, on est d’accord.

Le dimanche ne déroge pas à la règle : qui dit nuit de NBA dit petit résumé qui va avec. Ce matin ? Des Frelons énervés, un Lancelot sauvage, un duo de snipers floridiens et des Grizzlies inarrêtables.

# Les résultats de la nuit

# Ce qu’il faut retenir 

  • Pas de Ja Morant, pas de problème. Desmond Bane a géré le scoring sur la base arrière, Jaren Jackson Jr. a récupéré le costume de leader et Brandon Clarke s’est bien amusé. Les Clippers n’ont pas fait le poids, huitième victoire de suite pour Memphis, ça commence à causer là.
  • Enorme match de Giannis Antetokounmpo face aux Hornets, Khris Middleton et Bobby Portis ont assuré également, mais en face c’est un essaim de Frelons survitaminés qui s’est pointé à Charlotte. Du show, une attaque de feu, et une victoire des Hornets dans ce Parissico.
  • Si vous avez vu le match entre les Pistons et le Magic on veut bien un rapide résumé, parce qu’on assume totalement ne pas du tout l’avoir regardé.
  • Mais on sait que Killian Hayes a lâché une merveille de no-look passe.
  • Lance Stephenson est un dieu vivant du basket.
  • Et Domantas Sabonis en a bien profité.
  • 75ème match de la saison entre les Celtics et les Knicks, Evan Fournier n’a pas joué, Jaylen Brown a claqué un triple-double et les Celtics se sont imposés face à des Knicks amorphes.
  • Superbe match du Heat à Phoenix, notamment d’un duo de snipers bigrement chaud en ce moment.

# Quelques souvenirs de la nuit

# Le Top 10 de la nuit

# Les scores TTFL de la nuit

# Le classement

classement 9 janvier 2022

# Le programme de ce soir

  • 18h : Nets – Spurs
  • 21h30 : Clippers – Hawks
  • 0h : Magic – Wizards
  • 0h : Raptors – Pelicans
  • 1h : Rockets – Wolves
  • 1h : Thunder – Nuggets
  • 1h30 : Mavs – Bulls
  • 2h30 : Warriors – Cavs
  • 3h : Blazers – Kings
  • 3h30 : Lakers – Grizzlies
