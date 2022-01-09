Résumé NBA (scores, stats, highlights) : les Grizzlies ont décidé de ne plus perdre de match, plus jamais

Le dimanche ne déroge pas à la règle : qui dit nuit de NBA dit petit résumé qui va avec. Ce matin ? Des Frelons énervés, un Lancelot sauvage, un duo de snipers floridiens et des Grizzlies inarrêtables.

# Les résultats de la nuit

Clippers – Grizzlies : 108-123

Hornets – Bucks : 114-106

Pistons – Magic : 97-92

Pacers – Jazz : 125-113

Celtics – Knicks : 99-75

Suns – Heat : 100-123

# Ce qu’il faut retenir

Pas de Ja Morant, pas de problème. Desmond Bane a géré le scoring sur la base arrière, Jaren Jackson Jr. a récupéré le costume de leader et Brandon Clarke s’est bien amusé. Les Clippers n’ont pas fait le poids, huitième victoire de suite pour Memphis, ça commence à causer là.

Enorme match de Giannis Antetokounmpo face aux Hornets, Khris Middleton et Bobby Portis ont assuré également, mais en face c’est un essaim de Frelons survitaminés qui s’est pointé à Charlotte. Du show, une attaque de feu, et une victoire des Hornets dans ce Parissico.

Si vous avez vu le match entre les Pistons et le Magic on veut bien un rapide résumé, parce qu’on assume totalement ne pas du tout l’avoir regardé.

Mais on sait que Killian Hayes a lâché une merveille de no-look passe.

Lance Stephenson est un dieu vivant du basket.

Et Domantas Sabonis en a bien profité.

75ème match de la saison entre les Celtics et les Knicks, Evan Fournier n’a pas joué, Jaylen Brown a claqué un triple-double et les Celtics se sont imposés face à des Knicks amorphes.

Superbe match du Heat à Phoenix, notamment d’un duo de snipers bigrement chaud en ce moment.

# Quelques souvenirs de la nuit

