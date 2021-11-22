Résumé NBA (scores, stats, highlights) : les Warriors, les Bulls et les Suns à 200 à l’heure, ça va presque trop vite pour nous

C’est l’histoire du meilleur joueur de sa génération (on vous laisse juge) qui se retrouve mêlé à un chaos total sur un parquet de NBA. Cette nuit LeBron James et Isaiah Stewart ont enflammé le cœur des fans, épicentre d’une nuit qui a également vu les Bulls, les Suns et les Warriors confirmer leur forme actuelle. On fait le bilan de cette petite grosse nuit ?

# Les résultats de la nuit

Clippers – Mavericks : 97-91, les notes du match juste ici

Pistons – Lakers : 116-121

Bulls – Knicks : 109-103

Suns – Nuggets : 126-97

Warriors – Raptors : 119-104

# Ce qu’il faut retenir

# Quelques images pour égayer votre journée

Amir Coffey finds Ivica Zubac for the slam on NBA League Pass! Watch the @LAClippers and Mavs in Q1 action now: https://t.co/V0kkYEEIkG pic.twitter.com/ubpO1oAnMl — NBA (@NBA) November 21, 2021

Frank Ntilikina flies in for the chasedown block!@dallasmavs lead it in Q2 on NBA League Pass: https://t.co/V0kkYEEIkG pic.twitter.com/RGFy6o9wsY — NBA (@NBA) November 21, 2021

PAUL. GEORGE. Throwing down the hammer on NBA League Pass!@LAClippers and Mavs in a close at the half: https://t.co/V0kkYEEIkG pic.twitter.com/ikeRo9bAUj — NBA (@NBA) November 21, 2021

PG goes coast-to-coast for the flush! He has 27 PTS and the @LAClippers lead the Mavs by 3 with 1 minute to play in Q4 on NBA League Pass: https://t.co/V0kkYEEIkG pic.twitter.com/Gi64m4yjfB — NBA (@NBA) November 21, 2021

Oh my, Reggie Jackson?! The circus shot falls to extend the @LAClippers lead late in Q4 on NBA League Pass: https://t.co/V0kkYEEIkG pic.twitter.com/KEytHMY3Hn — NBA (@NBA) November 21, 2021

Cade with the TOUGH finish!@DetroitPistons host the Lakers on NBA League Pass: https://t.co/V0kkYEEIkG pic.twitter.com/p2ePM7uBAr — NBA (@NBA) November 21, 2021

Big time defense in Detroit! Isaiah Stewart protects the paint on NBA League Pass…@DetroitPistons and Lakers in a close one in Q2: https://t.co/V0kkYEEIkG pic.twitter.com/S5jcF0UGxu — NBA (@NBA) November 22, 2021

LeBron James drains his 2,000th career 3-pointer 👏 He’s one of 11 players in NBA history with 2,000+ career 3PM.@Lakers and Pistons on NBA League Pass: https://t.co/V0kkYEEIkG pic.twitter.com/dmnul85Gvv — NBA (@NBA) November 22, 2021

The Lakers and Pistons had to be separated multiple times after this play between LeBron and Isaiah Stewart. pic.twitter.com/im0o7fXeoI — SportsCenter (@SportsCenter) November 22, 2021

Russ with AUTHORITY!@Lakers and Pistons in a one-point game with 6 minutes to go on NBA League Pass: https://t.co/V0kkYEEIkG pic.twitter.com/70KmxBpYIK — NBA (@NBA) November 22, 2021

Westbrook takes it away and AD gives the @Lakers the lead! Less than 2 minutes to go on NBA League Pass: https://t.co/V0kkYEEIkG pic.twitter.com/MBvZWuQNOJ — NBA (@NBA) November 22, 2021

3+1 Cam Johnson knocks down the corner triple and gets the foul!@Suns going for their 12th-straight W on NBA League Pass now: https://t.co/V0kkYEEIkG pic.twitter.com/6MLW5joJ7p — NBA (@NBA) November 22, 2021

A CLUTCH defensive showcase from Anthony Davis! Two huge blocks to keep the @Lakers ahead! Less than a minute to go: https://t.co/V0kkYEEIkG pic.twitter.com/X47lUZ74YG — NBA (@NBA) November 22, 2021

JaVale McGee hammers it home as Phoenix scores 48 PTS in Q1 👀 Second quarter action between the @Suns and Nuggets on NBA League Pass: https://t.co/V0kkYEEIkG pic.twitter.com/NH1z8RXXsH — NBA (@NBA) November 22, 2021

Lonzo Ball hustles back at a sprint speed of 17.4 mph in this defensive recovery, tracked by #NBACourtOptix powered by Microsoft Azure! pic.twitter.com/EycBjXVVhy — NBA (@NBA) November 22, 2021

Behind the back to get free for the 3! Andrew Wiggins is up to 14 PTS in Q1 as the @warriors host Toronto on NBA League Pass: https://t.co/V0kkYEEIkG pic.twitter.com/zEQ7MhoVaa — NBA (@NBA) November 22, 2021

The two-hand Cam jam in #PhantomCam 🎥 Cam Johnson and the @Suns lead it at the break on NBA League Pass… Second half action from Phoenix soon: https://t.co/V0kkYEEIkG pic.twitter.com/XJ33bU3wYB — NBA (@NBA) November 22, 2021

Deandre Ayton has 18 PTS and is 8-of-9 from the field at the half!@nuggets 60@Suns 73 Watch the second half from Phoenix on NBA League Pass: https://t.co/V0kkYEEIkG pic.twitter.com/UCEdd0tp3f — NBA (@NBA) November 22, 2021

The @Lakers complete the comeback as @AntDavis23 drops 30 PTS, 10 REB, 6 AST, 4 STL and 5 BLK, and @russwest44 puts up 26 PTS, 9 REB and 10 AST 👀 pic.twitter.com/7jQHwfHZOM — NBA (@NBA) November 22, 2021

Over two defenders! Mikal Bridges gets the bucket and the foul on NBA League Pass.@Suns lead in the third: https://t.co/V0kkYEEIkG pic.twitter.com/GNHmcFXkWs — NBA (@NBA) November 22, 2021

Just take a moment to watch this Julius Randle footwork 👏@nyknicks own the lead in Q3 on NBA League Pass: https://t.co/V0kkYEEIkG pic.twitter.com/Vl3IdWrMiT — NBA (@NBA) November 22, 2021

The smooth finish looks even better in #PhantomCam 👀 Devin Booker has 15 PTS and 6 AST as the @Suns lead in Q3: https://t.co/V0kkYEEIkG pic.twitter.com/hsTQBKJgLl — NBA (@NBA) November 22, 2021

Draymond Green threads the needle for the Andrew Wiggins slam! 25 PTS for Wiggins as the @warriors lead in Q3 on NBA League Pass: https://t.co/V0kkYEEIkG pic.twitter.com/cwM5ByyMXB — NBA (@NBA) November 22, 2021

Steph drops a no-look dime on the fast break 👀 Juan Toscano-Anderson finishes and the @warriors extend their lead in Q4 on NBA League Pass: https://t.co/V0kkYEEIkG pic.twitter.com/1V5Zt5SzmI — NBA (@NBA) November 22, 2021

Cam Johnson drops a career-high 22 PTS and @DeandreAyton scores 21 in the @Suns‘ 12th win in a row 🔥 pic.twitter.com/Jnyxm94WCI — NBA (@NBA) November 22, 2021

Jordan Poole sinks a career-best 8 3PM and puts up his second-straight 30-PT performance as the @warriors pick up the win at home! Jordan Poole: 33 PTS, 8 3PM

Andrew Wiggins: 32 PTS, 6 REB, 6 3PM

Otto Porter Jr.: 15 PTS, 6 REB, 5 3PM

Stephen Curry: 12 PTS, 8 AST pic.twitter.com/HjYhs0igFC — NBA (@NBA) November 22, 2021

DeMar does it again!@DeMar_DeRozan records his sixth 30-PT game of the season, putting up 31 in the @chicagobulls win 🙌 pic.twitter.com/cYWrsV60Jc — NBA (@NBA) November 22, 2021

Range brothers 🎯 Jordan Poole (33 PTS, career-high 8 3PM) and @22wiggins (32 PTS, 6 3PM) lead the @warriors to a 4th-straight win! pic.twitter.com/K6X4ftwPbE — NBA (@NBA) November 22, 2021

🏀 FINAL SCORE THREAD 🏀 Paul George (29 PTS, 6 AST, 3 3PM) and the @LAClippers hold on to claim the win at home! Reggie Jackson: 23 PTS, 4 AST, 4 3PM

Ivica Zubac: 16 PTS, 10 REB

Kristaps Porzingis: 25 PTS, 8 REB pic.twitter.com/RjuYlzFkLE — NBA (@NBA) November 21, 2021

# Le Top 10 de la nuit

# Les scores TTFL de la nuit

# Le classement

# Le programme de ce soir