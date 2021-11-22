Résumé NBA (scores, stats, highlights) : les Warriors, les Bulls et les Suns à 200 à l’heure, ça va presque trop vite pour nous

C’est l’histoire du meilleur joueur de sa génération (on vous laisse juge) qui se retrouve mêlé à un chaos total sur un parquet de NBA. Cette nuit LeBron James et Isaiah Stewart ont enflammé le cœur des fans, épicentre d’une nuit qui a également vu les Bulls, les Suns et les Warriors confirmer leur forme actuelle. On fait le bilan de cette petite grosse nuit ?
# Les résultats de la nuit
- Clippers – Mavericks : 97-91, les notes du match juste ici
- Pistons – Lakers : 116-121
- Bulls – Knicks : 109-103
- Suns – Nuggets : 126-97
- Warriors – Raptors : 119-104
# Ce qu’il faut retenir
- Les Clippers ont disposé assez aisément d’une équipe de Dallas toujours privée de Luka Doncic, malgré un écart qui n’a jamais voulu gonfler.
- Paul George est passé en mode poster et Frank Ntilikina a lâché l’un des contres de la nuit.
- Les Lakers ont fini par taper les Pistons grâce à un énorme dernier quart de leur duo Russell Westbrook / Anthony Davis
- Les stats de Davis ? 30 points, 10 rebonds, 6 passes, 4 steals et 5 contres.
- Mais l’évènement du match fut bien sûr le coup de coude de LeBron James sur Isaiah Stewart et la rage folle de ce dernier qui s’en suivit.
- Julius Randle est redevenu Julius Randle mais les Bulls sont incroyablement solides.
- Lonzo Ball et Alex Caruso ont éteint le backcourt des Knicks.
- Luke Walton a été viré des Kings pour une histoire de vomi, ou presque.
- Quand Nikola Jokic est absent, les Nuggets ont le niveau du BC Dombes.
- Du coup les Suns leur en ont mis 30 et pointent à 12 victoires de suite.
- Les Warriors ont lâché un énorme début de match face aux Raptors
- Jordan Poole n’a pas kiffé savoir qu’il perdrait bientôt sa place de titulaire au profit de Klay Thompson alors il en a encore mis 30
- Steph Curry a foutu en l’air le dimanche soir de ceux qui l’avaient mis en TTFL
# Quelques images pour égayer votre journée
Amir Coffey finds Ivica Zubac for the slam on NBA League Pass!
Watch the @LAClippers and Mavs in Q1 action now: https://t.co/V0kkYEEIkG pic.twitter.com/ubpO1oAnMl
— NBA (@NBA) November 21, 2021
Frank Ntilikina flies in for the chasedown block!@dallasmavs lead it in Q2 on NBA League Pass: https://t.co/V0kkYEEIkG pic.twitter.com/RGFy6o9wsY
— NBA (@NBA) November 21, 2021
PAUL. GEORGE.
Throwing down the hammer on NBA League Pass!@LAClippers and Mavs in a close at the half: https://t.co/V0kkYEEIkG pic.twitter.com/ikeRo9bAUj
— NBA (@NBA) November 21, 2021
PG goes coast-to-coast for the flush!
He has 27 PTS and the @LAClippers lead the Mavs by 3 with 1 minute to play in Q4 on NBA League Pass: https://t.co/V0kkYEEIkG pic.twitter.com/Gi64m4yjfB
— NBA (@NBA) November 21, 2021
Oh my, Reggie Jackson?!
The circus shot falls to extend the @LAClippers lead late in Q4 on NBA League Pass: https://t.co/V0kkYEEIkG pic.twitter.com/KEytHMY3Hn
— NBA (@NBA) November 21, 2021
Cade with the TOUGH finish!@DetroitPistons host the Lakers on NBA League Pass: https://t.co/V0kkYEEIkG pic.twitter.com/p2ePM7uBAr
— NBA (@NBA) November 21, 2021
Big time defense in Detroit!
Isaiah Stewart protects the paint on NBA League Pass…@DetroitPistons and Lakers in a close one in Q2: https://t.co/V0kkYEEIkG pic.twitter.com/S5jcF0UGxu
— NBA (@NBA) November 22, 2021
LeBron James drains his 2,000th career 3-pointer 👏
He’s one of 11 players in NBA history with 2,000+ career 3PM.@Lakers and Pistons on NBA League Pass: https://t.co/V0kkYEEIkG pic.twitter.com/dmnul85Gvv
— NBA (@NBA) November 22, 2021
The Lakers and Pistons had to be separated multiple times after this play between LeBron and Isaiah Stewart. pic.twitter.com/im0o7fXeoI
— SportsCenter (@SportsCenter) November 22, 2021
Russ with AUTHORITY!@Lakers and Pistons in a one-point game with 6 minutes to go on NBA League Pass: https://t.co/V0kkYEEIkG pic.twitter.com/70KmxBpYIK
— NBA (@NBA) November 22, 2021
Westbrook takes it away and AD gives the @Lakers the lead!
Less than 2 minutes to go on NBA League Pass: https://t.co/V0kkYEEIkG pic.twitter.com/MBvZWuQNOJ
— NBA (@NBA) November 22, 2021
3+1
Cam Johnson knocks down the corner triple and gets the foul!@Suns going for their 12th-straight W on NBA League Pass now: https://t.co/V0kkYEEIkG pic.twitter.com/6MLW5joJ7p
— NBA (@NBA) November 22, 2021
A CLUTCH defensive showcase from Anthony Davis!
Two huge blocks to keep the @Lakers ahead!
Less than a minute to go: https://t.co/V0kkYEEIkG pic.twitter.com/X47lUZ74YG
— NBA (@NBA) November 22, 2021
JaVale McGee hammers it home as Phoenix scores 48 PTS in Q1 👀
Second quarter action between the @Suns and Nuggets on NBA League Pass: https://t.co/V0kkYEEIkG pic.twitter.com/NH1z8RXXsH
— NBA (@NBA) November 22, 2021
Lonzo Ball hustles back at a sprint speed of 17.4 mph in this defensive recovery, tracked by #NBACourtOptix powered by Microsoft Azure! pic.twitter.com/EycBjXVVhy
— NBA (@NBA) November 22, 2021
Behind the back to get free for the 3!
Andrew Wiggins is up to 14 PTS in Q1 as the @warriors host Toronto on NBA League Pass: https://t.co/V0kkYEEIkG pic.twitter.com/zEQ7MhoVaa
— NBA (@NBA) November 22, 2021
The two-hand Cam jam in #PhantomCam 🎥
Cam Johnson and the @Suns lead it at the break on NBA League Pass… Second half action from Phoenix soon: https://t.co/V0kkYEEIkG pic.twitter.com/XJ33bU3wYB
— NBA (@NBA) November 22, 2021
Deandre Ayton has 18 PTS and is 8-of-9 from the field at the half!@nuggets 60@Suns 73
Watch the second half from Phoenix on NBA League Pass: https://t.co/V0kkYEEIkG pic.twitter.com/UCEdd0tp3f
— NBA (@NBA) November 22, 2021
The @Lakers complete the comeback as @AntDavis23 drops 30 PTS, 10 REB, 6 AST, 4 STL and 5 BLK, and @russwest44 puts up 26 PTS, 9 REB and 10 AST 👀 pic.twitter.com/7jQHwfHZOM
— NBA (@NBA) November 22, 2021
Over two defenders!
Mikal Bridges gets the bucket and the foul on NBA League Pass.@Suns lead in the third: https://t.co/V0kkYEEIkG pic.twitter.com/GNHmcFXkWs
— NBA (@NBA) November 22, 2021
13 PTS, 12 REB, 10 AST @CadeCunningham_ records his first career triple-double for the @DetroitPistons! #NBARooks 🙌 pic.twitter.com/RdX8eKXTvW
— NBA (@NBA) November 22, 2021
Just take a moment to watch this Julius Randle footwork 👏@nyknicks own the lead in Q3 on NBA League Pass: https://t.co/V0kkYEEIkG pic.twitter.com/Vl3IdWrMiT
— NBA (@NBA) November 22, 2021
The smooth finish looks even better in #PhantomCam 👀
Devin Booker has 15 PTS and 6 AST as the @Suns lead in Q3: https://t.co/V0kkYEEIkG pic.twitter.com/hsTQBKJgLl
— NBA (@NBA) November 22, 2021
Draymond Green threads the needle for the Andrew Wiggins slam!
25 PTS for Wiggins as the @warriors lead in Q3 on NBA League Pass: https://t.co/V0kkYEEIkG pic.twitter.com/cwM5ByyMXB
— NBA (@NBA) November 22, 2021
Steph drops a no-look dime on the fast break 👀
Juan Toscano-Anderson finishes and the @warriors extend their lead in Q4 on NBA League Pass: https://t.co/V0kkYEEIkG pic.twitter.com/1V5Zt5SzmI
— NBA (@NBA) November 22, 2021
Cam Johnson drops a career-high 22 PTS and @DeandreAyton scores 21 in the @Suns‘ 12th win in a row 🔥 pic.twitter.com/Jnyxm94WCI
— NBA (@NBA) November 22, 2021
Jordan Poole sinks a career-best 8 3PM and puts up his second-straight 30-PT performance as the @warriors pick up the win at home!
Jordan Poole: 33 PTS, 8 3PM
Andrew Wiggins: 32 PTS, 6 REB, 6 3PM
Otto Porter Jr.: 15 PTS, 6 REB, 5 3PM
Stephen Curry: 12 PTS, 8 AST pic.twitter.com/HjYhs0igFC
— NBA (@NBA) November 22, 2021
The @Suns stay hot.
12-straight dubs for Phoenix 👀 pic.twitter.com/cJ1jGs3kFF
— NBA (@NBA) November 22, 2021
DeMar does it again!@DeMar_DeRozan records his sixth 30-PT game of the season, putting up 31 in the @chicagobulls win 🙌 pic.twitter.com/cYWrsV60Jc
— NBA (@NBA) November 22, 2021
Range brothers 🎯
Jordan Poole (33 PTS, career-high 8 3PM) and @22wiggins (32 PTS, 6 3PM) lead the @warriors to a 4th-straight win! pic.twitter.com/K6X4ftwPbE
— NBA (@NBA) November 22, 2021
🏀 FINAL SCORE THREAD 🏀
Paul George (29 PTS, 6 AST, 3 3PM) and the @LAClippers hold on to claim the win at home!
Reggie Jackson: 23 PTS, 4 AST, 4 3PM
Ivica Zubac: 16 PTS, 10 REB
Kristaps Porzingis: 25 PTS, 8 REB pic.twitter.com/RjuYlzFkLE
— NBA (@NBA) November 21, 2021
# Le Top 10 de la nuit
# Les scores TTFL de la nuit
# Le classement
# Le programme de ce soir
- 1h : Cavs – Nets
- 1h : Wizards – Hornets
- 1h30 : Hawks – Thunder
- 1h30 : Celtics – Rockets
- 2h : Bulls – Pacers
- 2h : Bucks – Magic
- 2h : Pelicans – Wolves
- 2h30 : Spurs – Suns
- 3h : Jazz – Grizzlies
- 4h : Kings – Sixers