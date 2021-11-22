Résumé de la nuit

Résumé NBA (scores, stats, highlights) : les Warriors, les Bulls et les Suns à 200 à l’heure, ça va presque trop vite pour nous

Les Bulls, les Suns et les Warriors sont les TGV de la Ligue sur ce premier mois de régulière. All they do is win, et avec la manière s’il vous plait.

C’est l’histoire du meilleur joueur de sa génération (on vous laisse juge) qui se retrouve mêlé à un chaos total sur un parquet de NBA. Cette nuit LeBron James et Isaiah Stewart ont enflammé le cœur des fans, épicentre d’une nuit qui a également vu les Bulls, les Suns et les Warriors confirmer leur forme actuelle. On fait le bilan de cette petite grosse nuit ?

# Le programme de ce soir

  • 1h : Cavs – Nets
  • 1h : Wizards – Hornets
  • 1h30 : Hawks – Thunder
  • 1h30 : Celtics – Rockets
  • 2h : Bulls – Pacers
  • 2h : Bucks – Magic
  • 2h : Pelicans – Wolves
  • 2h30 : Spurs – Suns
  • 3h : Jazz – Grizzlies
  • 4h : Kings – Sixers
