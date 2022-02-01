Résumé de la nuit

Résumé NBA (scores, stats, highlights) : les Bulls n'ont pas joué, mais les Bulls repassent en tête de la Conférence Est

1 septembre 2021

La raison principale à cette bonne nouvelle ? Le Heat est quand même beaucoup moins solide sans Jimmy Butler, n’est-ce pas les Celtics.

Huit matchs étaient au programme cette nuit en NBA et comme on en a parfois pris l’habitude c’est le Chef Stephen Curry qui s’est occupé du dessert. Rajoutez à cela un énorme Sixers – Grizzlies, des Celtics solides et un Gary Trent Jr. qui n’en finit plus de cartonner et vous obtenez la recette du plat parfait, épicé par un délicieux Knicks – Kings aux allures de Finale NBA, enfin presque. Envoyez le gros résumé !

# Les résultats de la nuit

# Ce qu’il faut retenir 

# Quelques souvenirs de la nuit

# Le Top 10 de la nuit

# Les scores TTFL de la nuit

# Le classement

classement 1er février 2022

# Le programme de ce soir

  • 1h : Pistons – Pelicans
  • 1h30 : Raptors – Heat
  • 1h30 : Bucks – Wizards
  • 2h : Bulls – Magic
  • 2h : Wolves – Nuggets
  • 2h30 : Spurs – Warriors
  • 4h : Suns – Nets
