Résumé NBA (scores, stats, highlights) : les Bulls n’ont pas joué, mais les Bulls repassent en tête de la Conférence Est

Huit matchs étaient au programme cette nuit en NBA et comme on en a parfois pris l’habitude c’est le Chef Stephen Curry qui s’est occupé du dessert. Rajoutez à cela un énorme Sixers – Grizzlies, des Celtics solides et un Gary Trent Jr. qui n’en finit plus de cartonner et vous obtenez la recette du plat parfait, épicé par un délicieux Knicks – Kings aux allures de Finale NBA, enfin presque. Envoyez le gros résumé !

# Les résultats de la nuit

Cavs – Pelicans : 93-90

Pacers – Clippers : 122-116

Sixers – Grizzlies : 122-119

Celtics – Heat : 122-92

Knicks – Kings : 116-96

Hawks – Raptors : 100-106

Rockets – Warriors : 108-122

Thunder – Blazers : 98-81

Ja freezes the defender with the hesi then hangs for the finish! Watch the @memgrizz on NBA League Pass: https://t.co/oz9UCQxdQa pic.twitter.com/p9ESrfhrne — NBA (@NBA) February 1, 2022

Tyrese Maxey adds some English to the euro-step finish 😤 The @sixers are looking for their 5th straight win LIVE on NBA League Pass: https://t.co/oz9UCQxdQa pic.twitter.com/6VKMuYci15 — NBA (@NBA) February 1, 2022

Exactly how coach drew it up The @celtics are in sync on @NBATV pic.twitter.com/A5lONKKQuA — NBA (@NBA) February 1, 2022

Evan Fournier has all 10 points for the @nyknicks in Q1 including this 3 ball! Watch Now on NBA League Pass: https://t.co/oz9UCQxdQa pic.twitter.com/g0unz6cRs3 — NBA (@NBA) February 1, 2022

Jaxson Hayes throws down the reverse slam ↩ Watch the @PelicansNBA on NBA League Pass: https://t.co/oz9UCQxdQa pic.twitter.com/ZO5pTIOWU8 — NBA (@NBA) February 1, 2022

🔥 Ja splits the defenders for the acrobatic finish! He’s up 12 points on NBA League Pass: https://t.co/oz9UCQxdQa pic.twitter.com/HOD6lWI2Tn — NBA (@NBA) February 1, 2022

Alec Burks sends the alley-oop to Obi Toppin for the SLAM The @nyknicks are live on NBA League Pass: https://t.co/oz9UCQxdQa pic.twitter.com/sp6XA3C5wz — NBA (@NBA) February 1, 2022

Max Strus knocks down a 3 to cap off a 16-1 run for the @MiamiHEAT on NBA TV 🏀 pic.twitter.com/93sMAZqqW7 — NBA (@NBA) February 1, 2022

😮 Jalen Green DROPS THE HAMMER The @HoustonRockets are live on NBA League Pass: https://t.co/oz9UCQxdQa pic.twitter.com/RSfb717ZdL — NBA (@NBA) February 1, 2022

Ja finds Ziaire Williams on the break with a behind-the-back DIME! Watch Now: https://t.co/oz9UCQxdQa pic.twitter.com/2tgjjphQnH — NBA (@NBA) February 1, 2022

Ja plays the game above the rim 🆙 Watch Now: https://t.co/oz9UCQxdQa pic.twitter.com/gbOlylaNNn — NBA (@NBA) February 1, 2022

Steph Curry puts up the floater through contact for the and-1 bucket! Watch Now: https://t.co/oz9UCQxdQa pic.twitter.com/41HPHorCB7 — NBA (@NBA) February 1, 2022

Bam spins off the defender then rises up for the SLAM on NBA TV! pic.twitter.com/MfffqtQo1V — NBA (@NBA) February 1, 2022

Ja Morant (29 PTS) & Tyrese Maxey (26 PTS) are battling late on NBA League Pass!@memgrizz: 105@sixers: 106 Just under 2 mins remaining in Q4 : https://t.co/oz9UCQxdQa pic.twitter.com/7NRMEFLXaC — NBA (@NBA) February 1, 2022

Seth Curry puts the @sixers up 1 with a CLUTCH floater! Watch Now: https://t.co/oz9UCQxdQa pic.twitter.com/GS6TTlEc4n — NBA (@NBA) February 1, 2022

Ja knocks down another and-1 bucket in OT! Watch Now: https://t.co/oz9UCQxdQa pic.twitter.com/3PlPy9dewE — NBA (@NBA) February 1, 2022

Tyrese Maxey (33 PTS) puts the @sixers up 1 LATE in OT! 17.3 remaining in OT https://t.co/ksZ27WgfCO pic.twitter.com/Uok6Ty0zAB — NBA (@NBA) February 1, 2022

OG puts the @Raptors up 4 late in ATL! 15.1 remaining in Q4 :https://t.co/ksZ27WgfCO pic.twitter.com/k1Hne5omjb — NBA (@NBA) February 1, 2022

Josh Christopher knocks down the 3 to beat the Q3 buzzer! Watch Now: https://t.co/oz9UCQxdQa pic.twitter.com/1dqbjj53ry — NBA (@NBA) February 1, 2022

Klay Thompson with the TOUGH and-1 finish for the @warriors Early Q4 on NBA League Pass: https://t.co/oz9UCQxdQa pic.twitter.com/1rjHlzTA3e — NBA (@NBA) February 1, 2022

Tyrese Maxey reaches a sprint speed of 17.2 mph tracked by #NBACourtOptix powered by Microsoft Azure, to run out the clock and secure the @sixers victory! pic.twitter.com/LAq26TFx5e — NBA (@NBA) February 1, 2022

4️⃣0️⃣ BALL 🌋 Steph Curry ERUPTED for 21 PTS in the 4th quarter to seal the victory for the @warriors! #DubNation@StephenCurry30: 40 PTS | 5 REB | 9 AST | 7 3PM pic.twitter.com/0agJbxVU4B — NBA (@NBA) February 1, 2022

The @sixers got the win in OT while Tyrese Maxey & Ja Morant both dropped 30+points in their duel!@JaMorant: 37 PTS, 5 REB, AST@TyreseMaxey: 33 PTS, 8 AST, 4 BLK pic.twitter.com/Fcgh05taaI — NBA (@NBA) February 1, 2022

🏀 31 PTS | 6 REB | 9 3PM@gtrentjr drained 9 three-pointers on his way to 33 points in the @Raptors win! #WeTheNorth pic.twitter.com/sMaQquA48I — NBA (@NBA) February 1, 2022

The @celtics win BIG at home powered by Jaylen Brown! #BleedGreen@FCHWPO: 29 PTS | 4 REB | 2 STL pic.twitter.com/sw8z3AZUoR — NBA (@NBA) February 1, 2022

🏀 FINAL SCORE THREAD 🏀 Isaiah Jackson drops career-highs in points and rebounds to power the @Pacers to victory! Amir Coffey: 27 PTS, 5 REB, 4 AST, 5 3PM

Isaiah Jackson: 26 PTS, 10 REB (both career highs) pic.twitter.com/Wreryf1jdx — NBA (@NBA) February 1, 2022

