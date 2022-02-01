Résumé NBA (scores, stats, highlights) : les Bulls n’ont pas joué, mais les Bulls repassent en tête de la Conférence Est

Huit matchs étaient au programme cette nuit en NBA et comme on en a parfois pris l’habitude c’est le Chef Stephen Curry qui s’est occupé du dessert. Rajoutez à cela un énorme Sixers – Grizzlies, des Celtics solides et un Gary Trent Jr. qui n’en finit plus de cartonner et vous obtenez la recette du plat parfait, épicé par un délicieux Knicks – Kings aux allures de Finale NBA, enfin presque. Envoyez le gros résumé !
# Les résultats de la nuit
- Cavs – Pelicans : 93-90
- Pacers – Clippers : 122-116
- Sixers – Grizzlies : 122-119
- Celtics – Heat : 122-92
- Knicks – Kings : 116-96
- Hawks – Raptors : 100-106
- Rockets – Warriors : 108-122
- Thunder – Blazers : 98-81
# Ce qu’il faut retenir
- Chris Paul et Joel Embiid ont été élus Joueurs de la semaine
- Privés de Darius Garland, les Cavs ont mis les barbelés et ont fait le minimum syndical face aux Pels.
- Les Pacers ont gagné un match de basket et on a clairement l’impression que ça faisait des mois que ce n’était pas arrivé. Big up au rookie Isaiah Stewart, auteur de son meilleur match en carrière, incroyable news ça.
- LE match de la nuit, entre des Sixers pourtant privés de leur Shaq 2.0 et les Grizzlies, et au terme de 53 minutes de spectacle et de plaisir c’est finalement Tyrese Maxey qui a eu le dernier mot malgré un match une nouvelle fois… aérien de Ja Morant.
- Et ça fait cinq de suite pour les Sixers au passage, et 15-3 depuis un peu plus d’un mois.
- Le Heat évoluait sans Jimmy Butler et le duo Jayson Tatum / Jaylen Brown a confirmé ses belles dispositions récentes. Résultat des courses ? Une grosse entame, un énorme troisième quart, +30 Boston, net et précis.
- Evan Fournier a parfaitement lancé le Merdico entre les Knicks et les Kings, et Alec Burks s’est chargé de mettre le couvercle. Victoire de New York qui se remet à rêver, enfin presque.
- Les Hawks étaient quant à eux privés de Trae Young, et en face Gary Trent Jr. lui ne s’est pas privé pour envoyer son quatrième match consécutif à plus de 30 pions. OG Anunoby ne s’est pas privé non plus d’inscrire le dagger dans le corner, victoire des Dinos !
- Longtemps les Rockets y ont cru, mais Stephen Curry est sorti de sa boîte au dernier quart-temps pour saboter le moteur des Fusées. 21 pions dans le dernier quart ? En régulière ? Record en carrière pour le Chef.
- Les Blazers devaient probablement se dire qu’un match face au Thunder leur permettrait de souffler un peu et de retrouver un chouïa de confiance, mais décidément la troupe de Chauncey Billups enchaine les matchs de merde, littéralement.
# Quelques souvenirs de la nuit
Ja freezes the defender with the hesi then hangs for the finish!
Watch the @memgrizz on NBA League Pass: https://t.co/oz9UCQxdQa pic.twitter.com/p9ESrfhrne
— NBA (@NBA) February 1, 2022
Tyrese Maxey adds some English to the euro-step finish 😤
The @sixers are looking for their 5th straight win LIVE on NBA League Pass: https://t.co/oz9UCQxdQa pic.twitter.com/6VKMuYci15
— NBA (@NBA) February 1, 2022
Exactly how coach drew it up
The @celtics are in sync on @NBATV pic.twitter.com/A5lONKKQuA
— NBA (@NBA) February 1, 2022
Evan Fournier has all 10 points for the @nyknicks in Q1 including this 3 ball!
Watch Now on NBA League Pass: https://t.co/oz9UCQxdQa pic.twitter.com/g0unz6cRs3
— NBA (@NBA) February 1, 2022
Jaxson Hayes throws down the reverse slam ↩
Watch the @PelicansNBA on NBA League Pass: https://t.co/oz9UCQxdQa pic.twitter.com/ZO5pTIOWU8
— NBA (@NBA) February 1, 2022
🔥 Ja splits the defenders for the acrobatic finish!
He’s up 12 points on NBA League Pass: https://t.co/oz9UCQxdQa pic.twitter.com/HOD6lWI2Tn
— NBA (@NBA) February 1, 2022
Alec Burks sends the alley-oop to Obi Toppin for the SLAM
The @nyknicks are live on NBA League Pass: https://t.co/oz9UCQxdQa pic.twitter.com/sp6XA3C5wz
— NBA (@NBA) February 1, 2022
Max Strus knocks down a 3 to cap off a 16-1 run for the @MiamiHEAT on NBA TV 🏀 pic.twitter.com/93sMAZqqW7
— NBA (@NBA) February 1, 2022
😮 Jalen Green DROPS THE HAMMER
The @HoustonRockets are live on NBA League Pass: https://t.co/oz9UCQxdQa pic.twitter.com/RSfb717ZdL
— NBA (@NBA) February 1, 2022
Ja finds Ziaire Williams on the break with a behind-the-back DIME!
Watch Now: https://t.co/oz9UCQxdQa pic.twitter.com/2tgjjphQnH
— NBA (@NBA) February 1, 2022
Ja plays the game above the rim 🆙
Watch Now: https://t.co/oz9UCQxdQa pic.twitter.com/gbOlylaNNn
— NBA (@NBA) February 1, 2022
Steph Curry puts up the floater through contact for the and-1 bucket!
Watch Now: https://t.co/oz9UCQxdQa pic.twitter.com/41HPHorCB7
— NBA (@NBA) February 1, 2022
Bam spins off the defender then rises up for the SLAM on NBA TV! pic.twitter.com/MfffqtQo1V
— NBA (@NBA) February 1, 2022
Ja Morant (29 PTS) & Tyrese Maxey (26 PTS) are battling late on NBA League Pass!@memgrizz: 105@sixers: 106
Just under 2 mins remaining in Q4 : https://t.co/oz9UCQxdQa pic.twitter.com/7NRMEFLXaC
— NBA (@NBA) February 1, 2022
Seth Curry puts the @sixers up 1 with a CLUTCH floater!
Watch Now: https://t.co/oz9UCQxdQa pic.twitter.com/GS6TTlEc4n
— NBA (@NBA) February 1, 2022
Ja TIES it up!
Watch Now: https://t.co/oz9UCQxdQa pic.twitter.com/mbRV77DQpN
— NBA (@NBA) February 1, 2022
Ja knocks down another and-1 bucket in OT!
Watch Now: https://t.co/oz9UCQxdQa pic.twitter.com/3PlPy9dewE
— NBA (@NBA) February 1, 2022
Tyrese Maxey (33 PTS) puts the @sixers up 1 LATE in OT!
17.3 remaining in OT https://t.co/ksZ27WgfCO pic.twitter.com/Uok6Ty0zAB
— NBA (@NBA) February 1, 2022
OG puts the @Raptors up 4 late in ATL!
15.1 remaining in Q4 :https://t.co/ksZ27WgfCO pic.twitter.com/k1Hne5omjb
— NBA (@NBA) February 1, 2022
Josh Christopher knocks down the 3 to beat the Q3 buzzer!
Watch Now: https://t.co/oz9UCQxdQa pic.twitter.com/1dqbjj53ry
— NBA (@NBA) February 1, 2022
Klay Thompson with the TOUGH and-1 finish for the @warriors
Early Q4 on NBA League Pass: https://t.co/oz9UCQxdQa pic.twitter.com/1rjHlzTA3e
— NBA (@NBA) February 1, 2022
Tyrese Maxey reaches a sprint speed of 17.2 mph tracked by #NBACourtOptix powered by Microsoft Azure, to run out the clock and secure the @sixers victory! pic.twitter.com/LAq26TFx5e
— NBA (@NBA) February 1, 2022
4️⃣0️⃣ BALL
🌋 Steph Curry ERUPTED for 21 PTS in the 4th quarter to seal the victory for the @warriors! #DubNation@StephenCurry30: 40 PTS | 5 REB | 9 AST | 7 3PM pic.twitter.com/0agJbxVU4B
— NBA (@NBA) February 1, 2022
The @sixers got the win in OT while Tyrese Maxey & Ja Morant both dropped 30+points in their duel!@JaMorant: 37 PTS, 5 REB, AST@TyreseMaxey: 33 PTS, 8 AST, 4 BLK pic.twitter.com/Fcgh05taaI
— NBA (@NBA) February 1, 2022
🏀 31 PTS | 6 REB | 9 3PM@gtrentjr drained 9 three-pointers on his way to 33 points in the @Raptors win! #WeTheNorth pic.twitter.com/sMaQquA48I
— NBA (@NBA) February 1, 2022
The @Pacers raced to victory fueled by @IJackson22! #GoldBlooded
🏀 26 PTS (career high)
🏀 10 REB (career high)
🏀 2 BLK pic.twitter.com/dmrHWhaFO6
— NBA (@NBA) February 1, 2022
The @celtics win BIG at home powered by Jaylen Brown! #BleedGreen@FCHWPO: 29 PTS | 4 REB | 2 STL pic.twitter.com/sw8z3AZUoR
— NBA (@NBA) February 1, 2022
🏀 FINAL SCORE THREAD 🏀
Isaiah Jackson drops career-highs in points and rebounds to power the @Pacers to victory!
Amir Coffey: 27 PTS, 5 REB, 4 AST, 5 3PM
Isaiah Jackson: 26 PTS, 10 REB (both career highs) pic.twitter.com/Wreryf1jdx
— NBA (@NBA) February 1, 2022
# Le Top 10 de la nuit
- À retrouver en cliquant sur ce lien magique
# Les scores TTFL de la nuit
# Le classement
# Le programme de ce soir
- 1h : Pistons – Pelicans
- 1h30 : Raptors – Heat
- 1h30 : Bucks – Wizards
- 2h : Bulls – Magic
- 2h : Wolves – Nuggets
- 2h30 : Spurs – Warriors
- 4h : Suns – Nets