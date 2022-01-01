Résumé de la nuit

Résumé NBA (scores, stats, highlights) : les Bulls sont en tête de la Conférence Est, on peut donc dire que l’année DeMar bien à Chicago

Toujours commencer une année avec un calembours. Toujours.

Un game winner INCROYABLE de DeMar DeRozan qui catapulte les Bulls en tête de l’Est, un LeBron James INCROYABLE qui catapulte les Blazers tout court. Énorme soirée hier en NBA, la dernière de 2021, et on envoie sans plus attendre votre gros résumé préféré, le… premier de 2022. Et bonané.

# Les résultats de la nuit

# Ce qu’il faut retenir 

  • Les Celtics ont relevé la tête face aux Suns, grâce notamment à un Robert Williams III en 10/11/10/2/5 à 5/5 au tir. Le compte est bon.
  • DeMar DeRozan a vraiment envie d’être MVP et il a souhaité une bonne année à tous les fans des Bulls avec un exceptionnel game winner.
  • Et du coup les Taureaux attaquent 2022 en tête de la Conférence Est.
  • Les Mavs ne se sont pas fait Metuiser une deuxième fois et ont dominé tranquillement les Kings.
  • Jimmy Butler et… Kyle Guy se sont occupés des Rockets.
  • Trae Young et Clint Capela ont ruiné la fin d’année des Cavs, malgré 35 points de Kevin Love, on ne sait même plus en quelle année on est dis-donc.
  • OG Anunoby était de retour pour les Raptors, Fred VanVleet et Pascal Siakam ont complété le trio maléfique et les Raptors ont vaincu les Clippers devant des tribunes vides.
  • Ja Morant prend des pull-ups à neuf mètres alors ça devient difficile de battre les Grizzlies.
  • Les Knicks s’enfoncent dans la médiocrité et le Thunder n’a eu qu’à ouvrir le cadeau.
  • Le Jazz est intraitable depuis quelques semaines et cette nuit c’est une fois de plus le trio Mitchell / Gobert / Bogdanovic qui a fait le boulot, face à des Wolves toujours privés de Karl-Anthony Towns et D’Angelo Russell.
  • LeBron James est une putain de légende, il n’y a pas d’autre mot.
# Quelques souvenirs de la nuit

# Le Top 10 de la nuit

# Les scores TTFL de la nuit

# Le classement

classement 1er janvier 2021

# Le programme de ce soir

  • 0h30 : Bucks – Pelicans
  • 1h : Pistons – Spurs
  • 1h : Wizards – Bulls
  • 1h30 : Nets – Clippers
  • 2h : Rockets – Nuggets
  • 3h : Jazz – Warriors
